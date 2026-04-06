LAFC: Denis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga went on an offensive tear to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 6.

LAFC are also the first club in MLS history not to concede a goal over the opening six games of a season.

Bouanga helped LAFC remain the only unbeaten team of the 2026 MLS season. The Black & Gold lead the league in points (16), goal differential (+14), and goals allowed (zero).

The Gabon international's hat trick was the third-fastest in MLS history and his fifth in regular-season play, good for second-best all-time behind Josef Martínez (seven).

Bouanga scored an eight-minute hat trick (20', 23', 28') and added an assist as the Black & Gold cruised to a 6-0 rout of Orlando City at BMO Stadium.

Bouanga is now a five-time MLS Player of the Matchday recipient, which is third-most among active players. Only Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi (13) and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (eight) have won the award more times.

Bouanga and LAFC host LIGA MX's Cruz Azul on Tuesday in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series (10 pm ET | FS2, TUDN).

They'll return to league action on Saturday with a visit to the Portland Timbers in MLS Matchday 7 (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).