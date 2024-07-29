Nashville SC: BJ Callaghan looks to evolve "sustained success"

Nashville ultimately reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. All of that success came under Gary Smith, the only head coach the club knew in their MLS existence.

But after Nashville's struggles in the first half of the 2024 campaign, Smith was let go and B.J. Callaghan was appointed. As fate would have it, Callaghan starts his tenure with a Leagues Cup group-stage opener against LIGA MX’s Mazatlán on Wednesday at GEODIS Park (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

As a reporter asked at his introductory press conference, does that create more pressure for Callaghan?

“There's already enough pressure being the head coach. Leagues Cup doesn't make it any more,” Callaghan said with a laugh. “But what I can tell you is what we're focused on really building on the good that's here to make it better. The sustained success that's already here, we want to build on that. And part of building on that is to continue to evolve this identity, the Nashville playing way on how we play on the field, how we act on and off the field.