MLS Fantasy Week 19 Positional Rankings

If your prep for Week 19 of the MLS Fantasy season has included a lot of head-scratching, you’re not alone. With key players missing for international call-ups and nine teams on a bye, many of the usual go-to players aren't available. Success for this week will lie in finding the right balance of “chalk,” depth and differential players.
Teams on a BYE: ATL, MTL, CHI, DC, LA, MIN, RBNY, SEA, TOR
Goalkeepers
With so many players absent for Week 19, Orlando are among the few that can field a first-choice backline. Homegrown goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar has been at the back for five of Orlando’s six-game unbeaten streak, earning one clean sheet and a handful of bonus points while spelling Pedro Gallese. The timing of his game also provides flexibility for any Keeperoo strategy that you may wish to utilize.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Mason Stajduhar
|
ORL
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.6
|
2. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. NYC
|
$8.2
|
3. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. COL
|
$7.6
|
4. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
at SJ
|
$8.5
|
5. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
at LAFC
|
$7.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Knighton
|
NE
|
at PHI
|
$5.4
|
2. Marko Maric
|
HOU
|
vs. POR
|
$5.4
|
3. Kenneth Vermeer
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.9
Defenders
Antonio Carlos has been a reliable source of points for Fantasy Managers over the past four weeks thanks to his ability to generate bonus points and be a threat on set pieces. With Columbus just coming out of a downturn in form, he should have opportunities for both this weekend.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Antonio Carlos
|
ORL
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.6
|
2. Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. COL
|
$9.2
|
3. Daniel Lovitz
|
NSH
|
vs. NYC
|
$7.8
|
4. Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
at SJ
|
$8.3
|
5. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
at SJ
|
$9.2
|
6. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
at LAFC
|
$9.8
|
7. Florian Jungwirth
|
VAN
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.8
|
8. Geoff Cameron
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.8
|
9. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. NE
|
$8.5
|
10. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.3
|
2. Taylor Washington
|
NSH
|
vs. NYC
|
$5.6
|
3. Christian Makoun
|
MIA
|
at CIN
|
$4.5
Midfielders
Ryan Gauld has made an immediate impact for the Whitecaps, scoring two goals and earning two assists over his last three regular-season games while never going the full 90 minutes. Expect another strong showing from the "Scottish Messi" this week, especially if he plays the entire game.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.6
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. NYC
|
$11.5
|
3. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. CLB
|
$10.1
|
4. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.1
|
5. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.4
|
6. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at ORL
|
$10.1
|
7. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at PHI
|
$13.5
|
8. Sebastian Blanc
|
POR
|
at HOU
|
$6.9
|
9. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at SJ
|
$9.5
|
10. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at NSH
|
$9.5
|
11. Cristian Dajome
|
VAN
|
vs. ATX
|
$9.6
|
12. Fafa Picault
|
HOU
|
vs. POR
|
$8.0
|
13. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$8.3
|
14. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. COL
|
$8.3
|
15. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at HOU
|
$8.0
|
16. Ilie
|
SKC
|
at LAFC
|
$7.4
|
17. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
at SJ
|
$6.6
|
18. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.3
|
19. Alex Ring
|
ATX
|
at VAN
|
$8.9
|
20. Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
at VAN
|
$7.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Latif Blessing
|
LAFC
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.9
|
2. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
at CIN
|
$6.8
|
3. Anthony Fontana
|
PHI
|
vs. NE
|
$4.0
Forwards
The best Fantasy forwards are those who not only shoot and score goals, but also pass the ball enough to earn bonus points. Step in Alan Pulido, who has scored one goal and earned two assists over his last four games. He should be the primary target for Sporting Kansas City with Daniel Salloi away on international duty.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
at LAFC
|
$9.3
|
2. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at PHI
|
$10.9
|
3. C.J. Sapong
|
NSH
|
vs. NYC
|
$8.4
|
4. Taty Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at NSH
|
$10.1
|
5. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at VAN
|
$9.0
|
6. Felipe Mora
|
POR
|
at HOU
|
$8.9
|
7. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at CIN
|
$9.3
|
8. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at LAFC
|
$8.5
|
9. Daryl Dike
|
ORL
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.9
|
10. Brenner
|
CIN
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
vs. NE
|
$5.8
|
2. Rubio Rubin
|
RSL
|
vs. DAL
|
$4.8
|
3. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. COL
|
$6.3