MLS Fantasy Week 23 Positional Rankings

Goalkeepers

Brad Guzan has kept a clean sheet in two of his last three home appearances, and he’s in a good spot to keep it going in Week 23. His best shot at another shutout comes on Wednesday against an Inter Miami side that has been outscored 9-1 across their last two outings, and with Atlanta playing in the first game of the round, he’s a viable “keeperoo” option if we want to maximize clean sheet opportunities