Nashville SC's Aníbal Godoy wins Goal of the Matchday

Nashville SC midfielder Aníbal Godoy got on his bike to win Matchday 7's AT&T Goal of the Matchday, tallying just before the break to give the Boys in Gold a temporary lead in an eventual 2-2 draw vs. the Columbus Crew. The acrobatic finish earned 52.2% of the fan vote.
2nd place, Jake Davis (25.1%) – Sporting KC's homegrown fullback continued his ascendency with a rocketed game-winner in their 3-1 win at Toronto FC.
3rd place, Djordje Mihailovic (8.2%) – Mihailovic, a marquee offseason signing for Colorado, lived up to the billing in the Rapids' 3-2 comeback win over LAFC. The USMNT hopeful scored twice in the final 10 minutes to steal all three points, the first of which was a beautiful free-kick curler.
4th place, David Martínez (8.2%) – Eighteen-year-old Martínez scored a first MLS goal to remember in LAFC's road loss, slaloming through Colorado's defense before tucking a grass-cutter inside the far post.
Check out all the nominees.