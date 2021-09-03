Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 19 Positional Rankings

By Reid Connelly @MLSFantasyBoss

If your prep for Week 19 of the MLS Fantasy season has included a lot of head-scratching, you’re not alone. With key players missing for international call-ups and nine teams on a bye, many of the usual go-to players aren't available. Success for this week will lie in finding the right balance of “chalk,” depth and differential players.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 19 preview podcast

Teams on a BYE: ATL, MTL, CHI, DC, LA, MIN, RBNY, SEA, TOR

Goalkeepers

With so many players absent for Week 19, Orlando are among the few that can field a first-choice backline. Homegrown goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar has been at the back for five of Orlando’s six-game unbeaten streak, earning one clean sheet and a handful of bonus points while spelling Pedro Gallese. The timing of his game also provides flexibility for any Keeperoo strategy that you may wish to utilize.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Mason Stajduhar
ORL
vs. CLB
$4.6
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. NYC
$8.2
3. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. COL
$7.6
4. William Yarbrough
COL
at SJ
$8.5
5. Tim Melia
SKC
at LAFC
$7.6

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Knighton
NE
at PHI
$5.4
2. Marko Maric
HOU
vs. POR
$5.4
3. Kenneth Vermeer
CIN
vs. MIA
$5.9

Defenders

Antonio Carlos has been a reliable source of points for Fantasy Managers over the past four weeks thanks to his ability to generate bonus points and be a threat on set pieces. With Columbus just coming out of a downturn in form, he should have opportunities for both this weekend.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Antonio Carlos
ORL
vs. CLB
$8.6
2. Nathan
SJ
vs. COL
$9.2
3. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. NYC
$7.8
4. Lalas Abubakar
COL
at SJ
$8.3
5. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
at SJ
$9.2
6. Andreu Fontas
SKC
at LAFC
$9.8
7. Florian Jungwirth
VAN
vs. ATX
$6.8
8. Geoff Cameron
CIN
vs. MIA
$7.8
9. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. NE
$8.5
10. Aaron Herrera
RSL
vs. DAL
$8.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. CLB
$4.3
2. Taylor Washington
NSH
vs. NYC
$5.6
3. Christian Makoun
MIA
at CIN
$4.5

Midfielders

Ryan Gauld has made an immediate impact for the Whitecaps, scoring two goals and earning two assists over his last three regular-season games while never going the full 90 minutes. Expect another strong showing from the "Scottish Messi" this week, especially if he plays the entire game.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. ATX
$8.6
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. NYC
$11.5
3. Nani
ORL
vs. CLB
$10.1
4. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. DAL
$9.1
5. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. MIA
$9.4
6. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at ORL
$10.1
7. Carles Gil
NE
at PHI
$13.5
8. Sebastian Blanc
POR
at HOU
$6.9
9. Jack Price
COL
at SJ
$9.5
10. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at NSH
$9.5
11. Cristian Dajome
VAN
vs. ATX
$9.6
12. Fafa Picault
HOU
vs. POR
$8.0
13. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. SKC
$8.3
14. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. COL
$8.3
15. Yimmi Chara
POR
at HOU
$8.0
16. Ilie
SKC
at LAFC
$7.4
17. Michael Barrios
COL
at SJ
$6.6
18. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. DAL
$8.3
19. Alex Ring
ATX
at VAN
$8.9
20. Diego Fagundez
ATX
at VAN
$7.7

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Latif Blessing
LAFC
vs. SKC
$5.9
2. Lewis Morgan
MIA
at CIN
$6.8
3. Anthony Fontana
PHI
vs. NE
$4.0

Forwards

The best Fantasy forwards are those who not only shoot and score goals, but also pass the ball enough to earn bonus points. Step in Alan Pulido, who has scored one goal and earned two assists over his last four games. He should be the primary target for Sporting Kansas City with Daniel Salloi away on international duty.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alan Pulido
SKC
at LAFC
$9.3
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
at PHI
$10.9
3. C.J. Sapong
NSH
vs. NYC
$8.4
4. Taty Castellanos
NYC
at NSH
$10.1
5. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at VAN
$9.0
6. Felipe Mora
POR
at HOU
$8.9
7. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at CIN
$9.3
8. Johnny Russell
SKC
at LAFC
$8.5
9. Daryl Dike
ORL
vs. CLB
$7.9
10. Brenner
CIN
vs. MIA
$6.9
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. NE
$5.8
2. Rubio Rubin
RSL
vs. DAL
$4.8
3. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. COL
$6.3
Fantasy Soccer Advice

