Betting odds

MLS Supporters' Shield 2022 Odds: NYCFC new favorite in two-horse race

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

22MLS_BettingOdds-nyc-june10

As we near the 2022 MLS regular season's midway point, oddsmakers have identified a new leader in the Supporters' Shield chase.

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC are now slight favorites to add a second major trophy to their collection after their recent white-hot run of form.

At +165 odds, NYCFC have overtaken LAFC as the shortest price on BetMGM's board following an eight-match unbeaten stretch (7W, 1D). If you bet $100 on NYCFC to finish atop the MLS regular-season standings today, that would now only pay $165 in profit if they do indeed capture the Shield. If you had done so on April 22, the same wager could've paid $2,200 in profit if NYCFC ultimately lift the Shield.

The Cityzens are still three points back of LAFC in the Shield standings (with a match in hand). But the betting market appears to believe NYCFC's recent form is the truer version of themselves rather than their slow start of earning one win in their first five games.

Early on, the Cityzens were balancing a Concacaf Champions League semifinals run, where they fell to eventual CCL champions Seattle Sounders FC.

2022 MLS Supporters' Shield Odds from BetMGM
Club
Current Odds
Odds on April 22
Movement
1. New York City FC
+165
+2200
-2035
2. LAFC
+185
+150
+35
3. Philadelphia Union
+900
+250
+650
4. Austin FC
+1400
+1600
-200
5. New York Red Bulls
+1800
+1400
+400
6. FC Dallas
+2000
+4000
-2000
7. LA Galaxy
+2000
+1400
+600
T-8. Seattle Sounders FC
+2200
+2200
No change
T-8. Real Salt Lake
+2200
+2000
+200
T-10. CF Montréal
+4000
+10000
-6000
T-10. New England Revolution
+4000
+3300
+700

But NYCFC aren't the only big movers in the Shield futures market. Oddsmakers are currently buying a lot more into FC Dallas than they were nearly two months ago after posting a 4W-2L-1D record in their last seven games.

And CF Montréal have ridden a similar resurgence up to seventh place in the Shield standings after opening the season with three consecutive defeats while also balancing CCL competition.

One final note: These odds look a good deal less even than those for the 2022 MLS Cup. At +475 odds, LAFC are still the favorites to win it all as they've been through most of the season.

New York City FC Betting odds

Related Stories

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps see biggest changes
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Orlando City SC mounting charge?
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
More News
More News
USMNT in evaluation mode as June window enters Nations League portion
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT in evaluation mode as June window enters Nations League portion
MLS Fantasy 101: A beginner's guide 
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy 101: A beginner's guide 
Bruce Arena addresses New England's roster plans after Adam Buksa transfer

Bruce Arena addresses New England's roster plans after Adam Buksa transfer
MLS Supporters' Shield 2022 Odds: NYCFC new favorite in two-horse race
Betting odds

MLS Supporters' Shield 2022 Odds: NYCFC new favorite in two-horse race
USA roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship includes 17 MLS players

USA roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship includes 17 MLS players
New York Red Bulls appoint Jochen Schneider as head of sport

New York Red Bulls appoint Jochen Schneider as head of sport
More News
Video
Video
First 14 Liga MX All-Stars to Feature in MLS All-Star Game Announced
13:16

First 14 Liga MX All-Stars to Feature in MLS All-Star Game Announced
Brandon Vazquez on mental strength, goals, and pancakes 
25:19

Brandon Vazquez on mental strength, goals, and pancakes 
What to make of Christian Fuchs' comments
6:08

What to make of Christian Fuchs' comments
Revs sell Buksa, now what?
4:04

Revs sell Buksa, now what?
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10