South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Although MLS is on a brief pause until games flood back the weekend of June 18-20, plenty of players remain in action with their respective national teams during the intervening weeks.

Over a dozen MLS players have been called up by South American national teams, with CONMEBOL hosting FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 3 and June 8 ahead of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Below is a guide for which MLS players are called in, as sorted by club. The CONMEBOL sides without MLS representatives are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Colombia.

A detailed schedule is also included, providing viewing windows for MLS fans while players are competing in South American World Cup qualifiers.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
New York City FC logo
New York City FC

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

June 3 – Match Day 1
Home team
Away team
Time (EST)
Bolivia
Venezuela
4 pm
Uruguay
Paraguay
6 pm
Argentine
Chile
8 pm
Brazil
Ecuador
8:30 pm
Peru
Colombia
10 pm
June 8 – Match Day 2
Home team
Away team
Time (EST)
Ecuador
Peru
5 pm
Venezuela
Uruguay
6:30 pm
Colombia
Argentina
7 pm
Paraguay
Brazil
8:30 pm
Chile
Bolivia
9:30 pm
FIFA World Cup

