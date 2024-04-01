MLS NEXT Pro launches historic AI-driven, multi-language broadcast

image
MLSsoccer staff

MLS NEXT Pro has announced that Tuesday's match between Orlando City B and Inter Miami II (6:30 pm ET) at the 2024 Generation Adidas Cup in Bradenton, Florida will be streamed live for the first time ever using artificial intelligence technology.

In a historic, free broadcast on MLSNEXTPro.com, the match will include the customary English-language play-by-play, as well as the option to listen to commentary in French, Spanish or Portuguese through the power of AI.

As part of the recently-launched MLS Innovation Lab, MLS NEXT Pro will partner with Camb.AI to test their AI dubbing platform that instantaneously translates content into any language, all while maintaining the native speaker’s voice and tone.

The 2024 Generation adidas Cup is the second phase of the MLS Innovation Lab, which debuted at MLS NEXT Fest in December 2023 and will culminate during the 2024 MLS All-Star Week.

MLS NEXT Pro is also working with two other companies from MLS Innovation Lab’s initial cohort to test their capabilities at the April 2 match:

  • Fitogether: A FIFA Preferred Provider for Live Player Tracking, will provide vests to both team's players to wear during the match, leveraging its technology that uses GPS to track on-field performance through a video hybrid system. This technology specifically caters to professional and academy levels.
  • STAIDIUM U.S.: Will trial their AI-powered and 5G-enabled camera to offer a live stream and automated broadcast production of the match. Leveraging an OTT platform, the live stream will feature highlights and advanced game and player analytics.

“Soccer is a global game, as illustrated by the players and teams who will be competing at Generation adidas Cup, as well as in our MLS ecosystem every day, so it is fitting that we are able to offer this MLS NEXT Pro match broadcast in multiple international languages,” Chris Schlosser, Senior Vice President of Emerging Ventures, MLS, said in a release. “MLS NEXT Pro is a League of innovation and this is yet another example of the League’s ability to test cutting-edge technologies.”

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT Pro

