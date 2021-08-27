Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 18

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

Friday, August 27 at 6:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CLB win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CIN win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Columbus have lost three straight home matches, conceding nine goals
  • FC Cincinnati are on a club-record 10-match winless run, though seven of the matches have been draws
  • All-time matchups: Columbus lead 4W - 2L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -145, Draw +240, FC Cincinnati +400

Start playing today!

Match #2: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Friday, August 27 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • All six matches between Orlando City and Inter Miami have either been drawn or decided by a one-goal margin
  • Orlando City have won three of their last 10 matches (D4 L3), though they're unbeaten in five (W2 D3)
  • Inter Miami could win three straight matches for the first time in club history
  • All-time matchups: Orlando City lead 3W - 2L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -115, Draw +250, Inter Miami +280

Match #3: Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC

Saturday, August 28 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NSH win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Both meetings between Atlanta and Nashville in 2021 have finished 2-2
  • Atlanta United are enjoying a four-match winning streak
  • Nashville are winless in their seven away matches this season (D5 L2)
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 2W - 1L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +115, Draw +230, Nashville SC +220

Match #4: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • This will be the 12th MLS edition of El Trafico, with the Galaxy winning the first meeting of the season 2-1
  • LAFC have lost a club-record four straight matches during a club-record seven-match winless run
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 3L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -175, Draw +333, LA Galaxy +375

Match #5: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

Sunday, August 29 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DAL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • FC Dallas have won three straight matches against expansion sides, including a 2-0 home victory over Austin on August 7
  • FC Dallas are unbeaten in three straight away matches (W1 D2)
  • Austin FC picked up their fifth win of the season, beating Portland 3-1 at home on Saturday
  • All-time matchups: FC Dallas lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +115, Draw +230, FC Dallas +220

Match #6: Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

Sunday, August 29 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SEA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • The Sounders have won the first two meetings between these Cascadia rivals this season
  • Seattle return home after winning three straight road matches
  • Raul Ruidiaz has scored (10) or assisted (2) on 12 of Seattle’s last 20 goals against Portland
  • All-time matchups: Portland lead 17W - 15L - 8D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -150, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +360
Predict 6

