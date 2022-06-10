MLS Supporters' Shield 2022 Odds: NYCFC new favorite in two-horse race

As we near the 2022 MLS regular season's midway point, oddsmakers have identified a new leader in the Supporters' Shield chase.
Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC are now slight favorites to add a second major trophy to their collection after their recent white-hot run of form.
At +165 odds, NYCFC have overtaken LAFC as the shortest price on BetMGM's board following an eight-match unbeaten stretch (7W, 1D). If you bet $100 on NYCFC to finish atop the MLS regular-season standings today, that would now only pay $165 in profit if they do indeed capture the Shield. If you had done so on April 22, the same wager could've paid $2,200 in profit if NYCFC ultimately lift the Shield.
The Cityzens are still three points back of LAFC in the Shield standings (with a match in hand). But the betting market appears to believe NYCFC's recent form is the truer version of themselves rather than their slow start of earning one win in their first five games.
Early on, the Cityzens were balancing a Concacaf Champions League semifinals run, where they fell to eventual CCL champions Seattle Sounders FC.
|
Club
|
Current Odds
|
Odds on April 22
|
Movement
|
1. New York City FC
|
+165
|
+2200
|
-2035
|
2. LAFC
|
+185
|
+150
|
+35
|
3. Philadelphia Union
|
+900
|
+250
|
+650
|
4. Austin FC
|
+1400
|
+1600
|
-200
|
5. New York Red Bulls
|
+1800
|
+1400
|
+400
|
6. FC Dallas
|
+2000
|
+4000
|
-2000
|
7. LA Galaxy
|
+2000
|
+1400
|
+600
|
T-8. Seattle Sounders FC
|
+2200
|
+2200
|
No change
|
T-8. Real Salt Lake
|
+2200
|
+2000
|
+200
|
T-10. CF Montréal
|
+4000
|
+10000
|
-6000
|
T-10. New England Revolution
|
+4000
|
+3300
|
+700
But NYCFC aren't the only big movers in the Shield futures market. Oddsmakers are currently buying a lot more into FC Dallas than they were nearly two months ago after posting a 4W-2L-1D record in their last seven games.
And CF Montréal have ridden a similar resurgence up to seventh place in the Shield standings after opening the season with three consecutive defeats while also balancing CCL competition.
One final note: These odds look a good deal less even than those for the 2022 MLS Cup. At +475 odds, LAFC are still the favorites to win it all as they've been through most of the season.