MLS playoff predictions: How the Western Conference race could finish

Filling out this last slot involved a good amount of agonizing. I vacillated between three choices before simply deciding the Loons have the fewest problems to work out these days. Real Salt Lake run as hot-and-cold as they come, while LAFC are currently without their three most important players. On the other hand, Adrian Heath has a deep, well-seasoned group working an ingrained system. They know exactly what to do as a group, and could be as dangerous as teams like Portland and Colorado if Adrien Hunou starts finishing plays on the regular.