MLS Fantasy Week 23 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

We’re coming down the stretch with just five weeks left in the MLS Fantasy season, and Week 23 presents a great opportunity to make some serious moves up the leaderboards. All but two teams (CLB, NE) play twice this round, so if we can avoid any rotation landmines, fantasy managers can maximize point potential by loading up on players who could play twice. With a full slate kicking the round off Wednesday, let’s get right into the top plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 23 preview podcast

Teams NOT on a DGW: CLB, NE

Goalkeepers

Brad Guzan has kept a clean sheet in two of his last three home appearances, and he’s in a good spot to keep it going in Week 23. His best shot at another shutout comes on Wednesday against an Inter Miami side that has been outscored 9-1 across their last two outings, and with Atlanta playing in the first game of the round, he’s a viable “keeperoo” option if we want to maximize clean sheet opportunities

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. MIA, at MTL
$8.6
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. ORL, at NYC
$9.4
3. Stefan Frei
SEA
at SJ, vs. COL
$8.4
4. Bill Hamid
DC
vs. MIN, at ORL
$6.8
5. Steve Clark
POR
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$7.0
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
TOR
vs. CIN, vs. CH
$6.0
2. Brad Stuver
ATX
at COL, vs. RS
$5.9
3. Tomas Romero
LAFC
vs. POR, at LA
$4.9

Defenders

Brooks Lennon has averaged more than eight fantasy points per game across Atlanta’s last five at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, putting him in prime position at home against an Inter Miami side that have conceded nine goals and scored just once over their last two games. In addition to potential clean sheet points, Lennon packs the attacking punch that could produce the perfect storm of both clean sheet and attacking points.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. MIA, at MTL
$8.6
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. ORL, at NYC
$9.3
3. Andreu Fontas
SKC
at DAL, vs. HOU
$11.0
4. Kai Wagner
PHI
at RBNY, vs. CLB
$9.7
5. Nouhou
SEA
at SJ, vs. COL
$8.1
6. Claudio Bravo
POR
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$7.9
7. Nathan
SJ
vs. SEA, at VAN
$8.8
8. Julian Aruajo
LA
at RSL, vs. LAFC
$8.1
9. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. PHI, at CIN
$7.5
10. Lucas Esteves
COL
vs. ATX, at SEA
$8.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. CIN, vs. CHI
$6.4
2. Donovan Pines
DC
vs. MIN, at ORL
$5.1
3. Kemar Lawrence
TOR
vs. CIN, vs. CHI
$4.0

Midfielders

Worth noting right off the top is that Hany Mukhtar’s status is up in the air after missing the last game with an apparent ankle injury. As the highest scoring DGW player, Mukhtar’s status is well worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Orlando City. His returns at home are as good as it gets, averaging nearly 13 points per game over his last six at Nissan Stadium. 

If Mukhtar doesn’t start the first game, Ezequiel Barco gets the bump as the top midfielder with a pair of good matchups, including a juicy home game against an Inter Miami side that has shipped nine goals in two games.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. ORL, at NYC
$13.0
2. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. MIA, at MTL
$10.2
3. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. NE, vs. ATL
$11.0
4. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at HOU, vs. SJ
$9.9
5. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. MIA, at MTL
$11.5
6. Sebastian Blanco
POR
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$8.3
7. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. LA, at ATX
$11.1
8. Jack Price
COL
vs. ATX, at SEA
$10.1
9. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at DC, at DAL
$11.5
10. Luiz Araujo
ATL
vs. MIA, at MTL
$8.5
11. Chofis
SJ
vs. SEA, at VAN
$8.7
12. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. MIN, at ORL
$10.2
13. Yimmi Chara
POR
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$8.5
14. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at TOR, vs. RBNY
$9.8
15. Carles Gil
NE
at MTL
$11.1
16. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at CHI, vs. NSH
$9.2
17. Nani
ORL
at NSH, vs. DC
$8.2
18. Fafa Picault
HOU
vs. VAN, at SKC
$9.3
19. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. POR, at LA
$9.3
20. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. LA, at ATX
$9.1
Value Midfieldes
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1, Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
vs. CIN, vs. CHI
$7.2
2. Omir Fernandez
RBNY
vs. PHI, at CIN
$4.0
3. Edison Flores
DC
vs. MIN, at ORL
$7.0

Forwards

With two bites at the apple in Week 23, LAFC’s Cristian Arango is in a good spot to get back on the scoresheet after his five game goal scoring spree came to an end in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at San Jose. He’ll look to help LAFC get back on track at home against Portland on Wednesday before featuring in an El Trafico (Sunday, 8:00 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) that often produces plenty of fantasy fireworks.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. POR, at LA
$10.1
2. Chicharito
LA
at RSL, vs. LAFC
$9.2
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at SJ, vs. COL
$7.5
4. Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. NE, vs. ATL
$8.6
5. Johnny Russell
SKC
at DAL, vs. HOU
$9.5
6. Felipe Mora
POR
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$9.4
7. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. SKC, vs. MIN
$9.9
8. Ola Kamara
DC
vs. MIN, at ORL
$10.5
9. Daniel Salloi
SKC
at DAL, vs. HOU
$8.5
10. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at COL, vs. RSL
$9.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponnet
Price
1. Lucas Cavallini
VAN
at HOU, vs. SJ
$5.9
2. Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs. VAN, at SKC
$5.8
3. Benji Kikanovic
SJ
vs. SEA, at VAN
$4.5
Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. ORL, at NYC
$13.0
2. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. MIA, at MTL
$10.2
3. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. POR, at LA
$10.1
