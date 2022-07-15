MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 18

Predict 6

Match #1: Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC

Saturday, July 16 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Inter Miami CF win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Charlotte FC win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Andre Shinyashiki scored the loan goal in Charlotte FC's 1-0 home win over Inter Miami CF in the teams' lone previous meeting on May 7.
  • Miami's 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union snapped a six-match unbeaten run at DRV PNK Stadium
  • Charlotte is aiming for its first-ever three-match winning streak after winning consecutive games for the second time in club history.
  • Miami's Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goal since April 2 in the loss to Philadelphia.
  • All-time matchups: Charlotte FC lead 1W - 0D - 0L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami CF +120, Draw +230, Charlotte FC +220

Match #2: FC Dallas vs Austin FC

Saturday, July 16 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • FC Dallas win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Austin FC win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • Austin FC came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas and earn Austin's first point in the all-time series on June 25.
  • Dallas are winless in their last six matches, while Austin have won a club-record four straight.
  • Austin has recovered an MLS-high 15 points from losing positions, winning four matches after conceding the first goal
  • All-time matchups: FC Dallas leads 3W - 1D - 0L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +100, Draw +260, Austin FC +250

Match #3: Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC

Sunday, July 17 at 3 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Atlanta United win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Orlando City SC win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • Despite Atlanta United's overall lead in the rivalry, Orlando City SC (3W, 3D) is unbeaten in the last six meetings, including a 3-0 win last September
  • Atlanta are looking for their first consecutive victories since September of last year.
  • Orlando has been outscored 14-5 in the final 30 minutes of matches this season
  • After his brace in a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, Ronaldo Cisneros has more goals (six) in 14 appearances for Atlanta than he had in 43 Liga MX appearances
  • Orlando's Cesar Araujo has won an MLS-high 59 fouls this season
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta United leads 8W - 5D - 3L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -125, Draw +280, Orlando City SC +290

Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC

Sunday, July 17 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • New York Red Bulls win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • New York City FC win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The New York Red Bulls have back-to-back 1-0 wins over New York City FC in the teams' last two meetings.
  • .NYCFC's 31 points since they were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League in mid-April are the most in MLS over that time
  • City's Valentin Castellanos has scored 21 goals in his last 22 MLS appearances (including playoffs) dating back to last October
  • RBNY winger Lewis Morgan has scored in his last four home MLS matches
  • All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 13W - 3D - 6L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls +125 Draw +250, New York City FC +195

Match #5: Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati

Sunday, July 17 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Columbus Crew win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • FC Cincinnati win (30 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The Crew have won their last two at home against FC Cincinnati, scoring three goals in both
  • Columbus are unbeaten in their last seven and Cincinnati in their last six. Cincy's six-match run (1W, 5D) is already two longer than their previous club record
  • Cucho Hernandez became only the third player in MLS history to make his first two appearances as a substitute and score in both after his brace in a 2-2 draw at D.C. United on Wednesday night.
  • Brenner has eight goal involvements (five goals, three assists) in his last seven games for Cincinnati
  • All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 4W - 3D - 2L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -125, Draw +275, FC Cincinnati +290

Match #6: San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo FC

Sunday, July 17 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • San Jose Earthquakes win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Houston Dynamo FC win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last four at home against the Houston Dynamo FC (2W, 2D), their longest such run in MLS play
  • The Dynamo have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 17 away from home while keeping a clean sheet only once in that stretch.
  • Jeremy Ebobisse's right-footed goal in San Jose's 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy made him the first player in MLS to score 10 goals with each his right foot, left foot and head since the start of 2019.
  • All-time match-ups: Houston Dynamo FC lead 15W - 4D - 9L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +105, Draw +270, Houston Dynamo FC +220
