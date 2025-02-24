MLS is Back: Atlanta United host third-largest soccer crowd in the world

Attendance milestones are nothing new for Atlanta United, and the Five Stripes managed another one in their season-opening 3-2 victory over CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
With 65,520 fans packing the Benz, Atlanta boasted the third-largest crowd for a soccer match anywhere in the world on Saturday – trailing only European sides Borussia Dortmund (Germany) and Inter Milan (Italy).
Atlanta supporters were treated to a promising start to the 2025 campaign, with MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath bagging a brace and Edwin Mosquera curling home a top-shelf game-winner.
Atlanta United are perenially among the league's highest-attended clubs since their 2017 expansion season. They boast the highest-attended match in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history from when they hosted and won MLS Cup 2018 in front of a crowd of 73,019.
The league's total attendance for the 2024 regular season and playoffs ranked second worldwide among all soccer leagues, according to data sourced from Opta. Eight matches had an attendance of 60,000 or higher, including Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series between Atlanta and Inter Miami CF (68,455 spectators).