South American World Cup qualifying: See the 16 MLS players involved in June

Although MLS is on a brief pause until games flood back the weekend of June 18-20, plenty of players remain in action with their respective national teams during the intervening weeks.

Over a dozen MLS players have been called up by South American national teams, with CONMEBOL hosting FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 3 and June 8 ahead of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Below is a guide for which MLS players are called in, as sorted by club. The CONMEBOL sides without MLS representatives are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Colombia.