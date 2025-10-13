Decision Day 2025: What's at stake for every club?

Decision Day, the final proving ground before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, awaits Saturday evening.
All 30 teams will compete, with games available via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV starting at 6 pm ET.
As a reminder:
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. D.C. United (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Atlanta are already eliminated from playoff contention. They can finish anywhere from 12th to 15th in the Eastern Conference, putting the Wooden Spoon (last place) into play.
- Decision Day: Saturday at San Jose Earthquakes (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022, Austin have secured their spot in Round One. They're locked into sixth in the Western Conference.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Philadelphia Union (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Charlotte are looking to secure home-field advantage in Round One with a top-four finish in the East.
Currently in fourth place, a win would get the job done. However, a loss could drop them to sixth.
- Decision Day: Saturday at New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Upon making the playoffs for the first time since 2017, Chicago could avoid the Eastern Conference Wild Card match altogether.
As it stands, they would host the Wild Card match as the eighth seed. A win could catapult them as high as sixth and straight into Round One.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. CF Montréal (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Currently second in the East, FC Cincinnati can hold onto the No. 2 seed by outdoing Inter Miami's result on Decision Day. However, any slip-up could drop them to third place.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. LAFC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Colorado are fighting for a Western Conference Wild Card spot.
Level with rivals Real Salt Lake on 40 points, the Rapids are in 10th due to the total wins tiebreaker. They could finish in either Wild Card position with a win and dropped points from RSL or FC Dallas, or a draw and a loss from either side.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Occupying the ninth and final playoff position in the East, Columbus would currently travel for their Wild Card match.
However, they could go straight to Round One as the No. 7 seed if results fall their way.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Dallas are eighth in the West and, as things stand, would host the Wild Card game.
They could leap up to seventh in the West, but dropping points could see them miss out on the playoffs.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Atlanta United (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
D.C. United are 15th in the East and lead the Wooden Spoon race. With a win, they could send Atlanta into last place in the league and conference tables.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Sporting Kansas City (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Houston are already eliminated from playoff contention. They'll finish 11th or 12th in the West.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Colorado Rapids (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
LAFC are locked into home-field advantage for Round One. They can finish anywhere from second to fourth in the West.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Minnesota United FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
The reigning MLS Cup champions are already eliminated from playoff contention. They could "win" the Wooden Spoon and will finish 14th or 15th in the West.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Nashville SC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Inter Miami are vying with FC Cincinnati for second in the East. At the bare minimum, they're guaranteed third place.
- Decision Day: Saturday at LA Galaxy (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Minnesota are could finish anywhere from second to fourth in the West. They're locked into home-field advantage for Round One.
- Decision Day: Saturday at FC Cincinnati (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
CF Montréal are already eliminated from playoff contention. They can finish anywhere from 12th to 15th in the East.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Inter Miami CF (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Nashville SC will aim to crack the top four in the East and secure home-field advantage for Round One.
However, they're in danger of sliding down to a Wild Card spot if results turn south.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
New England are already eliminated from playoff contention. They are guaranteed to finish 11th in the East.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
New York City FC could finish anywhere from fourth to sixth in the East. If they slot fourth, they'll get home-field advantage in Round One.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Columbus Crew (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
New York are already eliminated from playoff contention, ending their record 15-year postseason streak. They'll finish 10th in the East.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Toronto FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Making an MLS-best sixth straight playoff appearance, a win would guarantee Orlando avoid the Wild Card match. They could push into sixth should Nashville lose or draw.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Charlotte FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Philadelphia are 2025 Supporters' Shield champions, locking them into the East No. 1 seed.
They're ensured home-field advantage through MLS Cup presented by Audi, should they advance that far.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. San Diego FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Heading into Decision Day, Portland are seventh in the West and can avoid the Wild Card match with a single point.
- Decision Day: Saturday at St. Louis CITY SC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
RSL enter Decision Day holding the ninth and final playoff spot in the West.
A win guarantees their Wild Card spot, while any other result will leave them at risk of missing out.
- Decision Day: Saturday at Portland Timbers (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Second in the West, San Diego can become the second expansion team to win their conference in their debut season, following St. Louis in 2023.
A win and Vancouver loss would see them regain the No. 1 seed, while any other result could allow LAFC or Minnesota to leapfrog them.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Austin FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
After missing out last season, San Jose are still in playoff contention. They're 11th in the West and could sneak into the Wild Card match.
- Decision Day: Saturday at New York City FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Seattle are guaranteed to finish fifth in the West.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Houston Dynamo FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Sporting Kansas City are already eliminated from playoff contention. They're battling with LA for last in the West, and can finish 14th or 15th.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Real Salt Lake (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
St. Louis CITY SC are already eliminated from playoff contention. They're guaranteed to finish 13th in the West.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. Orlando City (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Toronto FC are already eliminated from playoff contention. They can finish anywhere from 12th to 14th in the East.
- Decision Day: Saturday vs. FC Dallas (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+)
Vancouver will secure the No. 1 seed in the West with a win or draw vs. Dallas. They can finish no lower than second place.