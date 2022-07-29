Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 20 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Round 20 of MLS Fantasy kicks off on Friday with a star-studded match between LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC (11 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). There are several key fantasy players with “Questionable” tags heading into the weekend, so be sure to confirm starting lineups before finalizing your own.

Let’s jump right in and take a look at the top players and values at each position for Round 20.

Teams on a BYE: COL, RBNY

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 20 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake reeled off another clean sheet last weekend in the Philadelphia Union's 1-0 win at Orlando City SC, and a favorable home match against Houston Dynamo FC sees the Jamaican international back at the top of the goalkeeper rankings in Round 20.

The Union are in the midst of a record-setting defensive campaign, with Blake consistently collecting clean sheet points along the way.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Andre Blake
PHI
vs. HOU
$10.1
2
Joe Willis
NSH
vs. VAN
$7.3
3
Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. SEA
$7.7
4
Djordje Petrovic
NE
vs. TOR
$9.0
5
Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. CLB
$6.8
Value Goalpeepers
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Rafael Romo
DC
vs. ORL
$6.1
2
John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. ATX
$4.5
3
JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. RSL
$6.0

Defenders

It’s wash, rinse and repeat with Kai Wagner and the Philadelphia Union defenders. Wagner has scored eight or more points in five consecutive appearances, notching five assists and three clean sheets over that run.

He’s tied with New England’s Carles Gil (see midfielders) at the top of the assists leaderboard, and with a juicy home matchup against the Dynamo, we can expect more of the same.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. HOU
$12.3
2
Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. VAN
$7.8
3
Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. HOU
$10.5
4
Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. SEA
$9.6
5
Rafael Czichos
CHI
vs. ATL
$10.0
6
Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. HOU
$10.9
7
Brandon Bye
NE
vs. TOR
$9.7
8
Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. SEA
$6.9
9
Matt Hedges
DAL
vs. LA
$8.5
10
Guzman Corujo
CLT
vs. CLB
$7.3
Value Defenders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Nathan
SJ
vs. RSL
$6.0
2
Donovan Pines
DC
vs. ORL
$4.3
3
Marcos Lopez
SJ
vs. RSL
$5.9

Midfielders

Carles Gil is averaging over eight fantasy points per game and he’ll look to get back on track after managing just four points in Round 19. The Revs are up against a retooled Toronto FC side that are coming off a tough midweek Canadian Championship loss, which could play into Gil’s favor in Round 20.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Carles Gil
NE
vs. TOR
$13.2
2
Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. POR
$12.3
3
Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. VAN
$13.5
4
Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. HOU
$10.9
5
Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at CLT
$11.1
6
Luciano Acosta
CIN
at MIA
$12.4
7
Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at SKC
$11.6
8
Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. NYC
$11.2
9
Alejandro Pozuelo
MIA
vs. CIN
$11.3
10
Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. ATL
$10.6
11
Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
at LAFC
$11.0
12
Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
at MTL
$11.0
13
Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. RSL
$9.8
14
Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. LA
$10.3
15
Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
vs. RSL
$11.1
16
Robin Lod
MIN
vs. POR
$8.3
17
Chris Mueller
CHI
vs. ATL
$9.2
18
Diego Fagundez
ATX
at SKC
$9.3
19
Jonathan Osorio
TOR
at NE
$10.8
20
Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. SEA
$9.7
Value Midfielders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. ATX
$6.6
2
Jackson Hopkins
DC
vs. ORL
$5.1
3
Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. POR
$6.8

Forwards

Taxi Fountas continues to be a bright spot in D.C. United’s lineup, firing off four or more shots in four straight appearances. He’s quickly established himself as a strong fantasy option despite D.C. sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

With a lack of standout forwards, he’s high on the radar against an Orlando City side coming off a big midweek US Open Cup semifinal win.

Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Taxi Fountas
DC
vs. ORL
$11.6
2
Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. SEA
$10.0
3
Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. LA
$9.9
4
Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SEA
$10.7
5
Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. HOU
$8.1
6
Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. RSL
$8.9
7
Mikael Uhre
PHI
vs. HOU
$8.1
8
Jefferson Savarino
RSL
at SJ
$11.2
9
Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at MIA
$9.9
10
Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. NYC
$9.2
Value Forwards
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Benji Kikanovic
SJ
vs. RSL
$5.0
2
Miguel Berry
DC
vs. ORL
$4.2
3
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
MIN
vs. POR
$4.5
Captains
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Carles Gil
NE
vs. TOR
$13.2
2
Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. POR
$12.3
3
Taxi Fountas
DC
vs. ORL
$11.6

Congratulations to Tyler Lewis for winning MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! His team “Styles” cashed in on 39 points from the New York City FC defense, including 20 points from captain Alexander Callens. Coach Lewis pockets a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 19 prize.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W19

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 20 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

Fantasy Soccer Advice

