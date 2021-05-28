MLS Fantasy Week 7 Positional Rankings

Week 7 of MLS Fantasy throws the first international window curveball at fantasy managers, with multiple players called in for international duty. Be sure to monitor players’ call-up situations on a case-by-case basis. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top plays and values to help your team make some big moves before the international break.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 7 preview podcast.
Teams on a BYE: VAN
Note: * indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play starter minutes
Goalkeepers
Stefan Cleveland has filled in admirably since usual starter Stefan Frei went down with an injury in Week 5. On Sunday (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), the Sounders host a struggling Austin FC attack that hasn’t scored in back-to-back games. At just $4.9 million, Cleveland makes for a strong value play, especially if your ‘keeper candidate strikes out on your bench.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Cleveland
|
SEA
|
vs. ATX
|
$4.9
|
2. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.0
|
3. John McCarthy
|
MIA
|
vs. DC
|
$5.6
|
4. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$6.5
|
5. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. *Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. MIN
|
$4.5
|
2. Kenneth Vermeer
|
CIN
|
vs. NE
|
$4.7
|
3. Logan Ketterer
|
POR
|
at PHI
|
$4.9
Defenders
Brooks Lennon has emerged as Atlanta United’s leading set-piece taker, giving him fantasy upside with additional opportunities to tally an assist on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Nashville SC have scored just one goal across their last two games, including a 0-0 draw in their only road game of the season. Look for Lennon to continue to rack up fantasy points on both ends of the field.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.4
|
2. Brad Smith
|
SEA
|
vs. ATX
|
$7.3
|
3. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. POR
|
$8.0
|
4. Mauricio Pineda
|
CHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$6.3
|
5. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$6.5
|
6. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.0
|
7. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. TOR
|
$6.4
|
8. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.0
|
9. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
vs. MIN
|
$5.5
|
10. Kyle Duncan
|
RBNY
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joevin Jones
|
MIA
|
vs. DC
|
$4.2
|
2. Jaylin Lindsey
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$4.9
|
3. Brek Shea
|
DAL
|
vs. DC
|
$4.7
Midfielders
Carles Gil produced a 15-point effort in Week 6 to overtake Brad Smith as the highest-scoring player in MLS Fantasy. The majority of those points came in the form of bonus points, highlighting his ability to contribute regardless of goals or assists. When New England goes to TQL Stadium on Saturday (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), he should have little trouble pulling the strings against an FC Cincinnati defense that has conceded a league-high 14 goals.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CIN
|
$12.1
|
2. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.8
|
3. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. ATX
|
$9.9
|
4. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
vs. POR
|
$11.0
|
5. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. DC
|
$9.5
|
6. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.5
|
7. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. NYC
|
$10.0
|
8. Diego Valeri
|
POR
|
vs. PHI
|
$7.4
|
9. Gianluca Busio
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$7.7
|
10. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.7
|
11. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. NE
|
$9.7
|
12. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. NSJ
|
$9.6
|
13. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
at RSL
|
$9.5
|
14. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
vs. DAL
|
$7.5
|
15. Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
at ATL
|
$8.4
|
16. Rodolfo Pizarro
|
MIA
|
vs. DC
|
$7.4
|
17. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
at MIA
|
$7.8
|
18. Cristian Casseres Jr.
|
RBNY
|
vs. ORL
|
$8.7
|
19. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.6
|
20. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at CHI
|
$7.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Tyler Pasher
|
HOU
|
at SKC
|
$5.1
|
2. Tajon Buchanan
|
NE
|
at CIN
|
$6.0
|
3. Caden Clark
|
RBNY
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.8
Forwards
Carlos Vela returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 1, assisting on a goal and finishing with seven points across 59 minutes. The LAFC star's price continues to drop, and he’s simply too cheap to ignore at home against New York City FC (5 pm ET | 5 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. NYC
|
$9.0
|
2. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. SJ
|
$10.2
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.7
|
4. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.3
|
5. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. DC
|
$10.4
|
6. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. NSH
|
$8.0
|
7. Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
vs. NYC
|
$9.4
|
8. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at CIN
|
$9.1
|
9. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.1
|
10. Rubio Rubin
|
RSL
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
vs. POR
|
$7.2
|
2. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. HOU
|
$6.6
|
3. Ayo Akinola
|
TOR
|
at CLB
|
$5.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles GIl
|
NE
|
vs. COL
|
$12.1
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.0
|
3. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.8