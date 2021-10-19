MLS playoff predictions: How the Eastern Conference race could finish

Yes, it currently seems like NYCFC are doing everything in their power to miss the playoffs. They haven't scored a goal in 419 minutes, Ronny Delia is desperately shifting the team's shape back and forth, and heads are hanging low in the Bronx. Just remember what I said about cycles when they pull out of the nosedive. The injury loss of right back Anton Tinnerholm hurts like hell, but when it comes right down to it, I just trust this team's spine more than others. It also doesn't hurt that they have a relatively kind slate of games remaining.