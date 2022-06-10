MLS Supporters' Shield 2022 Odds: NYCFC new favorite in two-horse race

As we near the 2022 MLS regular season's midway point, oddsmakers have identified a new leader in the Supporters' Shield chase .

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC are now slight favorites to add a second major trophy to their collection after their recent white-hot run of form.

At +165 odds, NYCFC have overtaken LAFC as the shortest price on BetMGM's board following an eight-match unbeaten stretch (7W, 1D). If you bet $100 on NYCFC to finish atop the MLS regular-season standings today, that would now only pay $165 in profit if they do indeed capture the Shield. If you had done so on April 22, the same wager could've paid $2,200 in profit if NYCFC ultimately lift the Shield.

The Cityzens are still three points back of LAFC in the Shield standings (with a match in hand). But the betting market appears to believe NYCFC's recent form is the truer version of themselves rather than their slow start of earning one win in their first five games.