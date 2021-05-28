MLS Fantasy Week 7 Positional Rankings

Midfielders

Carles Gil produced a 15-point effort in Week 6 to overtake Brad Smith as the highest-scoring player in MLS Fantasy. The majority of those points came in the form of bonus points, highlighting his ability to contribute regardless of goals or assists. When New England goes to TQL Stadium on Saturday (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), he should have little trouble pulling the strings against an FC Cincinnati defense that has conceded a league-high 14 goals.