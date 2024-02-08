MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2024 schedule

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro schedule is out!

The majority of regular-season matches, plus all Decision Day matches, playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup, will be available to watch live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV . The remainder of regular-season matches will stream live on mlsnextpro.com .

A 28-match schedule (14 home/14 away) awaits every team over 30 weeks, with each looking to replicate Austin FC II's 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup-winning campaign . Clubs face each divisional opponent three times, as well as other intra-conference rivals.

Beginning on March 15, the league's third season will feature two new independent clubs – Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC – alongside 27 MLS affiliates (29 clubs overall), while also expanding on the innovative “pick-your-opponent" playoff format introduced last year.

👉 Two new independent clubs 👉 Pick-your-opponent in the playoffs 👉 Our biggest season yet The 2024 schedule has arrived: https://t.co/a9qCqf0CNa pic.twitter.com/VicxpQQA4p

Opening Weekend & Decision Day 2024

Beginning March 15, opening weekend will feature 14 matches. That builds towards Decision Day on Oct. 6, when 28 of the league's 29 clubs will play to determine final playoff positioning for the eight teams in each conference who make the postseason.

For Decision Day, Eastern Conference matches will kick off at 1 pm ET, followed by the Western Conference at 4 pm ET. All Decision Day matches will air live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Expanded "Pick-Your-Opponent" Playoffs format

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will once again feature the “pick-your-opponent” format that debuted during the 2023 postseason. This year will feature:

More teams qualifying for the playoffs

More teams making selections

More knockout matches being played

Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs from each conference (16 total), with seeds No. 1-4 in each conference hosting and selecting their opponents in the first round. In the second round, the highest remaining seed in each conference will select an opponent from any of the remaining three teams. This year’s postseason will see 15 total matches, including MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

New clubs in 2024

Two new clubs will compete in MLS NEXT Pro for the 2024 season.

Carolina Core FC: Led by MLS legends Eddie Pope (chief sporting officer) and Roy Lassiter (head coach), Carolina play their inaugural match on March 17 at Crown Legacy FC (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Chattanooga FC: Helmed by sporting director/head coach Rod Underwood, Chattanooga make their league debut on March 16 vs. Huntsville City FC (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Conference Alignment

With two clubs joining MLS NEXT Pro, the Eastern Conference will feature updated divisions in 2024. The former Central Division is now the Southeast Division, in addition to other changes: