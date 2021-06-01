South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June

Although MLS is on a brief pause until games flood back the weekend of June 18-20, plenty of players remain in action with their respective national teams during the intervening weeks.
Over a dozen MLS players have been called up by South American national teams, with CONMEBOL hosting FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 3 and June 8 ahead of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Below is a guide for which MLS players are called in, as sorted by club. The CONMEBOL sides without MLS representatives are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Colombia.
A detailed schedule is also included, providing viewing windows for MLS fans while players are competing in South American World Cup qualifiers.
- Josef Martinez (F, Venezuela)
- Gaston Gimenez (M, Paraguay)
- Junior Moreno (M, Venezuela)
- Freddy Vargas (F, Venezuela)
- Diego Palacios (D, Ecuador)
- Brian Rodriguez (F, Uruguay – on loan at Almeria)
- Jhonder Cadiz (F, Venezuela)
- Alexander Callens (D, Peru)
- Cristian Casseres Jr. (M, Venezuela)
- Jose Martinez (M, Venezuela)
- Felipe Mora (F, Chile)
- Pedro Gallese (GK, Peru)
- Sebastian Mendez (M, Ecuador)
- Marcos Lopez (D, Peru)
- Xavier Arreaga (D, Ecuador)
- Raul Ruidiaz (F, Peru)
|
Home team
|
Away team
|
Time (EST)
|
Bolivia
|
Venezuela
|
4 pm
|
Uruguay
|
Paraguay
|
6 pm
|
Argentine
|
Chile
|
8 pm
|
Brazil
|
Ecuador
|
8:30 pm
|
Peru
|
Colombia
|
10 pm
|
Home team
|
Away team
|
Time (EST)
|
Ecuador
|
Peru
|
5 pm
|
Venezuela
|
Uruguay
|
6:30 pm
|
Colombia
|
Argentina
|
7 pm
|
Paraguay
|
Brazil
|
8:30 pm
|
Chile
|
Bolivia
|
9:30 pm