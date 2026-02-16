Nashville SC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 8:30 pm ET vs. New England Revolution
- Full schedule
Team Snapshot
Nashville SC have momentum after the 2025 season and seem poised to keep ascending.
The main reason? The 2025 US Open Cup champions landed arguably the top MLS free agent this winter in Cristian Espinoza, who previously starred for the San Jose Earthquakes. He joins Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge as Designated Players.
Led by head coach B.J. Callaghan, Nashville are a popular preseason contender pick.
Key Signings
- Cristian Espinoza: The dynamic playmaker and two-time MLS All-Star was a marquee free agent. He produced 36g/83a in 218 regular-season matches with San Jose.
- Warren Madrigal: The Costa Rican international forward arrives from Deportivo Saprissa, giving depth to Nashville's attack.
- Maxwell Woledzi: The Ghanaian helps fill a need at center back, arriving from Norwegian top-flight side Fredrikstad FK.
Key Departures
- Gastón Brugman: The veteran Uruguayan midfielder has signed with Pescara in Italy’s Serie B.
- Jonathan Pérez: Pérez was transferred to LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara for a club-record fee.
- Jacob Shaffelburg: The Canadian forward was traded to LAFC after three seasons in Music City.
- Walker Zimmerman: The two-time MLS Defender of the Year signed with Toronto FC in free agency. Zimmerman made 172 appearances with Nashville.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Nashville SC.
- Andrés Agulla: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: B.J. Callaghan
- Stadium: GEODIS Park
- Last year: 16W-12L-6D, 54 points, 6th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series