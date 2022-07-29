2022 MLS Fantasy Round 20 Positional Rankings

Round 20 of MLS Fantasy kicks off on Friday with a star-studded match between LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC (11 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). There are several key fantasy players with “Questionable” tags heading into the weekend, so be sure to confirm starting lineups before finalizing your own.
Let’s jump right in and take a look at the top players and values at each position for Round 20.
Teams on a BYE: COL, RBNY
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 20 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake reeled off another clean sheet last weekend in the Philadelphia Union's 1-0 win at Orlando City SC, and a favorable home match against Houston Dynamo FC sees the Jamaican international back at the top of the goalkeeper rankings in Round 20.
The Union are in the midst of a record-setting defensive campaign, with Blake consistently collecting clean sheet points along the way.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.1
|
2
|
Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.3
|
3
|
Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$7.7
|
4
|
Djordje Petrovic
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.0
|
5
|
Kristijan Kahlina
|
CLT
|
vs. CLB
|
$6.8
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Rafael Romo
|
DC
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.1
|
2
|
John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX
|
$4.5
|
3
|
JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.0
Defenders
It’s wash, rinse and repeat with Kai Wagner and the Philadelphia Union defenders. Wagner has scored eight or more points in five consecutive appearances, notching five assists and three clean sheets over that run.
He’s tied with New England’s Carles Gil (see midfielders) at the top of the assists leaderboard, and with a juicy home matchup against the Dynamo, we can expect more of the same.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. HOU
|
$12.3
|
2
|
Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.8
|
3
|
Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.5
|
4
|
Diego Palacios
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.6
|
5
|
Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
vs. ATL
|
$10.0
|
6
|
Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.9
|
7
|
Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.7
|
8
|
Ryan Hollingshead
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.9
|
9
|
Matt Hedges
|
DAL
|
vs. LA
|
$8.5
|
10
|
Guzman Corujo
|
CLT
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.3
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.0
|
2
|
Donovan Pines
|
DC
|
vs. ORL
|
$4.3
|
3
|
Marcos Lopez
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.9
Midfielders
Carles Gil is averaging over eight fantasy points per game and he’ll look to get back on track after managing just four points in Round 19. The Revs are up against a retooled Toronto FC side that are coming off a tough midweek Canadian Championship loss, which could play into Gil’s favor in Round 20.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$13.2
|
2
|
Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. POR
|
$12.3
|
3
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. VAN
|
$13.5
|
4
|
Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.9
|
5
|
Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at CLT
|
$11.1
|
6
|
Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at MIA
|
$12.4
|
7
|
Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at SKC
|
$11.6
|
8
|
Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. NYC
|
$11.2
|
9
|
Alejandro Pozuelo
|
MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
$11.3
|
10
|
Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. ATL
|
$10.6
|
11
|
Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
at LAFC
|
$11.0
|
12
|
Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
at MTL
|
$11.0
|
13
|
Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.8
|
14
|
Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. LA
|
$10.3
|
15
|
Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL
|
$11.1
|
16
|
Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. POR
|
$8.3
|
17
|
Chris Mueller
|
CHI
|
vs. ATL
|
$9.2
|
18
|
Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
at SKC
|
$9.3
|
19
|
Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
at NE
|
$10.8
|
20
|
Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.7
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.6
|
2
|
Jackson Hopkins
|
DC
|
vs. ORL
|
$5.1
|
3
|
Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. POR
|
$6.8
Forwards
Taxi Fountas continues to be a bright spot in D.C. United’s lineup, firing off four or more shots in four straight appearances. He’s quickly established himself as a strong fantasy option despite D.C. sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
With a lack of standout forwards, he’s high on the radar against an Orlando City side coming off a big midweek US Open Cup semifinal win.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Taxi Fountas
|
DC
|
vs. ORL
|
$11.6
|
2
|
Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$10.0
|
3
|
Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. LA
|
$9.9
|
4
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$10.7
|
5
|
Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.1
|
6
|
Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.9
|
7
|
Mikael Uhre
|
PHI
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.1
|
8
|
Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
at SJ
|
$11.2
|
9
|
Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
at MIA
|
$9.9
|
10
|
Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. NYC
|
$9.2
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Benji Kikanovic
|
SJ
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.0
|
2
|
Miguel Berry
|
DC
|
vs. ORL
|
$4.2
|
3
|
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
|
MIN
|
vs. POR
|
$4.5
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$13.2
|
2
|
Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. POR
|
$12.3
|
3
|
Taxi Fountas
|
DC
|
vs. ORL
|
$11.6
Congratulations to Tyler Lewis for winning MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! His team “Styles” cashed in on 39 points from the New York City FC defense, including 20 points from captain Alexander Callens. Coach Lewis pockets a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 19 prize.