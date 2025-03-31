Myrto Uzuni opens his Austin FC account | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Austin FC 's club-record signing opened his MLS account on Sunday, guiding the Verde & Black to their third straight win with a classy finish that secured a 1-0 victory at St. Louis CITY SC and earned Uzuni Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 6.

The Albanian international met Osman Bukari's low cross, firing a first-time shot past goalkeeper Ben Lundt in the 33rd minute to push Austin into second place in the Western Conference standings (12 points).

"This was a big win; to win three games in a row is not easy," said Uzuni. "I think we did a great job, all the players, and I want to thank everyone for the support, for the team, and I'm very happy."

Uzuni is the latest piece of Austin's new, high-powered attack to get off the mark this season, following fellow DPs Bukari and Brandon Vazquez, who have each found the back of the net already during the campaign.