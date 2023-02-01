MLS preseason 2023: Chicago win, Nashville draw against non-MLS opponents

Chicago Fire FC concluded their preseason trip to Mexico by facing second-division side Cancún FC, while Nashville SC hosted USL Championship side Louisville City FC in a closed-door scrimmage at GEODIS Park.

Here's how the two clubs fared in recent days.

2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

Chicago Fire FC 5, Cancún FC 0

Jairo Torres enjoyed a successful return to action after undergoing season-ending surgery late in 2022. The Mexican winger scored twice – once from the penalty spot and once from the run of play – in a convincing 5-0 win Tuesday for Chicago over Cancún at Estadio Andrés Quintana Roo.

Striker Kacper Przybyłko, another major signing (alongside Torres) from the 2022 season, also found the net against the Liga de Expansión MX outfit.

Back stateside now, Chicago will soon fly to Arizona for the FC Tucson Desert Showcase.

Goals

  • 1H - CHI - Kacper Przybyłko
  • 2H - CHI - Jairo Torres
  • 2H - CHI - Jairo Torres
  • 2H - CHI - Missael Rodríguez
  • 2H - CHI - Victor Bezerra

Lineups

  • CHI starting XI: Chris Brady - Jonathan Dean, Wyatt Omsberg, Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro - Federico Navarro, Gaston Giménez, Brian Gutiérrez - Xherdan Shaqiri, Kacper Przybyłko, Chris Mueller
  • CHI second XI: Spencer Richey - Jonathan Dean, Wyatt Omsberg, Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro - Federico Navarro, Sergio Oregel Jr., Jairo Torres - Alex Monis, Missael Rodríguez, Victor Bezerra

Nashville SC 0, Louisville City FC 0

Nashville got their third runout of the preseason, hosting perennial USL Championship contender Louisville City on Monday. Two major lineup swings saw 22 players from the Coyotes earn minutes in a scoreless draw.

Up next, Nashville head to Florida to face several MLS opponents.

Goals

  • None

Lineups

  • NSH starting XI: Joe Willis - Alex Muyl, Josh Bauer, Jack Maher, Dan Lovitz - Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Fafà Picault, Jacob Shaffelburg - Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury
Chicago Fire FC Nashville SC

