MLS trio: LAFC join Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders at Club World Cup

Of the 32 tickets to the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, three belong to Major League Soccer teams.
LAFC ensured that Saturday night, with goals from Igor Jesus and Denis Bouanga completing an epic 2-1 comeback over Mexican powerhouse Club América at BMO Stadium.
By winning the play-in match, LAFC join Inter Miami CF (host nation spot) and Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners) at this summer's Club World Cup.
They'll all receive $9.55 million for participating in the marquee tournament, which is held from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, and can net additional prize money depending on results.
At the Club World Cup, the top two teams per group advance to the knockout phase. All games are streamed on DAZN.
How they qualified: LAFC beat Club América in a playoff match after fellow LIGA MX side Club León were disqualified from the Club World Cup due to FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules.
Schedule: Bouanga and the Black & Gold visit three different stadiums in Group D, setting up shop across the southeast United States.
- June 16 vs. Chelsea - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- June 20 vs. ES Tunis - 6 pm ET | GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tennessee
- June 24 vs. Flamengo - 9 pm ET | Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
LAFC first encounter English Premier League foe Chelsea, who won the 2025 UEFA Conference League. They'll then pivot to facing ES Tunis (Tunisia) and Flamengo (Brazil).
How they qualified: Inter Miami were awarded the host country spot after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).
Schedule: Led by Lionel Messi, the Herons begin the Club World Cup with a standalone Group A match.
- June 14 vs. Al Ahly - 8 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
- June 19 vs. FC Porto - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- June 23 vs. Palmeiras - 9 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will meet Portuguese titans FC Porto before concluding group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.
How they qualified: Seattle qualified via their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title, which was secured 5-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final vs. Mexican side Pumas UNAM.
Schedule: The Sounders won't have to travel for Group B matches. Instead, they'll play all three games at their Lumen Field home.
- June 15 vs. Botafogo - 10 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
- June 19 vs. Atlético Madrid - 6 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
- June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
Seattle host Brazilian powerhouse Botafogo on the second day of the tournament before welcoming European juggernauts Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the latter of whom won the 2025 UEFA Champions League.