MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 9

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)
Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round pockets a cool $100!
Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- HOU win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The home side won all three meetings between Houston and Austin, with the Dynamo winning their lone home meeting with Austin 3-0 in September 2021
- Austin FC have won three consecutive matches for the first time in club history following a 3-0 win over the Whitecaps on Saturday
- All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 2W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Houston Dynamo FC +125, Draw +250, Austin FC +185
Match #2: Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, April 30 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Real Salt Lake are winless in five straight games (D3 L2) following a scoreless draw with Portland last Saturday
- The Galaxy have won three of their last four matches (D1), keeping clean sheets in each of the last two
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 23W - 18L - 12D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +155, Draw +225, LA Galaxy +165
Match #3: New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (50 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- New England’s 3-2 defeat to D.C. United on Saturday was their fifth loss of the season, equaling their total from all of last season
- Inter Miami have won three straight MLS matches for the second time in club history
- All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 2W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -200, Draw +333, Inter Miami CF +475
Match #4: Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLT win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Orlando City have won just five of their 17 all-time matches against expansion sides (D5 L7), including losing their last two to Inter Miami and Nashville SC in 2020
- The Lion’s 3-0 loss to the Red Bulls on Sunday was their third defeat in their last four home matches (W1)
- Charlotte FC earned their first away point in MLS on Saturday with a scoreless draw at Colorado. After losing their first three matches, Charlotte have just two defeats in their last six league games (W3 D1)
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City SC -135, Draw +260, Charlotte FC +360
Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, May 1 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Nashville bring a 19-match home unbeaten run to GEODIS Park (W10 D9) after becoming the fifth team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home through a full season
- Even with one point from their last two games, the Union’s 17 points after eight games is the best start to a season in team history
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 2W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC +120, Draw +200, Philadelphia Union +250
Match #6: LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC
Sunday, May 1 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- LAFC won their first match against Minnesota 2-0, in May 2018. The Loons are unbeaten in the five meetings since (W2 D3), with the last three all ending in draws
- With their win over Cincinnati, LAFC are on 19 points through eight matches, equaling the best start in club history (2019)
- Emanuel Reynoso recorded a goal and an assist last Saturday, his ninth match with multiple goal contributions for the Loons
- Kellyn Acosta and Danny Musovski became the 11th and 12th LAFC players to score a goal already this season, while no other team have more than nine different scorers
- All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 2W - 1L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -200, Draw +340, Minnesota United FC +475