MLS MVP Power Rankings: Seattle's João Paulo enters the mix with league's elite

Not going to lie, I’m pretty excited to see Joao Paulo here. As someone who thinks he should have received far more buzz for Newcomer of the Year last season, this feels like vindication in some small way. Because it really isn’t all that surprising to see him here. He’s been consistently excellent for over a year now.

This season, with Seattle reeling from injuries and absences all over the field, JP has logged 15 starts and over 1,300 minutes while being a steadying force for a team that just finished having the best start in MLS history. Among midfielders in MLS this year, the Brazilian is in the 93rd percentile for assists per 90, in the 90th percentile and above for almost every passing metric while being in the 97th percentile in touches, all while being in the 88th percentile for tackles. The 30-year-old does everything and does each thing better than nearly everyone else. Just a phenomenal player.