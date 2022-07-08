MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 17

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to win $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*
*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: New York City FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, July 9 at 1 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- New York City FC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- New England Revolution win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- New York City FC eliminated the New England Revolution in last season’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, winning a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the Eastern Conference Semifinal.
- NYCFC have won only one of their last five regular-season meetings with the Revs (D1 L3).
- NYCFC are winless in four straight games (D3, L1) since Nick Cushing took over as interim manager after Ronny Delia’s departure for Standard Liege in Belgium. New England are unbeaten in their last 10 games (4W, 6D).
- Valentín Castellanos has scored 17 goals at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season, three more than any other player in any venue in that time.
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 9W - 4D - 8L
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York City FC -155, Draw +310, New England Revolution +350
Match #2: Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers
Saturday, July 9 at 4:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Seattle Sounders FC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Portland Timbers win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The home team has won only two of the last 14 regular-season meetings (D3 L9), though each team won at home during the 2018 playoffs.
- Seattle Sounders FC’s turnaround continued on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Toronto FC, the team’s sixth win in their last nine games (D1 L2).
- The Portland Timbers enter their match against Seattle on a four-match unbeaten run (W2 D2).
- Raúl Ruidíaz has scored 10 goals in 11 MLS games against the Timbers, with at least two goals against Portland in all four of his MLS seasons.
- All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 17W - 8D - 15L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -120, Draw +270, Portland Timbers +300
Match #3: Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, July 9 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Charlotte FC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Nashville SC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Nashville SC have won three of their four MLS matches against expansion teams (D1), and have never conceded a goal against an expansion side.
- Charlotte FC (23 points, 19 games) have a chance to become only the fifth expansion side since 2005 to reach the 25-point threshold in 20 matches.
- Andre Shinyashiki has scored four times since his trade to Charlotte from Colorado Rapids in May, and his new team is unbeaten when he scores (W3 D1).
- Hany Mukhtar has seven goals and an assist in his last seven MLS matches for Nashville.
- All-time matchups: First-ever meeting
- Match odds by BetMGM: Charlotte FC +125, Draw +230, Nashville SC +210
Match #4: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, July 9 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, UniMas
WHO WILL WIN?
- Orlando City SC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Inter Miami CF win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Orlando City have lost five of their 10 home games this season after losing only three in the previous two seasons combined.
- Inter Miami CF have lost only one of their last seven matches (W3 D3).
- Leonardo Campana came off the bench to score Miami’s leveler against FC Dallas on Monday. It was the fourth-straight Miami goal from substitutes.
- All-time matchups: Orlando City SC lead 4W - 2D - 2L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City SC -135, Draw +270, Inter Miami CF +350
Match #5: Houston Dynamo FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, July 9 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Houston Dynamo FC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- FC Dallas win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The home side has not lost any of the last 16 meetings between Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas (W8 D8).
- Houston have lost eight of their last 11 matches (W3), including the last two in a row. They have yet to win while conceding a goal.
- Dallas have won only one of their last seven matches following a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami on Monday.
- Alan Velasco scored Dallas’ lone goal on Monday on a direct free kick, the league-leading third direct free kick goal for Dallas this season and the second by Velasco.
- All-time matchups: FC Dallas lead 18W - 16D - 14L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Houston Dynamo FC +140, Draw +240, FC Dallas +175
Match #6: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, July 9 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Real Salt Lake win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Colorado Rapids win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Real Salt Lake’s 23 regular-season wins over the Colorado Rapids since the start of the 2007 season (D11 L10) are the most by any team against another in that time.
- RSL have kept a clean sheet in three straight home matches, and will aim for a fourth straight for the first time since August to September of 2010.
- The Rapids have lost three of their last four matches (D1) following defeats to Portland and Austin.
- Jefferson Savarino has contributed a goal and an assist on two occasions in his three starts since returning to RSL.
- All-time match-ups: Real Salt Lake leads 25W - 12D - 16L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +100, Draw +240, Colorado Rapids +260