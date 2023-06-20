MLS Fantasy Week 18 positional rankings and gaming advice

Forwards

Dénis Bouanga was away on international duty for LAFC’s Round 17 DGW, and after logging 74 minutes in Gabon’s African Cup of Nations loss on Sunday, he could slot right back into LAFC’s lineup on Wednesday. Despite no goals in his last three appearances, he’s been knocking at the door with 15 shots across his last three starts. Look for Bouanga when LAFC’s lineup is announced on Wednesday as he’ll look to get back among the goals and close the gap in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.