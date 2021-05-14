Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 5

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000!

Match #1: LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC

Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

Start playing today!

Match #2: Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RBNY win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Philadelphia have won three straight and four of the last five versus the Red Bulls
  • RBNY newcomer Fabio leads MLS with four assists
  • All-time matchups: RBNY lead 15W-13L-5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -115, Draw +260, New York Red Bulls +280

Match #3: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, May 15 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • San Jose are second in total goals scored (10) through five games
  • Portland are dealing with several injuries beyond DPs Sebastian Blanco and Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who are still recovering from their prolonged absences
  • All-time matchups: Portland lead 15W-5L-8D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: SJ Earthquakes +120, Draw +260, Portland Timbers +190

Match #4: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF

Sunday, May 16 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CIN win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Inaugural match at TQL Stadium
  • Inter Miami won 2-1 in the only matchup last season
  • FC Cincinnati are tied on a league-high 10 goals conceded through their first three games
  • All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 1W-0L-0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: FC Cincinnati +260, Draw +250, Inter Miami -105

Match #5: New England Revolution vs. Columbus SC

Sunday, May 16 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NE win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLB win (30 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Columbus have won four straight versus New England by a combined score of 5-0
  • The Revolution have won back-to-back home games to start the 2021 season
  • All-time matchups: Columbus lead 39W-27L-16D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -105, Draw +260, Columbus SC +250

Match #6: Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC

Sunday, May 16 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Seattle and LAFC battled to a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium back in Week 2
  • Raul Ruidiaz leads Seattle with five goals and the entire league with 29 shots
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 5W-4L-2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders +130, Draw +230, Los Angeles FC +190
Predict 6

