MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 20

Match #1: Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, July 30 at 3 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Minnesota United FC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Portland Timbers win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Minnesota United have a perfect home record against Portland (W4), being the only team the Timbers have played more than two away matches against without collecting a point.
- The Loons are unbeaten in their last six matches, five wins and one draw. It is the most points they have earned during a six-game stretch in their MLS history.
- Portland are unbeaten in their last three away match (W1 D2) but have not won outside of Cascadia since their Audi MLS Cup Playoff victory over the Colorado Rapids last Thanksgiving.
- All-time matchups: Minnesota United FC lead 7W - 3L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United FC -120, Draw +275, Portland Timbers +290
Match #2: Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, July 30 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Chicago Fire FC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Atlanta United win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Nine of the 10 all-time meetings against these two sides have been won by the home team. The lone road result was a 2-1 victory for Atlanta United in May 2018.
- The Chicago Fire have won three straight matches for the first time since a four-match win streak in June-July 2017.
- After the 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy in Week 22, the Five Stripes' road winless run extended to eight games.
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 6W - 5L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire FC +150, Draw +225, Atlanta United +170
Match #3: Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, July 30 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, UniMás
WHO WILL WIN?
- Sporting Kansas City win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- FC Cincinnati won their first outing against Inter Miami this season, beating their Eastern Conference foe 3-1 at home on March 19.
- The Herons have won six of their last eight home matches (D1 L1) after opening the season winless in their straight at home.
- Cincy have lost only once in their last eight matches but have won only once in their last 10.
- All-time matchups: Inter Miami CF lead 4W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami CF +105, Draw +250, FC Cincinnati +230
Match #4: FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, July 30 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- FC Dallas win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA Galaxy win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- FC Dallas have won five consecutive home matches against the Galaxy dating back to 2016.
- The Galaxy have won their last two matches in Texas, beating Houston Dynamo FC last October and Austin FC in May.
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 39W - 35L - 13D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +110, Draw +240, LA Galaxy +220
Match #5: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, July 30 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- San Jose Earthquakes win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Real Salt Lake (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Real Salt Lake beat the Earthquakes 2-0 at home in their first outing of the season on June 18.
- RSL have won only one of their last nine away matches (D2 L6), and have lost the last three in a row.
- Benji Kikanovic has contributed to five of the nine goals San Jose have scored in July (3g/2a).
- All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 15W - 13L - 11D
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +125, Draw +250, Real Salt Lake +185
Match #6: D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC
Sunday, July 31 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- D.C. United win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Orlando City SC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- D.C. United have won four of their last six home matches against Orlando. However, the Lions were victorious in their last visit to Audi Field, a 1-0 win in May 2021.
- Orlando City have lost only once in their last six away matches (W1 D4), drawing the last two. They have only two road losses this season, tied for the fewest in MLS with the Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew.
- All-time match-ups: Series tied 7W - 7L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United +135, Draw +240, Orlando City SC +185