Nashville SC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 8:30 pm ET vs. New England Revolution
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2025 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: I’m going to assume last year was a bit of a blip and their ability to defend in their own box – something they were exceptional at for years – will return in full force this season. That ability meant they could spend plenty of time playing against the ball and thus create plenty of space to counter into.
- Weakness: If they’re not hurting teams on the counter (or set pieces) they traditionally have not been able to offer much in attack, and the roster additions made this winter don’t look to be changing that.
Key Departures
- Aníbal Godoy: The Panamanian international midfielder had his contract option declined after a half-decade with Nashville. He has since joined expansion team San Diego FC via free agency.
- Sean Davis: The veteran midfielder was traded to LA Galaxy for reigning MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman and $100k in conditional GAM.
- Randall Leal: Nashville waived the Costa Rican international following a season limited by recurring injuries. He was claimed off waivers by D.C. United.
- Lukas MacNaughton: D.C. United acquired the Canadian center back from Nashville in exchange for up to $200k GAM.
- Shaq Moore: The USMNT right back was traded to FC Dallas for up to $150k GAM. Nashville retain a sell-on percentage.
Key Signings
- Bryan Acosta: Joining his fourth MLS club, the Honduran international midfielder returns to the league with 2g/10a in 107 regular-season appearances.
- Gastón Brugman: Carrying his MLS Cup MVP trophy in tow, the Uruguayan midfielder arrives via a swap with LA Galaxy for Sean Davis.
- Jeisson Palacios: The Colombian center back was acquired from CD América in his home country, adding veteran depth alongside Walker Zimmerman and Jack Maher.
- Andy Najar: The veteran Honduran international returns to MLS from CD Olimpia in his home country. An attack-minded right back, Najar previously spent seven seasons across D.C. United and LAFC.
- Edvard Tagseth: The former Norway youth international midfielder and Liverpool FC prospect joins from top-flight powerhouse Rosenborg BK in his home country.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: B.J. Callaghan
- Stadium: GEODIS Park
- Last year: 9W-16L-9T, 36 points, 13th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify