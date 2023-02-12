MLS preseason 2023: Dénis Bouanga powers LAFC, Austin & Charlotte win big

With MLS is Back just around the corner, clubs are using these final scrimmages to tinker with lineups and formations before the new season.

Twelve teams played preseason friendlies on Saturday, exactly two weeks before the 2023 MLS campaign officially kicks off on Feb. 25.

Winter signing Gyasi Zardes broke the deadlock for the Verde & Black and was followed on the scoresheet by new offensive partners Sebastián Driussi and Diego Fagúndez . Club captain Alex Ring officially made it a blowout in the 94th minute.

Austin FC flexed their attacking muscle in a 120-minute scrimmage against Louisville City FC, putting four goals past the USL Championship (second division) side.

LAFC 2, Toronto FC 1

A brace of headers by Dénis Bouanga guided LAFC to a 2-1 win over Toronto FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

The Gabon international struck early for the defending MLS Cup champions by nodding home Sean Johnson's clearance after an initial effort was blocked by the USMNT goalkeeper. Toronto responded almost immediately with a long-range beauty from Víctor Vázquez, only for the Spanish midfielder to exit the match before halftime.