What is MLS SuperDraft?

There are three rounds in the SuperDraft, with each team allowed one pick per round. The first pick this year goes to expansion side Charlotte FC, followed by the teams that did not qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs beginning with the team with the fewest 2021 regular-season points (3 points per win, 1 point per tie). The remaining positions are ranked by the fewest regular-season points among the teams that were eliminated in the same round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.