MVP Power Rankings: Anders Dreyer, Lionel Messi battle for top spot

The final month of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race is here, and we've got a showdown between two No. 10s.

As the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs come into view, an incredible stretch run awaits.

Seemingly every matchday, Anders Dreyer provides game-changing moments for San Diego FC . But Inter Miami CF have a nine-game sprint to close out the regular season, giving Lionel Messi plenty of chances to repeat.

If Surridge joins his Nashville teammate on that esteemed list, he'll need to hold onto his Golden Boot lead. He's currently on 20 goals, one ahead of Messi, and has five games left to make his case.

That would be Hany Mukhtar , of course. He did the double in 2022 with a 23-goal, 11-assist campaign.

Quick quiz: Who is the last player to win MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi in the same season? Hint: he also plays for Nashville SC .

For Ojeda to enter "MVP favorite" territory, he and Orlando City will need to end the season in fantastic form.

The Argentine No. 10 can hurt a defense in many ways, whether it's putting chances on a platter or providing a clean strike himself. So far, he's got 28 goal contributions (14 goals, 14 assists) to show for it.

During this final month, I'm also intrigued to see how Evander, Kévin Denkey and Brenner gel together. That trio has the potential to wreak havoc.

But if Evander finds his form and goes on a heater during Cincy's final five games… it turns into a three-horse race between him, Messi and Dreyer.

Evander has entered a down period, scoring just once in his last four games. That coincides with Cincy losing three straight at home, reinforcing their dependence on the Brazilian No. 10.

Come on, is anyone really ruling out Messi repeating as MVP?

Inter Miami have nine games in hand, and Messi will be highly motivated after they missed out on the Leagues Cup title. He might even be the favorite to top ballots with a few more trademark performances.