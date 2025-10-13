Decision Day

Decision Day 2025: What's at stake for every club?

Decision Day, the final proving ground before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, awaits Saturday evening.

All 30 teams will compete, with games available via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV starting at 6 pm ET.

As a reminder:

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta are already eliminated from playoff contention. They can finish anywhere from 12th to 15th in the Eastern Conference, putting the Wooden Spoon (last place) into play.

Austin FC logo
Austin FC
  • Decision Day: Saturday at San Jose Earthquakes (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022, Austin have secured their spot in Round One. They're locked into sixth in the Western Conference.

Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
  • Decision Day: Saturday vs. Philadelphia Union (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Charlotte are looking to secure home-field advantage in Round One with a top-four finish in the East.

Currently in fourth place, a win would get the job done. However, a loss could drop them to sixth.

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
  • Decision Day: Saturday at New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Upon making the playoffs for the first time since 2017, Chicago could avoid the Eastern Conference Wild Card match altogether.

As it stands, they would host the Wild Card match as the eighth seed. A win could catapult them as high as sixth and straight into Round One.

FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

Currently second in the East, FC Cincinnati can hold onto the No. 2 seed by outdoing Inter Miami's result on Decision Day. However, any slip-up could drop them to third place.

Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado are fighting for a Western Conference Wild Card spot.

Level with rivals Real Salt Lake on 40 points, the Rapids are in 10th due to the total wins tiebreaker. They could finish in either Wild Card position with a win and dropped points from RSL or FC Dallas, or a draw and a loss from either side.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Decision Day: Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Occupying the ninth and final playoff position in the East, Columbus would currently travel for their Wild Card match.

However, they could go straight to Round One as the No. 7 seed if results fall their way.

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Dallas are eighth in the West and, as things stand, would host the Wild Card game.

They could leap up to seventh in the West, but dropping points could see them miss out on the playoffs.

D.C. United logo
D.C. United

D.C. United are 15th in the East and lead the Wooden Spoon race. With a win, they could send Atlanta into last place in the league and conference tables.

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
  • Decision Day: Saturday at Sporting Kansas City (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Houston are already eliminated from playoff contention. They'll finish 11th or 12th in the West.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC are locked into home-field advantage for Round One. They can finish anywhere from second to fourth in the West.

LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

The reigning MLS Cup champions are already eliminated from playoff contention. They could "win" the Wooden Spoon and will finish 14th or 15th in the West.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami are vying with FC Cincinnati for second in the East. At the bare minimum, they're guaranteed third place.

Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

Minnesota are could finish anywhere from second to fourth in the West. They're locked into home-field advantage for Round One.

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

CF Montréal are already eliminated from playoff contention. They can finish anywhere from 12th to 15th in the East.

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville SC will aim to crack the top four in the East and secure home-field advantage for Round One.

However, they're in danger of sliding down to a Wild Card spot if results turn south.

New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

New England are already eliminated from playoff contention. They are guaranteed to finish 11th in the East.

New York City Football Club logo
New York City Football Club

New York City FC could finish anywhere from fourth to sixth in the East. If they slot fourth, they'll get home-field advantage in Round One.

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York are already eliminated from playoff contention, ending their record 15-year postseason streak. They'll finish 10th in the East.

Orlando City logo
Orlando City

Making an MLS-best sixth straight playoff appearance, a win would guarantee Orlando avoid the Wild Card match. They could push into sixth should Nashville lose or draw.

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia are 2025 Supporters' Shield champions, locking them into the East No. 1 seed.

They're ensured home-field advantage through MLS Cup presented by Audi, should they advance that far.

Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Heading into Decision Day, Portland are seventh in the West and can avoid the Wild Card match with a single point.

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

RSL enter Decision Day holding the ninth and final playoff spot in the West.

A win guarantees their Wild Card spot, while any other result will leave them at risk of missing out.

San Diego FC logo
San Diego FC

Second in the West, San Diego can become the second expansion team to win their conference in their debut season, following St. Louis in 2023.

A win and Vancouver loss would see them regain the No. 1 seed, while any other result could allow LAFC or Minnesota to leapfrog them.

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

After missing out last season, San Jose are still in playoff contention. They're 11th in the West and could sneak into the Wild Card match.

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle are guaranteed to finish fifth in the West.

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City are already eliminated from playoff contention. They're battling with LA for last in the West, and can finish 14th or 15th.

St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis CITY SC are already eliminated from playoff contention. They're guaranteed to finish 13th in the West.

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Toronto FC are already eliminated from playoff contention. They can finish anywhere from 12th to 14th in the East.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will secure the No. 1 seed in the West with a win or draw vs. Dallas. They can finish no lower than second place.

