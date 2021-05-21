MLS Fantasy Week 6 Positional Rankings

Week 6 of MLS Fantasy is upon us, with 13 fantasy-friendly games to build around. Several key players are questionable to play heading into the weekend, so this is your reminder to monitor starting lineups and adjust as necessary based on who’s in and who’s out. With that being said, let’s get into the top players and values to help your side shoot up the leaderboards.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 6 preview podcast.
Teams on a BYE: MIN
Note: * indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play starter minutes
Goalkeepers
Joe Willis and Nashville SC have kept three consecutive clean sheets, and now he’ll look to keep it going at home on Sunday against expansion side Austin FC (9 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). It's also worth highlighting the value that's emerged from Seattle Sounders starter Stefan Frei and Portland Timbers starter Steve Clark both suffering injuries. Their backups warrant consideration at home in Week 6.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.7
|
2. Clement Diop
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.9
|
3. Matt Turner
|
NE
|
vs. RBNY
|
$7.0
|
4. Marko Maric
|
HOU
|
vs. VAN
|
$5.8
|
5. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Cleveland
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$4.4
|
2. Logan Ketterer
|
POR
|
vs. LA
|
$4.5
|
3. Jon Kempin
|
DC
|
vs. PHI
|
$4.9
Defenders
It’s wash, rinse and repeat with Brad Smith as he continues to deliver the fantasy goods. He scored another goal and finished with 13 points in Week 5, marking the fifth consecutive week that he’s delivered eight or more fantasy points. The consistent two-way production makes Smith a high-upside play until further notice.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Smith
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$7.0
|
2. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.2
|
3. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.6
|
4. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$7.5
|
5. Daniel Lovitz
|
NSH
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.3
|
6. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.1
|
7. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. RBNY
|
$6.3
|
8. Kamal Miller
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$6.0
|
9. Antonio Carlos
|
ORL
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.1
|
10. Gudmundur Thorarinsson
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$6.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brek Shea
|
MIA
|
at CHI
|
$4.4
|
2. Graham Zusi
|
SKC
|
at SJ
|
$4.9
|
3. Eddie Munjoma
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.1
Midfielders
Carles Gil ($11.6 million) continues to show why he’s the most expensive player in the game. He’s averaging over nine fantasy points per game, as his ability to accumulate points across multiple categories makes him reliable for consistent production. Look for Gil to play an integral role going forward in Saturday’s clash with the New York Red Bulls (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. RBNY
|
$11.6
|
2. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.0
|
3. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
at DC
|
$10.5
|
4. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at NYC
|
$9.3
|
5. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. TOR
|
$10.1
|
6. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$9.6
|
7. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.9
|
8. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$10.2
|
9. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
at CHI
|
$9.6
|
10. Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
vs. ATX
|
$7.9
|
11. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at LAFC
|
$9.5
|
12. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.4
|
13. *Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.4
|
14. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$8.6
|
15. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at MTL
|
$9.7
|
16. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
at SEA
|
$9.2
|
17. Edison Flores
|
DC
|
vs. PHI
|
$7.6
|
18. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. LA
|
$6.9
|
19. Memo Rodriguez
|
HOU
|
vs. VAN
|
$6.5
|
20. Cristian Casseres Jr.
|
RBNY
|
at NE
|
$8.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lassi Lappalainen
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$6.1
|
2. Federico Higuain
|
MIA
|
at CHI
|
$5.3
|
3. Kelyn Rowe
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$5.2
Forwards
Week 5 saw Carlos Vela return from an injury that he sustained on opening weekend, with the star striker logging 20 minutes off the bench. While it’s unclear if Vela will start against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), his status is worth monitoring leading up to kickoff. He's proven capable of piling up points in limited minutes, and he brings some serious value at just $9.5 million.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. *Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.5
|
2. *Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.7
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$11.0
|
4. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.5
|
5. Javier Hernandez
|
LA
|
at POR
|
$10.4
|
6. Robert Beric
|
CHI
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.7
|
7. Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$8.9
|
8. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at CHI
|
$10.6
|
9. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
at SJ
|
$8.8
|
10. Felipe Mora
|
POR
|
vs. LA
|
$6.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. *Bjorn Johnsen
|
MTL
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.2
|
2. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.6
|
3. Will Bruin
|
SEA
|
vs. ATL
|
$5.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. *Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.5
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. RBNY
|
$11.6
|
3. *Romell Quioto
|
MON
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.7