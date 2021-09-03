Orlando City add MLS Pool goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh amid absences

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Greg Ranjitsingh

Orlando City SC have added MLS Pool goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh ahead of their Saturday match against the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Ranjitsingh will be available alongside Adam Grinwis, with the move proving necessary as homegrown goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar picks up an injury and first-choice option Pedro Gallese competes with Peru in World Cup qualifiers. Additional updates on Stajduhar’s injury will come when available.

Ranjitsingh, 28, spent the 2019 MLS season with Orlando and then the following year with Minnesota United FC. He’s also been with the Philadelphia Union, appearing in five regular-season games total (two in Orlando).

Aside from his MLS experience, Ranjitsingh appeared in nearly 100 games for USL Championship side Louisville City. On the international scene, he represents Trinidad and Tobago.

Orlando City SC Greg Ranjitsingh

