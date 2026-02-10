Nashville SC transfer Jonathan Pérez to Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Nashville SC have transferred midfielder Jonathan Pérez to LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Mexican youth international departs for a club-record fee, reportedly worth more than $3 million plus a sell-on percentage.

Pérez produced 2g/4a in 32 appearances across all competitions since joining Nashville on loan in July 2024. The club fully acquired the LA Galaxy homegrown player in August 2025.

“Jonny is an outstanding young man, and we wish him the very best of luck in this new opportunity,” Nashville SC president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs said.

“Developing young talent as well as selling players on are both important for our evolution as a club and the trademark of any successful club around the world, and this is an important step that helps demonstrate Nashville SC’s ambition on a global stage.”

Nashville's 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 21 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup.