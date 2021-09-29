MLS Fantasy Week 23 Positional Rankings

We’re coming down the stretch with just five weeks left in the MLS Fantasy season, and Week 23 presents a great opportunity to make some serious moves up the leaderboards. All but two teams (CLB, NE) play twice this round, so if we can avoid any rotation landmines, fantasy managers can maximize point potential by loading up on players who could play twice. With a full slate kicking the round off Wednesday, let’s get right into the top plays and values at each position.
Teams NOT on a DGW: CLB, NE
Goalkeepers
Brad Guzan has kept a clean sheet in two of his last three home appearances, and he’s in a good spot to keep it going in Week 23. His best shot at another shutout comes on Wednesday against an Inter Miami side that has been outscored 9-1 across their last two outings, and with Atlanta playing in the first game of the round, he’s a viable “keeperoo” option if we want to maximize clean sheet opportunities
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, at MTL
|
$8.6
|
2. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. ORL, at NYC
|
$9.4
|
3. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. COL
|
$8.4
|
4. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. MIN, at ORL
|
$6.8
|
5. Steve Clark
|
POR
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alex Bono
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN, vs. CH
|
$6.0
|
2. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
at COL, vs. RS
|
$5.9
|
3. Tomas Romero
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR, at LA
|
$4.9
Defenders
Brooks Lennon has averaged more than eight fantasy points per game across Atlanta’s last five at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, putting him in prime position at home against an Inter Miami side that have conceded nine goals and scored just once over their last two games. In addition to potential clean sheet points, Lennon packs the attacking punch that could produce the perfect storm of both clean sheet and attacking points.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, at MTL
|
$8.6
|
2. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. ORL, at NYC
|
$9.3
|
3. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
at DAL, vs. HOU
|
$11.0
|
4. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at RBNY, vs. CLB
|
$9.7
|
5. Nouhou
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. COL
|
$8.1
|
6. Claudio Bravo
|
POR
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$7.9
|
7. Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, at VAN
|
$8.8
|
8. Julian Aruajo
|
LA
|
at RSL, vs. LAFC
|
$8.1
|
9. John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. PHI, at CIN
|
$7.5
|
10. Lucas Esteves
|
COL
|
vs. ATX, at SEA
|
$8.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Richie Laryea
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN, vs. CHI
|
$6.4
|
2. Donovan Pines
|
DC
|
vs. MIN, at ORL
|
$5.1
|
3. Kemar Lawrence
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN, vs. CHI
|
$4.0
Midfielders
Worth noting right off the top is that Hany Mukhtar’s status is up in the air after missing the last game with an apparent ankle injury. As the highest scoring DGW player, Mukhtar’s status is well worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Orlando City. His returns at home are as good as it gets, averaging nearly 13 points per game over his last six at Nissan Stadium.
If Mukhtar doesn’t start the first game, Ezequiel Barco gets the bump as the top midfielder with a pair of good matchups, including a juicy home game against an Inter Miami side that has shipped nine goals in two games.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. ORL, at NYC
|
$13.0
|
2. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, at MTL
|
$10.2
|
3. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. NE, vs. ATL
|
$11.0
|
4. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
at HOU, vs. SJ
|
$9.9
|
5. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, at MTL
|
$11.5
|
6. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$8.3
|
7. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
vs. LA, at ATX
|
$11.1
|
8. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. ATX, at SEA
|
$10.1
|
9. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at DC, at DAL
|
$11.5
|
10. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, at MTL
|
$8.5
|
11. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, at VAN
|
$8.7
|
12. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. MIN, at ORL
|
$10.2
|
13. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$8.5
|
14. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at TOR, vs. RBNY
|
$9.8
|
15. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at MTL
|
$11.1
|
16. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at CHI, vs. NSH
|
$9.2
|
17. Nani
|
ORL
|
at NSH, vs. DC
|
$8.2
|
18. Fafa Picault
|
HOU
|
vs. VAN, at SKC
|
$9.3
|
19. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR, at LA
|
$9.3
|
20. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. LA, at ATX
|
$9.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1, Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN, vs. CHI
|
$7.2
|
2. Omir Fernandez
|
RBNY
|
vs. PHI, at CIN
|
$4.0
|
3. Edison Flores
|
DC
|
vs. MIN, at ORL
|
$7.0
Forwards
With two bites at the apple in Week 23, LAFC’s Cristian Arango is in a good spot to get back on the scoresheet after his five game goal scoring spree came to an end in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at San Jose. He’ll look to help LAFC get back on track at home against Portland on Wednesday before featuring in an El Trafico (Sunday, 8:00 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) that often produces plenty of fantasy fireworks.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR, at LA
|
$10.1
|
2. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at RSL, vs. LAFC
|
$9.2
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. COL
|
$7.5
|
4. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. NE, vs. ATL
|
$8.6
|
5. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at DAL, vs. HOU
|
$9.5
|
6. Felipe Mora
|
POR
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$9.4
|
7. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. SKC, vs. MIN
|
$9.9
|
8. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
vs. MIN, at ORL
|
$10.5
|
9. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
at DAL, vs. HOU
|
$8.5
|
10. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at COL, vs. RSL
|
$9.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponnet
|
Price
|
1. Lucas Cavallini
|
VAN
|
at HOU, vs. SJ
|
$5.9
|
2. Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs. VAN, at SKC
|
$5.8
|
3. Benji Kikanovic
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, at VAN
|
$4.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. ORL, at NYC
|
$13.0
|
2. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, at MTL
|
$10.2
|
3. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. POR, at LA
|
$10.1