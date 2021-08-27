MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 18

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
Friday, August 27 at 6:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLB win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Columbus have lost three straight home matches, conceding nine goals
- FC Cincinnati are on a club-record 10-match winless run, though seven of the matches have been draws
- All-time matchups: Columbus lead 4W - 2L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -145, Draw +240, FC Cincinnati +400
Match #2: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Friday, August 27 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- All six matches between Orlando City and Inter Miami have either been drawn or decided by a one-goal margin
- Orlando City have won three of their last 10 matches (D4 L3), though they're unbeaten in five (W2 D3)
- Inter Miami could win three straight matches for the first time in club history
- All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 3W - 2L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -115, Draw +250, Inter Miami +280
Match #3: Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, August 28 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Both meetings between Atlanta and Nashville in 2021 have finished 2-2
- Atlanta United are enjoying a four-match winning streak
- Nashville are winless in their seven away matches this season (D5 L2)
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 2W - 1L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +115, Draw +230, Nashville SC +220
Match #4: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- This will be the 12th MLS edition of El Trafico, with the Galaxy winning the first meeting of the season 2-1
- LAFC have lost a club-record four straight matches during a club-record seven-match winless run
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 3L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -175, Draw +333, LA Galaxy +375
Match #5: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas
Sunday, August 29 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DAL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- FC Dallas have won three straight matches against expansion sides, including a 2-0 home victory over Austin on August 7
- FC Dallas are unbeaten in three straight away matches (W1 D2)
- Austin FC picked up their fifth win of the season, beating Portland 3-1 at home on Saturday
- All-time matchups: FC Dallas lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +115, Draw +230, FC Dallas +220
Match #6: Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
Sunday, August 29 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- POR win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Sounders have won the first two meetings between these Cascadia rivals this season
- Seattle return home after winning three straight road matches
- Raul Ruidiaz has scored (10) or assisted (2) on 12 of Seattle’s last 20 goals against Portland
- All-time matchups: Portland lead 17W - 15L - 8D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -150, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +360