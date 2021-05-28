Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 7 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 7 of MLS Fantasy throws the first international window curveball at fantasy managers, with multiple players called in for international duty. Be sure to monitor players’ call-up situations on a case-by-case basis. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top plays and values to help your team make some big moves before the international break.

Teams on a BYE: VAN

Note: * indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play starter minutes

Goalkeepers

Stefan Cleveland has filled in admirably since usual starter Stefan Frei went down with an injury in Week 5. On Sunday (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), the Sounders host a struggling Austin FC attack that hasn’t scored in back-to-back games. At just $4.9 million, Cleveland makes for a strong value play, especially if your ‘keeper candidate strikes out on your bench.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Cleveland
SEA
vs. ATX
$4.9
2. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. NSH
$7.0
3. John McCarthy
MIA
vs. DC
$5.6
4. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. HOU
$6.5
5. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. ORL
$6.6

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. *Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. MIN
$4.5
2. Kenneth Vermeer
CIN
vs. NE
$4.7
3. Logan Ketterer
POR
at PHI
$4.9

Defenders

Brooks Lennon has emerged as Atlanta United’s leading set-piece taker, giving him fantasy upside with additional opportunities to tally an assist on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Nashville SC have scored just one goal across their last two games, including a 0-0 draw in their only road game of the season. Look for Lennon to continue to rack up fantasy points on both ends of the field.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NSH
$7.4
2. Brad Smith
SEA
vs. ATX
$7.3
3. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. POR
$8.0
4. Mauricio Pineda
CHI
vs. MTL
$6.3
5. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. HOU
$6.5
6. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. ATX
$8.0
7. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. TOR
$6.4
8. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. SJ
$6.0
9. Aaron Herrera
RSL
vs. MIN
$5.5
10. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. ORL
$6.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joevin Jones
MIA
vs. DC
$4.2
2. Jaylin Lindsey
SKC
vs. HOU
$4.9
3. Brek Shea
DAL
vs. DC
$4.7

Midfielders

Carles Gil produced a 15-point effort in Week 6 to overtake Brad Smith as the highest-scoring player in MLS Fantasy. The majority of those points came in the form of bonus points, highlighting his ability to contribute regardless of goals or assists. When New England goes to TQL Stadium on Saturday (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), he should have little trouble pulling the strings against an FC Cincinnati defense that has conceded a league-high 14 goals.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at CIN
$12.1
2. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. TOR
$9.8
3. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. ATX
$9.9
4. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
vs. POR
$11.0
5. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. DC
$9.5
6. Jack Price
COL
vs. DAL
$9.5
7. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. NYC
$10.0
8. Diego Valeri
POR
vs. PHI
$7.4
9. Gianluca Busio
SKC
vs. HOU
$7.7
10. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. MIN
$8.7
11. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. NE
$9.7
12. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. NSJ
$9.6
13. Robin Lod
MIN
at RSL
$9.5
14. Michael Barrios
COL
vs. DAL
$7.5
15. Randall Leal
NSH
at ATL
$8.4
16. Rodolfo Pizarro
MIA
vs. DC
$7.4
17. Julian Gressel
DC
at MIA
$7.8
18. Cristian Casseres Jr.
RBNY
vs. ORL
$8.7
19. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. ATX
$8.6
20. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at CHI
$7.5

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tyler Pasher
HOU
at SKC
$5.1
2. Tajon Buchanan
NE
at CIN
$6.0
3. Caden Clark
RBNY
vs. ORL
$6.8

Forwards

Carlos Vela returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 1, assisting on a goal and finishing with seven points across 59 minutes. The LAFC star's price continues to drop, and he’s simply too cheap to ignore at home against New York City FC (5 pm ET | 5 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. NYC
$9.0
2. Chicharito
LA
vs. SJ
$10.2
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. ATX
$10.7
4. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. HOU
$9.3
5. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. DC
$10.4
6. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. NSH
$8.0
7. Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. NYC
$9.4
8. Gustavo Bou
NE
at CIN
$9.1
9. Diego Rubio
COL
vs. DAL
$9.1
10. Rubio Rubin
RSL
vs. MIN
$8.0
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. POR
$7.2
2. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. HOU
$6.6
3. Ayo Akinola
TOR
at CLB
$5.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles GIl
NE
vs. COL
$12.1
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. RBNY
$9.0
3. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. TOR
$9.8
