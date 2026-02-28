MLS NEXT Pro and MLS rule officially adopted into Laws of the Game

The Off-Field Treatment Rule and the Timed Substitution Rule, which were developed and tested in MLS NEXT Pro before being adopted by MLS, will now be implemented in soccer worldwide and showcased on the global stage at this summer's FIFA World 2026 in North America.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) today voted to introduce two groundbreaking on-field innovations from Major League Soccer into the FIFA Laws of the Game.

The vote and approval took place during IFAB’s Annual General Meeting today.

“Today’s decision by The IFAB is an important moment for the global game. We’re proud that Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT Pro pioneered the implementation of these measures,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“The data from the Off-Field Treatment Rule and the Timed Substitution Rule has shown a meaningful impact in our competitions, and we’re encouraged to see measures developed and tested within our leagues now adopted as part of the sport worldwide.”

Both rules were created in MLS NEXT Pro and trialed successfully in the League’s first two seasons (2022-23) prior to being adopted by MLS in 2024.

“These initiatives reflect MLS' commitment to leading the evolution of the sport,” said Ali Curtis, President, MLS NEXT Pro and EVP of MLS Sporting Development.