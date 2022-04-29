Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 9

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Start playing today!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round pockets a cool $100!

Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC

Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • HOU win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • The home side won all three meetings between Houston and Austin, with the Dynamo winning their lone home meeting with Austin 3-0 in September 2021
  • Austin FC have won three consecutive matches for the first time in club history following a 3-0 win over the Whitecaps on Saturday
  • All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 2W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Houston Dynamo FC +125, Draw +250, Austin FC +185

Start playing today!

Match #2: Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, April 30 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RSL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Real Salt Lake are winless in five straight games (D3 L2) following a scoreless draw with Portland last Saturday
  • The Galaxy have won three of their last four matches (D1), keeping clean sheets in each of the last two
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 23W - 18L - 12D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +155, Draw +225, LA Galaxy +165

Match #3: New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NE win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (50 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • New England’s 3-2 defeat to D.C. United on Saturday was their fifth loss of the season, equaling their total from all of last season
  • Inter Miami have won three straight MLS matches for the second time in club history
  • All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 2W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -200, Draw +333, Inter Miami CF +475

Match #4: Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLT win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Orlando City have won just five of their 17 all-time matches against expansion sides (D5 L7), including losing their last two to Inter Miami and Nashville SC in 2020
  • The Lion’s 3-0 loss to the Red Bulls on Sunday was their third defeat in their last four home matches (W1)
  • Charlotte FC earned their first away point in MLS on Saturday with a scoreless draw at Colorado. After losing their first three matches, Charlotte have just two defeats in their last six league games (W3 D1)
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City SC -135, Draw +260, Charlotte FC +360

Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

Sunday, May 1 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • PHI win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Nashville bring a 19-match home unbeaten run to GEODIS Park (W10 D9) after becoming the fifth team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home through a full season
  • Even with one point from their last two games, the Union’s 17 points after eight games is the best start to a season in team history
  • All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 2W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC +120, Draw +200, Philadelphia Union +250

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 8 Positional Rankings

Match #6: LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC

Sunday, May 1 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIN win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • LAFC won their first match against Minnesota 2-0, in May 2018. The Loons are unbeaten in the five meetings since (W2 D3), with the last three all ending in draws
  • With their win over Cincinnati, LAFC are on 19 points through eight matches, equaling the best start in club history (2019)
  • Emanuel Reynoso recorded a goal and an assist last Saturday, his ninth match with multiple goal contributions for the Loons
  • Kellyn Acosta and Danny Musovski became the 11th and 12th LAFC players to score a goal already this season, while no other team have more than nine different scorers
  • All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 2W - 1L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -200, Draw +340, Minnesota United FC +475

Start playing today!

Predict 6

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 8
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 7
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6
More News
More News
"No time to rest": Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy set for Rio Tinto clash in Week 9

"No time to rest": Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy set for Rio Tinto clash in Week 9
"Here to win silverware": Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman eager to deliver for Nashville SC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"Here to win silverware": Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman eager to deliver for Nashville SC
Caleb Porter explains Gyasi Zardes trade: "We need a top goalscorer"

Caleb Porter explains Gyasi Zardes trade: "We need a top goalscorer"
Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing signing of Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing signing of Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
Nashville give Walker Zimmerman DP deal, sign Hany Mukhtar to extension
Transfer Tracker

Nashville give Walker Zimmerman DP deal, sign Hany Mukhtar to extension
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings
More News
Video
Video
Hany Mukhtar, Jim Curtin, and Walker Zimmerman Preview the Opening of GEODIS Park
1:15

Hany Mukhtar, Jim Curtin, and Walker Zimmerman Preview the Opening of GEODIS Park
Greg Vanney, Pablo, and Bobby Wood Preview RSL vs. LA
1:22

Greg Vanney, Pablo, and Bobby Wood Preview RSL vs. LA
Hany Mukhtar Recalls His First Hat Trick for Nashville SC
2:21

Hany Mukhtar Recalls His First Hat Trick for Nashville SC
Why Caleb Porter's Gyasi Zardes comments are surprising
4:16

Why Caleb Porter's Gyasi Zardes comments are surprising
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10