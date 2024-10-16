MVP Power Rankings: Can Cucho Hernández beat Lionel Messi?

For one last time in 2024, the MVP Power Rankings are back. That’s right, it’s an even more subjective rankings column than the regular Power Rankings. A place where voters not only get to arbitrarily define “power,” but “most valuable” too.

Thirteen (13) ballots were cast for this one. A first-place vote received 10 points, a second-place vote received five points, a third-place vote received three points, a fourth-place vote received two points and a fifth-place vote received one point. Nine players received at least one vote.

Each month of the season, we’ve been checking in with MLS talent, staff, writers and editors to get their thoughts on the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race so far.

One last time this year. Lighters in the air for the Riqui Puig 2024 FBref chart.

Defense is for nerds forever and ever, amen.

Anyway, yes, it’s still weird that FBref lets us compare him to central midfielders and it does look a lot different when you compare him to other attacking midfielders like you should. But still, that’s a great chart, man.

And it’s worth pointing out Puig is leading the league in “Goals Added,” American Soccer Analysis’ all-encompassing player value metric. Only three players in their database (back to 2013) have ever generated a higher G+ total in a season: Carlos Vela, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robbie Keane. Riqui rules.

Chicho Arango - Real Salt Lake (3 points)

Arango has scored just once since July 3. He still has 17 goals and 12 assists on the season. Imagine what could have been if suspensions and injuries hadn’t derailed his season. We were talking "Carlos Vela in 2019" numbers at one point. Oh well. Real Salt Lake really, really needs him to get back in form ASAP if they’re going to make a run in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF (15 points)