Myrto Uzuni opens his Austin FC account | Energy Moment of the Matchday

First goal, first game-winner for Myrto Uzuni.
Austin FC's club-record signing opened his MLS account on Sunday, guiding the Verde & Black to their third straight win with a classy finish that secured a 1-0 victory at St. Louis CITY SC and earned Uzuni Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 6.
The Albanian international met Osman Bukari's low cross, firing a first-time shot past goalkeeper Ben Lundt in the 33rd minute to push Austin into second place in the Western Conference standings (12 points).
"This was a big win; to win three games in a row is not easy," said Uzuni. "I think we did a great job, all the players, and I want to thank everyone for the support, for the team, and I'm very happy."
Uzuni is the latest piece of Austin's new, high-powered attack to get off the mark this season, following fellow DPs Bukari and Brandon Vazquez, who have each found the back of the net already during the campaign.
Uzuni and Austin look to keep the good times rolling when they host the Portland Timbers on Saturday (7:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes).