MLS preseason 2024: FC Dallas, Seattle Sounders close out camp in Spain

FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC both concluded their preseason camps in Marbella, Spain on Thursday with a pair of doubleheaders – all as the 2024 MLS campaign quickly approaches.
FC Dallas 1, Malmö FF 4
Defending Swedish champions Malmö FF jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, despite Herbert Endeley making a game of it for FC Dallas in the second half with a 60th-minute goal.
Goals
- 9' - MAL
- 13' - MAL
- 55' - MAL
- 60' - DAL - Herbert Endeley
- 74' - MAL
Lineups
- DAL starting XI: Jimmy Maurer - Amet Korça, Omar Gonzalez, Turner Humphrey - Marco Farfan, Ema Twumasi, Nolan Norris, Alejandro Urzua - Diego Garcia, Enes Sali - Eugene Ansah
FC Dallas 4, Odds BK 1
Red-hot homegrown Dante Sealy netted a brace to reach four goals in preseason, 2023 revelation Bernard Kamungo got off the mark and 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick Logan Farrington also scored as Dallas overpowered Norwegian top-flight side Odds BK in a 4-1 victory.
Goals
- 12' - DAL - Bernard Kamungo
- 2H - DAL - Dante Sealy
- 59' - DAL - Logan Farrington
- 65' - DAL - Dante Sealy
- 87' - ODD
Lineups
- DAL starting XI: Maarten Paes - Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Liam Fraser, Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Bernard Kamungo, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Logan Farrington
Seattle Sounders 0, Odense Boldklub 3
In the first of two friendlies against Danish SuperLiga side Odense Boldklub, the Sounders fell in a 3-0 decision at La Quinta Football Center.
Goals
- 36' - ODB
- 65' - ODB
- 82' - ODB
Lineups
- SEA starting XI: Stefan Frei - Cody Baker, Nathan, Xavier Arreaga, Jon Bell - Josh Atencio, João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnàk, Léo Chú - Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders 1, Odense Boldklub 2
Raúl Ruidíaz provided some attacking flair with a long-range goal, but Seattle once again ended up on the losing end of the scoresheet in their second matchup against Odense.
Goals
- 7' - ODB
- 11' - ODB
- 85' - SEA - Raúl Ruidíaz
Lineups
- SEA starting XI: Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez, Stuart Hawkins, Paul Rothrock; Danny Leyva, Obed Vargas, Dylan Teves, Snyder Brunell, Georgi Minoungou; Raúl Ruidíaz