MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to take home $50,000!
Match #1: Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
Saturday, May 1 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- HOU win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
PREDICT THE ACTION:
- First club to score? (10 points)
NOTES:
Match #2: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, May 1 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (40 points)
PREDICT THE ACTION:
- Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
NOTES:
- Atlanta are unbeaten in seven matches versus the Revolution, outscoring New England 16-3 over that span
- The Revolution won just two home regular-season matches last year, struggling at Gillette Stadium
- All-time matchups: Atlanta lead 5W - 0L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -140, Draw +275, Atlanta United +333
Match #3: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
Saturday, May 1 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- PHI win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (30 points)
PREDICT THE ACTION:
- Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
NOTES:
- NYCFC have won seven of the last nine meetings between these Eastern Conference clubs
- Philadelphia, last year’s Supporters’ Shield champions, are coming off a rousing 3-0 win at Atlanta United in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals
- All-time matchups: NYCFC lead 8W - 4L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union +135, Draw +240, New York City FC +175
Match #4: San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United
Saturday, May 1 at 11 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SJ win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DC win (40 points)
PREDICT THE ACTION:
- Time of first goal? (25 points)
NOTES
- The Earthquakes are unbeaten in six straight home matches (5W-0L-1D)
- D.C. United enter with a 66.47% pass completion rate, the league’s lowest
- All-time matchups: San Jose lead 17W - 15L - 8D
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes -110, Draw +225, D.C. United +300
Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Sunday, May 2 at 1 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (30 points)
- Draw (30 points)
- MIA win (40 points)
PREDICT THE ACTION:
- Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
NOTES:
- Nashville lead the league in key passes (31) and shots (49), though have started the 2021 season with two draws
- Miami, coming off head coach Phil Neville’s first win, could be without star players Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro
- All-time matchups: Nashville lead 2W - 0L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -110, Draw +230, Inter Miami +290
Match #6: Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, May 2 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA win (50 points)
PREDICT THE ACTION:
- Who scores first? (25 points)
NOTES:
- Seattle, despite playing without Nicolas Lodeiro early on, are undefeated this season
- LA striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the league with five goals through two matches
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 16W - 14L - 11D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -190, Draw +320, LA Galaxy +425