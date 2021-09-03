MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Nashville SC vs. New York City FC
Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Nashville SC and New York City FC
- Nashville have lost only one of their last 24 home matches (W12 D11)
- Nashville have been beaten only twice all season, losing at the Red Bulls and Inter Miami
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC +170, Draw +220, New York City FC +175
Match #2: LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Friday, September 3 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Sporting Kansas City have won four of their six all-time matches against LAFC (L2), including recording wins in both meetings this season
- LAFC ended a club-record four-match losing streak with a 3-3 draw against the Galaxy on Saturday, though it extended the club-record winless run to eight games (D3 L5)
- Sporting KC have lost just one of their last 12 matches (W6 D5), though their last three have all ended in draws
- All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 4W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC +100, Draw +275, Sporting KC +250
Match #3: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLB win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Orlando City have won four straight matches against the Crew
- Orlando City are unbeaten in six straight games following a scoreless draw with Miami on Friday (W2 D4)
- The Crew ended a six-match losing streak with a 3-2 victory over rivals FC Cincinnati
- All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 6W - 5L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -150, Draw +290, Columbus +425
Match #4: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- CIN win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Inter Miami have recorded one-goal wins in each of their first two matches against FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati are winless in a club-record 11 straight matches (D7 L4)
- Inter Miami have lost only one of their last eight matches (W4 D3)
- All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 2W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Cincinnati +130, Draw +230, Inter Miami +220
Match #5: Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, September 4 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DAL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Four of the last six meetings between Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas have ended in draws, including the last three in a row
- RSL have won three straight home matches, although they're coming off of back-to-back away losses
- FC Dallas are unbeaten in four straight away matches (W2 D2)
- All-time matchups: FC Dallas lead 10W - 6L - 9D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +100, Draw +260, FC Dallas +160
Match #6: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, September 4 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- SJ win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- COL win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Colorado have won just one of their last 18 visits to San Jose in MLS play (D8 L9) dating back to 2004
- The Earthquakes are unbeaten in 10 straight matches (W3 D7)
- Jeremy Ebobisse scored his first goal for the Earthquakes in a 2-1 win over the Galaxy during their last match, his first since a trade with Portland in August
- All-time matchups: SJ Earthquakes lead 9W - 6L - 10D
- Match odds by BetMGM: SJ Earthquakes +150, Draw +250, Colorado Rapids +175