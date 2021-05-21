Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 6 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 6 of MLS Fantasy is upon us, with 13 fantasy-friendly games to build around. Several key players are questionable to play heading into the weekend, so this is your reminder to monitor starting lineups and adjust as necessary based on who’s in and who’s out. With that being said, let’s get into the top players and values to help your side shoot up the leaderboards.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 6 preview podcast.

Teams on a BYE: MIN

Note: * indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play starter minutes

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis and Nashville SC have kept three consecutive clean sheets, and now he’ll look to keep it going at home on Sunday against expansion side Austin FC (9 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). It's also worth highlighting the value that's emerged from Seattle Sounders starter Stefan Frei and Portland Timbers starter Steve Clark both suffering injuries. Their backups warrant consideration at home in Week 6.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. ATX
$6.7
2. Clement Diop
MTL
vs. CIN
$5.9
3. Matt Turner
NE
vs. RBNY
$7.0
4. Marko Maric
HOU
vs. VAN
$5.8
5. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. CLB
$7.1

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Cleveland
SEA
vs. ATL
$4.4
2. Logan Ketterer
POR
vs. LA
$4.5
3. Jon Kempin
DC
vs. PHI
$4.9

Defenders

It’s wash, rinse and repeat with Brad Smith as he continues to deliver the fantasy goods. He scored another goal and finished with 13 points in Week 5, marking the fifth consecutive week that he’s delivered eight or more fantasy points. The consistent two-way production makes Smith a high-upside play until further notice.


Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Smith
SEA
vs. ATL
$7.0
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. ATX
$8.2
3. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. CLB
$7.6
4. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. ATL
$7.5
5. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. ATX
$8.3
6. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. RSL
$6.1
7. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. RBNY
$6.3
8. Kamal Miller
MTL
vs. CIN
$6.0
9. Antonio Carlos
ORL
vs. TOR
$8.1
10. Gudmundur Thorarinsson
NYC
vs. CLB
$6.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brek Shea
MIA
at CHI
$4.4
2. Graham Zusi
SKC
at SJ
$4.9
3. Eddie Munjoma
DAL
vs. RSL
$5.1

Midfielders

Carles Gil ($11.6 million) continues to show why he’s the most expensive player in the game. He’s averaging over nine fantasy points per game, as his ability to accumulate points across multiple categories makes him reliable for consistent production. Look for Gil to play an integral role going forward in Saturday’s clash with the New York Red Bulls (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY
$11.6
2. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. CIN
$7.0
3. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
at DC
$10.5
4. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at NYC
$9.3
5. Nani
ORL
vs. TOR
$10.1
6. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. ATL
$9.6
7. Jesus Medina
NYC
vs. CLB
$8.9
8. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. COL
$10.2
9. Lewis Morgan
MIA
at CHI
$9.6
10. Randall Leal
NSH
vs. ATX
$7.9
11. Jack Price
COL
at LAFC
$9.5
12. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. TOR
$8.4
13. *Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. ATX
$8.4
14. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. ATL
$8.6
15. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at MTL
$9.7
16. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
at SEA
$9.2
17. Edison Flores
DC
vs. PHI
$7.6
18. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. LA
$6.9
19. Memo Rodriguez
HOU
vs. VAN
$6.5
20. Cristian Casseres Jr.
RBNY
at NE
$8.6

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lassi Lappalainen
MTL
vs. CIN
$6.1
2. Federico Higuain
MIA
at CHI
$5.3
3. Kelyn Rowe
SEA
vs. ATL
$5.2

Forwards

Week 5 saw Carlos Vela return from an injury that he sustained on opening weekend, with the star striker logging 20 minutes off the bench. While it’s unclear if Vela will start against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), his status is worth monitoring leading up to kickoff. He's proven capable of piling up points in limited minutes, and he brings some serious value at just $9.5 million.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. *Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. COL
$9.5
2. *Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. CIN
$7.7
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. ATL
$11.0
4. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. CLB
$9.5
5. Javier Hernandez
LA
at POR
$10.4
6. Robert Beric
CHI
vs. MIA
$8.7
7. Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. COL
$8.9
8. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at CHI
$10.6
9. Alan Pulido
SKC
at SJ
$8.8
10. Felipe Mora
POR
vs. LA
$6.8
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. *Bjorn Johnsen
MTL
vs. CIN
$5.2
2. Cade Cowell
SJ
vs. SKC
$5.6
3. Will Bruin
SEA
vs. ATL
$5.8
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. *Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. COL
$9.5
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY
$11.6
3. *Romell Quioto
MON
vs. CIN
$7.7
Fantasy Soccer Advice

