MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 18

Match #1: Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC
Saturday, July 16 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- Inter Miami CF win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Charlotte FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Andre Shinyashiki scored the loan goal in Charlotte FC's 1-0 home win over Inter Miami CF in the teams' lone previous meeting on May 7.
- Miami's 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union snapped a six-match unbeaten run at DRV PNK Stadium
- Charlotte is aiming for its first-ever three-match winning streak after winning consecutive games for the second time in club history.
- Miami's Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goal since April 2 in the loss to Philadelphia.
- All-time matchups: Charlotte FC lead 1W - 0D - 0L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami CF +120, Draw +230, Charlotte FC +220
Match #2: FC Dallas vs Austin FC
Saturday, July 16 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- FC Dallas win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Austin FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Austin FC came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas and earn Austin's first point in the all-time series on June 25.
- Dallas are winless in their last six matches, while Austin have won a club-record four straight.
- Austin has recovered an MLS-high 15 points from losing positions, winning four matches after conceding the first goal
- All-time matchups: FC Dallas leads 3W - 1D - 0L
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +100, Draw +260, Austin FC +250
Match #3: Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC
Sunday, July 17 at 3 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Atlanta United win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Orlando City SC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Despite Atlanta United's overall lead in the rivalry, Orlando City SC (3W, 3D) is unbeaten in the last six meetings, including a 3-0 win last September
- Atlanta are looking for their first consecutive victories since September of last year.
- Orlando has been outscored 14-5 in the final 30 minutes of matches this season
- After his brace in a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, Ronaldo Cisneros has more goals (six) in 14 appearances for Atlanta than he had in 43 Liga MX appearances
- Orlando's Cesar Araujo has won an MLS-high 59 fouls this season
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United leads 8W - 5D - 3L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -125, Draw +280, Orlando City SC +290
Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC
Sunday, July 17 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- New York Red Bulls win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- New York City FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The New York Red Bulls have back-to-back 1-0 wins over New York City FC in the teams' last two meetings.
- .NYCFC's 31 points since they were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League in mid-April are the most in MLS over that time
- City's Valentin Castellanos has scored 21 goals in his last 22 MLS appearances (including playoffs) dating back to last October
- RBNY winger Lewis Morgan has scored in his last four home MLS matches
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 13W - 3D - 6L
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls +125 Draw +250, New York City FC +195
Match #5: Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati
Sunday, July 17 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Columbus Crew win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- FC Cincinnati win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Crew have won their last two at home against FC Cincinnati, scoring three goals in both
- Columbus are unbeaten in their last seven and Cincinnati in their last six. Cincy's six-match run (1W, 5D) is already two longer than their previous club record
- Cucho Hernandez became only the third player in MLS history to make his first two appearances as a substitute and score in both after his brace in a 2-2 draw at D.C. United on Wednesday night.
- Brenner has eight goal involvements (five goals, three assists) in his last seven games for Cincinnati
- All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 4W - 3D - 2L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -125, Draw +275, FC Cincinnati +290
Match #6: San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo FC
Sunday, July 17 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- San Jose Earthquakes win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Houston Dynamo FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last four at home against the Houston Dynamo FC (2W, 2D), their longest such run in MLS play
- The Dynamo have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 17 away from home while keeping a clean sheet only once in that stretch.
- Jeremy Ebobisse's right-footed goal in San Jose's 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy made him the first player in MLS to score 10 goals with each his right foot, left foot and head since the start of 2019.
- All-time match-ups: Houston Dynamo FC lead 15W - 4D - 9L
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +105, Draw +270, Houston Dynamo FC +220