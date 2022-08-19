MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, August 20 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, UniMás
WHO WILL WIN?
- New York Red Bulls win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- FC Cincinnati win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati drew 1-1 at TQL Stadium in their first matchup this season on July 9. RBNY won each of the first three meetings between the sides before recording just one win in the five games since (D2 L2).
- The Red Bulls have lost their last three home matches after losing only two of their previous 16 at Red Bull Arena (W6 D8).
- FC Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on Saturday was their eighth draw in their last 11 MLS matches (W2 L1). This comes after a run where the Orange & Blue drew just eight times in their previous 47 league games from April 2021 through the end of May 2022.
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 5W - 2L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -145, Draw +290, FC Cincinnati +350
Match #2: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- D.C. United win (40 points)
- Draw (30 points)
- Philadelphia Union win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The Union have won 10 of their last 12 MLS matches against D.C. United (D1 L1), including a 7-0 home victory on July 8. The seven-goal margin was the largest win in the Union’s MLS history and the largest defeat in D.C. United’s.
- D.C.’s loss to LAFC in the midweek was their ninth in their last 13 MLS matches (W2 D2). The Black-and-Red have just 16 points from their last 23 games, four fewer than any other MLS team since that run began in mid-March.
- The Union suffered just their fourth loss of the season on Wednesday, a 2-1 defeat at FC Dallas. Two of Philadelphia’s four defeats have come in their last two away matches.
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 19W - 11L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +200, Draw +240, Philadelphia Union +120
Match #3: Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, August 20 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Minnesota United FC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Austin FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Minnesota United and Austin FC have played each other four teams. Each side have one home win and one away win, and the winning team has kept a clean sheet in all four meetings.
- Minnesota’s 2-1 victory over Nashville SC in Week 25 was their sixth win in their last nine MLS matches (D2 L1). The Loons have scored at least twice in eight of those nine matches after scoring more than one goal in just three of their first 16 games in 2022.
- Austin FC comeback from a 3-1 deficit to beat Sporting Kansas City, 4-3, in Week 25. It was the third time Austin have won a match in which they’ve trailed by two goals this season (also vs. D.C. in April and Colorado in July), becoming the first team to win three matches when trailing by multiple goals in a single MLS season.
- All-time matchups: Series tied 2W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United FC +105, Draw +270, Austin FC +210
Match #4: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
Saturday, August 20 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- San Jose Earthquakes win (40 points)
- Draw (30 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- While LAFC have won their last two matches against the San Jose Earthquakes, both at home, the Earthquakes have won their last three home games against the Black & Gold. Only Vancouver (4 straight from 2019-present) have won more than three home games in a row against LAFC in MLS.
- San Jose’s 4-1 loss at Dallas marked the ninth time they have allowed at least three goals in a match this season, tied for most in MLS (Vancouver).
- LAFC have extended their winning streak to seven, a club record, after their win over D.C. on Tuesday. Since the breakaway shootout was abolished in 2000, there has been just one longer winning streak in MLS: Seattle – 9 straight in July-September 2018.
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 8W-4L-0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +260, Draw +300, LAFC -115
Match #5: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
Sunday, August 21 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Columbus Crew win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Atlanta United (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Columbus have won six of their last seven MLS meetings against Atlanta United (L1) dating back to 2019, including a 2-1 victory on May 28. Only LAFC (7 vs. Real Salt Lake) and New England (7 vs. D.C. United) have won more regular season games against a single opponent since the start of the 2019 season.
- The Crew’s 3-2 win over NYCFC on August 6 was just the third win in their last 10 home matches (D3 L4).
- Atlanta United are winless in 10 straight away matches (D4 L6). Atlanta’s run is the longest active road winless run in MLS and the second longest in club history (14 straight from October 2020 to August 2021). However, they have drawn two straight and three of their last four on the road.
- All-time matchups: Series tied 7W - 6L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -120, Draw +270, Atlanta United +290
Match #6: Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
Sunday, August 21 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Sporting Kansas City win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Portland Timbers win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Sporting Kansas City (W4 D3, including playoffs). The Timbers beat Sporting, 7-2, on May 14, the most goals Portland have scored in a match in their MLS history.
- Sporting Kansas City's 4-3 loss to Austin on Saturday was their league-high 15th loss of the season. Sporting have lost more games under Peter Vermes only once, losing 16 times in the 2019 season.
- The Timbers saw their 10-match unbeaten streak come to an end with a loss at Toronto FC in Week 25. That said, Portland's last three results during their unbeaten run were draws, meaning they are winless in four straight matches.
- All-time match-ups: Portland Timbers lead 9W - 7L - 7D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City FC +105, Draw +260, Portland Timbers +230