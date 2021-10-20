MLS Fantasy Week 25 Positional Rankings

We’re coming down the home stretch with just three rounds remaining in the MLS Fantasy season. Each of the final three rounds features several teams on double game weeks, giving managers multiple avenues to make some serious noise on both the leaderboards and in head-to-head playoffs. With a 12-match Week 25 starting Wednesday, let’s dive right in and look at the top options and values at each position.
Teams NOT on a DGW: ATL, RBNY, RSL, SKC
Goalkeepers
Joe Willis posted his league-leading 13th clean sheet during last weekend’s 0-0 draw at D.C. United. That marks four consecutive draws (three scoreless) for Nashville SC and Willis, highlighting his ability to get the job done at home or on the road.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. CLB, at PHI
|
$10.4
|
2. Will Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$8.8
|
3. Tyler Miller
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$9.8
|
4. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, vs. NE
|
$8.1
|
5. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
at COL, vs. SKC
|
$8.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
|
$6.8
|
2. Nick Marsman
|
MIA
|
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
|
$6.6
|
3. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. NE, at NYC
|
$6.5
Defenders
Kai Wagner has been remarkably consistent as a fantasy point-producing fullback this season. He’s averaging 6.5 points per game, topping the likes of Walker Zimmerman and Jack Elliott for the best average among active defenders. His involvement on set pieces gives a nice boost to his fantasy ceiling, and Wagner is sure to get involved on both ends of the field with Philadelphia jockeying for playoff positioning.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at MIN, vs. NSH
|
$9.8
|
2. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. CLB, at PHI
|
$10.3
|
3. Bakaye Dibassy
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$9.7
|
4. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
at HOU, vs. DAL
|
$7.5
|
5. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$8.3
|
6. Robin Jansson
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, vs. NE
|
$7.6
|
7. Romain Metanire
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$9.6
|
8. Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
|
$8.2
|
9. Jimmy Medranda
|
SEA
|
at COL, vs. SKC
|
$7.0
|
10. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. LAFC, at LA
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Zan Kolmanic
|
ATX
|
at SJ, vs. HOU
|
$5.9
|
2. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
|
MIA
|
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
|
$6.5
|
3. Donovan Pines
|
DC
|
vs. NE, at NYC
|
$5.6
Midfielders
Despite a pair of tough road fixtures at D.C. United and Orlando City SC, Carles Gil seems automatic during a double game week. He tallied his league-leading 17th assist in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC, and despite missing multiple games through injury, the Spaniard has created a league-best 113 chances.
There are valid concerns that New England could take their foot off the gas pedal with the East’s No. 1 seed already secured. But in a DGW, it would be a gutsy move to fade the top fantasy point producer if Gil makes the starting lineup Wednesday.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at DC, at ORL
|
$11.3
|
2. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$10.9
|
3. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
|
$8.8
|
4. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$10.3
|
5. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
at POR, at SJ
|
$10.6
|
6. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, vs. NE
|
$7.4
|
7. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
vs. VAN, at COL
|
$8.9
|
8. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. NE, at NYC
|
$10.9
|
9. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. CLB, at PHI
|
$12.3
|
10. Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
at CIN, vs. RSL
|
$8.1
|
11. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$9.3
|
12. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
at COL, vs. SKC
|
$10.8
|
13. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$10.4
|
14. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$9.3
|
15. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at ATL, vs. DC
|
$9.0
|
16. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at NSH, vs. RBNY
|
$8.6
|
17. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
at MIA, vs. MTL
|
$8.2
|
18. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
at COL, vs. SKC
|
$7.6
|
19. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at ORL, at TOR
|
$10.4
|
20. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
at MIN, vs. NSH
|
$9.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
|
$6.2
|
2. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
|
$5.5
|
3. Jonathan Lewis
|
COL
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$5.9
Forwards
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has come alive with a goal or an assist in three straight games. He’s fired off a team-high 16 shots (nine on target) over his last four appearances, and with the LA Galaxy fighting for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, it’s clear that they’re going to lean on Chicharito down the stretch.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at HOU, vs. DAL
|
$9.5
|
2. Daryl Dike
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL, vs. NE
|
$8.4
|
3. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
|
$7.8
|
4. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at DC, at ORL
|
$11.6
|
5. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at DAL, at MIN
|
$10.2
|
6. Taty Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at ATL, vs. DC
|
$10.5
|
7. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
vs. NE, at NYC
|
$9.6
|
8. Brian White
|
VAN
|
at POR, at SJ
|
$7.4
|
9. Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs. LA, at ATX
|
$6.8
|
10. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at SJ, vs. HOU
|
$9.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
|
$5.8
|
2. Adrien Hunou
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$5.1
|
3. Will Bruin
|
SEA
|
at COL, vs. SKC
|
$5.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at DC, at ORL
|
$11.3
|
2. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
|
$10.9
|
3. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at HOU, vs. DAL
|
$9.5