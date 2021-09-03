Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Nashville SC vs. New York City FC

Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NYC win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Nashville SC and New York City FC
  • Nashville have lost only one of their last 24 home matches (W12 D11)
  • Nashville have been beaten only twice all season, losing at the Red Bulls and Inter Miami
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC +170, Draw +220, New York City FC +175

Match #2: LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Friday, September 3 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SKC win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Sporting Kansas City have won four of their six all-time matches against LAFC (L2), including recording wins in both meetings this season
  • LAFC ended a club-record four-match losing streak with a 3-3 draw against the Galaxy on Saturday, though it extended the club-record winless run to eight games (D3 L5)
  • Sporting KC have lost just one of their last 12 matches (W6 D5), though their last three have all ended in draws
  • All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 4W - 2L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC +100, Draw +275, Sporting KC +250

Advertising

Match #3: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew

Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLB win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Orlando City have won four straight matches against the Crew
  • Orlando City are unbeaten in six straight games following a scoreless draw with Miami on Friday (W2 D4)
  • The Crew ended a six-match losing streak with a 3-2 victory over rivals FC Cincinnati
  • All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 6W - 5L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -150, Draw +290, Columbus +425

Match #4: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CIN win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Inter Miami have recorded one-goal wins in each of their first two matches against FC Cincinnati
  • FC Cincinnati are winless in a club-record 11 straight matches (D7 L4)
  • Inter Miami have lost only one of their last eight matches (W4 D3)
  • All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 2W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: FC Cincinnati +130, Draw +230, Inter Miami +220

Match #5: Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RSL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DAL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Four of the last six meetings between Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas have ended in draws, including the last three in a row
  • RSL have won three straight home matches, although they're coming off of back-to-back away losses
  • FC Dallas are unbeaten in four straight away matches (W2 D2)
  • All-time matchups: FC Dallas lead 10W - 6L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +100, Draw +260, FC Dallas +160

Match #6: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, September 4 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • COL win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Colorado have won just one of their last 18 visits to San Jose in MLS play (D8 L9) dating back to 2004
  • The Earthquakes are unbeaten in 10 straight matches (W3 D7)
  • Jeremy Ebobisse scored his first goal for the Earthquakes in a 2-1 win over the Galaxy during their last match, his first since a trade with Portland in August
  • All-time matchups: SJ Earthquakes lead 9W - 6L - 10D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: SJ Earthquakes +150, Draw +250, Colorado Rapids +175
Predict 6

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 18
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 17
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19
Gary Smith: Nashville, NYCFC could be "one of the games of the season"

Gary Smith: Nashville, NYCFC could be "one of the games of the season"
Positives & negatives from the USMNT draw at El Salvador — and what's to come vs. Canada
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Positives & negatives from the USMNT draw at El Salvador — and what's to come vs. Canada
MLS Fantasy Week 19 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 19 Positional Rankings
Sources: New York Red Bulls sign center back Issiar Drame
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: New York Red Bulls sign center back Issiar Drame
LAFC forward Brian Rodriguez wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

LAFC forward Brian Rodriguez wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Week 23 is here! Here are 5 things you need to know
1:18

Week 23 is here! Here are 5 things you need to know
Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
36:55

Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
1:40

Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
1:27:06

El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
More Video