MLS NEXT Pro

Austin FC II come from behind to win 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup

pvzntvrecdrjmecdnr5t
Skylar Rolstad - MLSNEXTPro

Austin FC II stayed sharp late in the match to capture MLS NEXT Pro Cup Sunday night with a 3-1 win at Columbus Crew 2. Austin FC II came from behind with a go-ahead goal from Valentin Noël.

Noël earned MLS NEXT Pro Cup MVP honors with his go-ahead goal in the 77th minute. Noël launched a shot at the top of the box that hit the top right corner of the net to bring Austin FC II from behind to lead the match.

Crew 2 went ahead in the 49th minute, with Thomas Roberts converting from the penalty spot.

Later on in the second half, Noël was taken down in the box for a penalty kick. Alonso Ramirez converted the spot kick to tie the match in the 70th minute.

Austin FC II sealed the win 10 minutes later by forcing an own goal to lead by two.

Crew 2 found the best chances to score in the first half, with four shots on goal. However, Austin FC goalkeeper Damian Las had the answer each time with four saves.

Las finished with six saves. Crew 2 managed 14 shots with seven on goal, while Austin FC II generated eight shots with five on goal.

The championship for Austin FC II finishes off an incredible season in which Brett Uttley's side became known as one of the best defensive teams in the league, giving up only 23 goals in the regular season.

Noël's playoff presence proved to be crucial for his team throughout the playoffs. Noël scored a game-winner in a 1-0 Western Conference Semifinal win over Tacoma Defiance.

Austin FC II were road warriors during the playoffs, with a playoff run entirely consisting of road games that included wins over Sporting Kansas City II, Tacoma Defiance, Colorado Rapids 2 and Crew 2.

MLS NEXT Pro MLS Next Pro Playoffs MLS NEXT Pro Austin FC Austin FC II

Related Stories

2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Guide: Top stories, viewing info, and more
Columbus Crew 2 to host Austin FC II in 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup
Preview: 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Conference Finals
More Videos
More Videos

More News

How Héctor Herrera revitalized Houston Dynamo FC (and himself): "We go as you go"

How Héctor Herrera revitalized Houston Dynamo FC (and himself): "We go as you go"
LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview
Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution: Round One Best-of-3 Series Preview
Predictions! Who could win Round One Best-of-3 series?
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

Predictions! Who could win Round One Best-of-3 series?
Your Friday Kickoff: Can ChatGPT predict who’ll win MLS Cup 2023?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Can ChatGPT predict who’ll win MLS Cup 2023?
St. Louis CITY vs. Sporting Kansas City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

St. Louis CITY vs. Sporting Kansas City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1
More News
Video
Video
Melia Time vaults Sporting KC past San Jose | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:47

Melia Time vaults Sporting KC past San Jose | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes | October 25, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes | October 25, 2023
PK Shootout: SKC vs. SJ, 10.25.23
2:12

PK Shootout: SKC vs. SJ, 10.25.23
Red Bulls fly by Charlotte | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:40

Red Bulls fly by Charlotte | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
More Video