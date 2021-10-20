Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 25 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

We’re coming down the home stretch with just three rounds remaining in the MLS Fantasy season. Each of the final three rounds features several teams on double game weeks, giving managers multiple avenues to make some serious noise on both the leaderboards and in head-to-head playoffs. With a 12-match Week 25 starting Wednesday, let’s dive right in and look at the top options and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 25 preview podcast

Teams NOT on a DGW: ATL, RBNY, RSL, SKC

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis posted his league-leading 13th clean sheet during last weekend’s 0-0 draw at D.C. United. That marks four consecutive draws (three scoreless) for Nashville SC and Willis, highlighting his ability to get the job done at home or on the road.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. CLB, at PHI
$10.4
2. Will Yarbrough
COL
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$8.8
3. Tyler Miller
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$9.8
4. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. MTL, vs. NE
$8.1
5. Stefan Frei
SEA
at COL, vs. SKC
$8.4
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
$6.8
2. Nick Marsman
MIA
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
$6.6
3. Bill Hamid
DC
vs. NE, at NYC
$6.5

Defenders

Kai Wagner has been remarkably consistent as a fantasy point-producing fullback this season. He’s averaging 6.5 points per game, topping the likes of Walker Zimmerman and Jack Elliott for the best average among active defenders. His involvement on set pieces gives a nice boost to his fantasy ceiling, and Wagner is sure to get involved on both ends of the field with Philadelphia jockeying for playoff positioning.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
at MIN, vs. NSH
$9.8
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. CLB, at PHI
$10.3
3. Bakaye Dibassy
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$9.7
4. Julian Araujo
LA
at HOU, vs. DAL
$7.5
5. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$8.3
6. Robin Jansson
ORL
vs. MTL, vs. NE
$7.6
7. Romain Metanire
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$9.6
8. Nathan
SJ
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
$8.2
9. Jimmy Medranda
SEA
at COL, vs. SKC
$7.0
10. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. LAFC, at LA
$7.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Zan Kolmanic
ATX
at SJ, vs. HOU
$5.9
2. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
MIA
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
$6.5
3. Donovan Pines
DC
vs. NE, at NYC
$5.6

Midfielders

Despite a pair of tough road fixtures at D.C. United and Orlando City SC, Carles Gil seems automatic during a double game week. He tallied his league-leading 17th assist in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC, and despite missing multiple games through injury, the Spaniard has created a league-best 113 chances.

There are valid concerns that New England could take their foot off the gas pedal with the East’s No. 1 seed already secured. But in a DGW, it would be a gutsy move to fade the top fantasy point producer if Gil makes the starting lineup Wednesday.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at DC, at ORL
$11.3
2. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$10.9
3. Chofis
SJ
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
$8.8
4. Jack Price
COL
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$10.3
5. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at POR, at SJ
$10.6
6. Nani
ORL
vs. MTL, vs. NE
$7.4
7. Sebastian Blanco
POR
vs. VAN, at COL
$8.9
8. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. NE, at NYC
$10.9
9. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CLB, at PHI
$12.3
10. Alvaro Medran
CHI
at CIN, vs. RSL
$8.1
11. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$9.3
12. Joao Paulo
SEA
at COL, vs. SKC
$10.8
13. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$10.4
14. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. CHI, at MIA
$9.3
15. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at ATL, vs. DC
$9.0
16. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at NSH, vs. RBNY
$8.6
17. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
at MIA, vs. MTL
$8.2
18. Cristian Roldan
SEA
at COL, vs. SKC
$7.6
19. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at ORL, at TOR
$10.4
20. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
at MIN, vs. NSH
$9.0
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
$6.2
2. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
$5.5
3. Jonathan Lewis
COL
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$5.9

Forwards

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has come alive with a goal or an assist in three straight games. He’s fired off a team-high 16 shots (nine on target) over his last four appearances, and with the LA Galaxy fighting for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, it’s clear that they’re going to lean on Chicharito down the stretch.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Chicharito
LA
at HOU, vs. DAL
$9.5
2. Daryl Dike
ORL
vs. MTL, vs. NE
$8.4
3. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. TOR, vs. CIN
$7.8
4. Gustavo Bou
NE
at DC, at ORL
$11.6
5. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at DAL, at MIN
$10.2
6. Taty Castellanos
NYC
at ATL, vs. DC
$10.5
7. Ola Kamara
DC
vs. NE, at NYC
$9.6
8. Brian White
VAN
at POR, at SJ
$7.4
9. Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs. LA, at ATX
$6.8
10. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at SJ, vs. HOU
$9.4
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. ATX, vs. VAN
$5.8
2. Adrien Hunou
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$5.1
3. Will Bruin
SEA
at COL, vs. SKC
$5.5
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at DC, at ORL
$11.3
2. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. PHI, vs. LAFC
$10.9
3. Chicharito
LA
at HOU, vs. DAL
$9.5
Fantasy Soccer Advice

