MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2024 schedule

24mlsnextpro_schedule_16x9_eng
MLSsoccer staff

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro schedule is out!

Beginning on March 15, the league's third season will feature two new independent clubs – Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC – alongside 27 MLS affiliates (29 clubs overall), while also expanding on the innovative “pick-your-opponent" playoff format introduced last year.

A 28-match schedule (14 home/14 away) awaits every team over 30 weeks, with each looking to replicate Austin FC II's 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup-winning campaign. Clubs face each divisional opponent three times, as well as other intra-conference rivals.

How to watch MLS NEXT Pro

The majority of regular-season matches, plus all Decision Day matches, playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup, will be available to watch live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The remainder of regular-season matches will stream live on mlsnextpro.com.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule

Opening Weekend & Decision Day 2024

Beginning March 15, opening weekend will feature 14 matches. That builds towards Decision Day on Oct. 6, when 28 of the league's 29 clubs will play to determine final playoff positioning for the eight teams in each conference who make the postseason.

For Decision Day, Eastern Conference matches will kick off at 1 pm ET, followed by the Western Conference at 4 pm ET. All Decision Day matches will air live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Expanded "Pick-Your-Opponent" Playoffs format

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will once again feature the “pick-your-opponent” format that debuted during the 2023 postseason. This year will feature:

  • More teams qualifying for the playoffs
  • More teams making selections
  • More knockout matches being played

Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs from each conference (16 total), with seeds No. 1-4 in each conference hosting and selecting their opponents in the first round. In the second round, the highest remaining seed in each conference will select an opponent from any of the remaining three teams. This year’s postseason will see 15 total matches, including MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule

New clubs in 2024

Two new clubs will compete in MLS NEXT Pro for the 2024 season.

Carolina Core FC: Led by MLS legends Eddie Pope (chief sporting officer) and Roy Lassiter (head coach), Carolina play their inaugural match on March 17 at Crown Legacy FC (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Chattanooga FC: Helmed by sporting director/head coach Rod Underwood, Chattanooga make their league debut on March 16 vs. Huntsville City FC (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Conference Alignment

With two clubs joining MLS NEXT Pro, the Eastern Conference will feature updated divisions in 2024. The former Central Division is now the Southeast Division, in addition to other changes:

  • Crown Legacy FC move from Northeast Division to Southeast Division
  • Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC join Southeast Division
  • FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2 and Chicago Fire II move from Central Division (now Southeast Division) to Northeast Division
WESTERN CONFERENCE - 14 teams
PACIFIC
FRONTIER
LAFC2
Austin FC II
LA Galaxy II
Colorado Rapids 2
Timbers2
Houston Dynamo 2
Real Monarchs
MNUFC2
Tacoma Defiance
North Texas SC
Earthquakes II
Sporting KC II
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
St Louis CITY2
EASTERN CONFERENCE - 15 teams
SOUTHEAST
NORTHEAST

Atlanta United 2

New England Revolution II

Huntsville City FC

NYCFC II

Inter Miami CF II

New York Red Bulls II​

Orlando City B​

Philadelphia Union II

Crown Legacy FC​

TFC II

Carolina Core FC

FC Cincinnati 2

Chattanooga FC

Columbus Crew 2

Chicago Fire FC II

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT Pro MLS NEXT Pro

Related Stories

Connecticut United join MLS NEXT Pro for 2025 season
"It's just crazy": Patrick Schulte rises from NEXT Pro champ to MLS Cup Playoffs hero
Chattanooga FC join MLS NEXT Pro for 2024 season
More News
More News
MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2024 schedule

MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2024 schedule
Orlando City sign Slovenian defender David Brekalo
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Slovenian defender David Brekalo
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Bruno Wilson
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Bruno Wilson
Nashville SC sign midfielder Amar Sejdić
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign midfielder Amar Sejdić
Your Thursday Kickoff: Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City & San Jose Earthquakes previews
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City & San Jose Earthquakes previews
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
7:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
0:41

Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
0:42

Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
0:48

Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
More Video