MLS is Back: Atlanta United host third-largest soccer crowd in the world

Atlanta United are perenially among the league's highest-attended clubs since their 2017 expansion season. They boast the highest-attended match in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history from when they hosted and won MLS Cup 2018 in front of a crowd of 73,019.

The league's total attendance for the 2024 regular season and playoffs ranked second worldwide among all soccer leagues, according to data sourced from Opta. Eight matches had an attendance of 60,000 or higher, including Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series between Atlanta and Inter Miami CF (68,455 spectators).