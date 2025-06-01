MLS trio: LAFC join Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders at Club World Cup

Of the 32 tickets to the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup , three belong to Major League Soccer teams.

At the Club World Cup, the top two teams per group advance to the knockout phase. All games are streamed on DAZN.

They'll all receive $9.55 million for participating in the marquee tournament, which is held from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, and can net additional prize money depending on results.

LAFC ensured that Saturday night, with goals from Igor Jesus and Denis Bouanga completing an epic 2-1 comeback over Mexican powerhouse Club América at BMO Stadium.

LAFC first encounter English Premier League foe Chelsea, who won the 2025 UEFA Conference League. They'll then pivot to facing ES Tunis (Tunisia) and Flamengo (Brazil).

Schedule: Bouanga and the Black & Gold visit three different stadiums in Group D, setting up shop across the southeast United States.

How they qualified: LAFC beat Club América in a playoff match after fellow LIGA MX side Club León were disqualified from the Club World Cup due to FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will meet Portuguese titans FC Porto before concluding group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

Schedule: Led by Lionel Messi , the Herons begin the Club World Cup with a standalone Group A match.

How they qualified: Inter Miami were awarded the host country spot after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).

How they qualified: Seattle qualified via their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title, which was secured 5-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final vs. Mexican side Pumas UNAM.

Schedule: The Sounders won't have to travel for Group B matches. Instead, they'll play all three games at their Lumen Field home.

June 15 vs. Botafogo - 10 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.

June 19 vs. Atlético Madrid - 6 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.

June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.