MLS preseason 2024: Austin top Cincinnati, SKC & St. Louis salvage draws

Friday's preseason slate included three all-MLS affairs in south Florida, with Austin FC the lone winner. Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC fought back to earn draws.
Sporting Kansas City 3, Charlotte FC 3
Goals from Felipe Hernández (PK) and Sebastian Cruz in the final four minutes turned things around for Sporting KC, who remain undefeated after two preseason games.
With new head coach Dean Smith watching from the sidelines, Charlotte got a brace from veteran midfielder Scott Arfield and another goal from 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Patrick Agyemang.
Goals
- 2' - CLT - Scott Arfield
- 12' - CLT - Scott Arfield
- 44' - SKC - Erik Thommy
- 63' - CLT - Patrick Agyemang
- 86' - SKC - Felipe Hernández
- 90' - SKC - Sebastian Cruz
Lineups
- SKC 1H: Tim Melia - Jake Davis, Robert Castellanos, Andreu Fontas, Tim Leibold - Nemanja Radoja, Remi Walter, Erik Thommy - Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Stephen Afrifa
- SKC 2H: John Pulskamp - Jacob Bartlett, Ian James, Robert Voloder, Zorhan Bassong - Danny Flores, Felipe Hernandez, Memo Rodríguez - Khiry Shelton, Willy Agada, Marinos Tzionis
- CLT 1H: Kristijan Kahlina - Joao Pedro, Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda, Jaylin Lindsey - Philip Mayaka, Brandt Bronico, Scott Arfield - Tyger Smalls, Enzo Copetti, Iuri Tavares
- CLT 2H: Chituru Odunze - Jahlane Forbes, Bill Tuiloma, Hamady Diop, Nathan Byrne - Ashley Westwood, Nikola Petkovic, Brecht Dejaegere - Kerwin Vargas, Karol Swiderski, Patrick Agyemang
Nashville SC 2, St. Louis CITY SC 2
Indiana Vassilev and Samuel Adeniran struck late in the second half to cancel out goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and McKinze Gaines and give St. Louis a 2-2 draw in their preseason debut.
Goals
- 42' - NSH - Jacob Shaffelburg
- 70' - NSH - McKinze Gaines
- 75' - STL - Indiana Vassilev
- 84' - STL - Samuel Adeniran
Lineups
- NSH 1H: Joe Willis - Alex Muyl, Lukas MacNaughton, Jack Maher, Taylor Washington, Sean Davis (Dru Yearwood), Brian Anunga, Randall Leal, Jacob Shaffelburg, Tyler Boyd, Sam Surridge
- NSH 2H: Elliot Panicco - Trialist, Josh Bauer, Trialist, Joey Skinner, Trialist, Trialist, Adem Sipić (Forster Ajago), Trialist, Teal Bunbury, McKinze Gaines
- STL 1H: Roman Bürki - Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Tim Parker, Jake Nerwinski - Aziel Jackson, Eduard Löwen, Njabulo Blom, Tomas Ostrák - João Klauss, Brendan McSorley
- STL 2H: Ben Lundt - Anthony Markanich, Joakim Nilsson, Joshua Yaro, Michael Wentzel, Tomas Totland - Chris Durkin, Indiana Vassilev, Nökkvi Thórisson, Célio Pompeu - Samuel Adeniran
Austin FC 2, FC Cincinnati 1
Austin provided the surprise of the day, snagging a 2-1 victory over Supporters' Shield holders FC Cincinnati in Tampa.
Valentin Noël and Aaron Boupendza exchanged early goals before Sebastián Driussi netted the Verde & Black's game-winner in the second half.
Goals
- 13' - ATX - Valentin Noël
- 20' - CIN - Aaron Boupendza
- 65' - ATX - Sebastián Driussi
Lineups
- ATX 1H: Brad Stuver - Hector Jimenez, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Julio Cascante, Alonso Ramírez, Jhojan Valencia, Dani Pereira, Valentin Noël, Emiliano Rigoni, Gyasi Zardes, Jáder Obrian
- ATX 2H: Stefan Cleveland - Cheick Touré, Matt Hedges, Antonio Gomez (Trialist), Jon Gallagher, Alex Ring, Owen Wolff, Sebastián Driussi, CJ Fodrey, Chris Garcia, Ethan Finlay
- CIN 1H: Roman Celentano - Isaiah Foster, Miles Robinson, Kipp Keller, Ian Murphy, Alvas Powell, Obinna Nwobodo, Yuya Kubo, Luciano Acosta, Aaron Boupendza, Corey Baird
- CIN 2H: Evan Louro - London Aghedo, Brian Schaefer, Nico Benalcazar, Bret Halsey, Gerardo Valenzuela, Marco Angulo, Kenji Mboma Dem, Trialist, Sergio Santos, Quimi Ordoñez