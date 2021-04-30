Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to take home $50,000!

Start playing today!

Match #1: Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC

Saturday, May 1 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • HOU win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • First club to score? (10 points)

NOTES:

  • LAFC have been playing without Diego Rossi, last year's Golden Boot presented by Audi winner
  • Houston haven’t kept a clean sheet in nine straight outings
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 1L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Houston +170, Draw +290, LAFC +120

Match #2: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, May 1 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NE win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • Atlanta are unbeaten in seven matches versus the Revolution, outscoring New England 16-3 over that span
  • The Revolution won just two home regular-season matches last year, struggling at Gillette Stadium
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta lead 5W - 0L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -140, Draw +275, Atlanta United +333

Advertising

Match #3: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC

Saturday, May 1 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NYC win (30 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • NYCFC have won seven of the last nine meetings between these Eastern Conference clubs
  • Philadelphia, last year’s Supporters’ Shield champions, are coming off a rousing 3-0 win at Atlanta United in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals
  • All-time matchups: NYCFC lead 8W - 4L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union +135, Draw +240, New York City FC +175

Match #4: San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United

Saturday, May 1 at 11 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DC win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Time of first goal? (25 points)

NOTES

  • The Earthquakes are unbeaten in six straight home matches (5W-0L-1D)
  • D.C. United enter with a 66.47% pass completion rate, the league’s lowest
  • All-time matchups: San Jose lead 17W - 15L - 8D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes -110, Draw +225, D.C. United +300

Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Sunday, May 2 at 1 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (30 points)
  • Draw (30 points)
  • MIA win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • Nashville lead the league in key passes (31) and shots (49), though have started the 2021 season with two draws
  • Miami, coming off head coach Phil Neville’s first win, could be without star players Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro
  • All-time matchups: Nashville lead 2W - 0L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -110, Draw +230, Inter Miami +290

Match #6: Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy

Sunday, May 2 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SEA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (50 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Who scores first? (25 points)

NOTES:

  • Seattle, despite playing without Nicolas Lodeiro early on, are undefeated this season
  • LA striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the league with five goals through two matches
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 16W - 14L - 11D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -190, Draw +320, LA Galaxy +425
Predict 6

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete Decision Day guide

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3
FC Cincinnati launch extension of youth development platform

FC Cincinnati launch extension of youth development platform
MLS projected lineups - Week 3

MLS projected lineups - Week 3
Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire
Goal of the Week

Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire
MLS Fantasy Week 3 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 3 positional rankings
Will Chicharito break an MLS record against Seattle?

Will Chicharito break an MLS record against Seattle?
More News
Video
Video
Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig (!), CCL madness & MLS Week 3 preview
1:26:33

Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig (!), CCL madness & MLS Week 3 preview
Sergio Santos simulation/embellishment
0:13

Sergio Santos simulation/embellishment
Listen: How Chicharito's LA Galaxy hat-trick was called around the world
2:13

Listen: How Chicharito's LA Galaxy hat-trick was called around the world
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Club América | April 28, 2021
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Club América | April 28, 2021
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.