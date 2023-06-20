MLS Fantasy Week 18 positional rankings and gaming advice

Another massive double-game week takes center stage in Round 18. This also marks the final chance to qualify through Period 3 of the MLS Fantasy Champions League, and with yours truly just two points back of punching a ticket, I’m ready to assemble a squad full of DGW artillery.
With the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup looming, there are several MLS stars that will be away on international duty. Be sure to monitor starting lineups on Wednesday to avoid any potential risks as players return and depart throughout the week.
Teams not on a DGW: CLB, DAL, DC, MIA, MIN, NE
Goalkeepers
John McCarthy accumulated seven points as the only DGW goalkeeper last round, and with a pair of home games, he’s back at the top of the GK heap in Round 18. The LAFC shot-stopper reeled off a season-high six saves in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Sporting KC, and with both Seattle and Vancouver missing some key players he’ll look to add another tally to his clean sheet total.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John McCarthy
LAFC
$7.6
2. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. DAL, vs. HOU
$7.0
3. Carlos Coronel
NYRB
$6.9
4. Marko Ilić
COL
vs. VAN, vs. LA
$6.8
5. David Bingham
POR
$7.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Bendik
PHI
at ORL, vs. MIA
$4.4
2. Kendall McIntosh
SKC
at LA, vs. CHI
$4.2
3. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
at RBNY, vs. MTL
$5.6
Defenders
Álvaro Barreal continues to shine as the highest-scoring defender in MLS Fantasy. He has two goals and five assists on the season, ranking fifth overall in fantasy with 132 points. The Argentine is arguably the top two-way threat in the game, and with two chances to earn both attacking and defensive points, he’ll be hard to exclude this week despite the lofty price tag.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. TOR, at DC
$12.0
2. Rodrigues
SJ
at HOU, vs. STL
$9.8
3. Kai Wagner
PHI
at ORL, vs. MIA
$10.6
4. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NYC, at RBNY
$10.7
5. Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. SEA, vs. VAN
$8.9
6. John Gallagher
ATX
vs. DAL, vs. HOU
$7.2
7. Giorgio Chiellini
LAFC
vs. SEA, vs. VAN
$7.6
8. Andrew Gutman
ATL
vs. NYC, at RBNY
$8.8
9. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. SEA, vs. VAN
$6.9
10. Erik Sviatchenko
HOU
vs. SJ, at ATX
$7.6
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tanner Beason
SJ
at HOU, vs. STL
$4.1
2. Caleb Wiley
ATL
vs. NYC, at RBNY
$4.6
3. Eric Miller
POR
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
$5.8
Midfielders
Sebastián Driussi has scored a goal in three of his last four appearances, and he recently went the full 90 minutes for the first time since returning from an injury that sidelined him for the month of May. Austin FC will look to right the ship at home this week against Texas counterparts FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo – two matchups in which Driussi should see plenty of opportunities to continue to impact the scoresheet.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
vs. DAL, vs. HOU
$9.0
2. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at HOU, vs. STL
$11.8
3. Evander
POR
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
$6.9
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at MTL, at CLB
$14.7
5. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. NYC, at RBNY
$13.8
6. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. TOR, at DC
$11.9
7. Héctor Herrera
HOU
vs. SJ, at ATL
$11.0
8. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. SKC, at COL
$9.1
9. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
at CIN, at NE
$10.4
10. Erik Thommy
SKC
at LA, vs. CHI
$9.0
11. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
at STL, vs. MIN
$9.6
12. Gastón Brugman
LA
vs. SKC, at COL
$9.5
13. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at COL, at LAFC
$9.7
14. Albert Rusnák
SEA
at LAFC, vs. ORL
$9.0
15. Indiana Vassilev
STL
vs. RSL, at SJ
$8.6
16. João Paulo
SEA
at LAFC, vs. ORL
$8.9
17. Connor Ronan
COL
vs. VAN, vs. LA
$9.4
18. Carles Gil
NE
vs. TOR
$12.5
19. Obinna Nwobodo
CIN
vs. TOR, at DC
$8.5
20. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. SEA, vs. VAN
$7.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Fagúndez
ATX
vs. DAL, vs. HOU
$5.0
2. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at STL, vs. MIN
$5.1
3. Bryce Duke
MTL
vs. NSH, at CLT
$5.6
Forwards
Dénis Bouanga was away on international duty for LAFC’s Round 17 DGW, and after logging 74 minutes in Gabon’s African Cup of Nations loss on Sunday, he could slot right back into LAFC’s lineup on Wednesday. Despite no goals in his last three appearances, he’s been knocking at the door with 15 shots across his last three starts. Look for Bouanga when LAFC’s lineup is announced on Wednesday as he’ll look to get back among the goals and close the gap in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. SEA, vs. VAN
$11.2
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SEA, vs. VAN
$8.7
3. Julián Carranza
PHI
at ORL, vs. MIA
$11.5
4. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
at HOU, vs. STL
$8.5
5. Alan Pulido
SKC
at LA, vs. CHI
$7.9
6. Mikael Uhre
PHI
at ORL, vs. MIA
$8.2
7. Dániel Sallói
SKC
at LA, vs. CHI
$7.7
8. Nicholas Gioacchini
STL
vs. RSL, at SJ
$8.2
9. Raúl Ruidíaz
SEA
at LAFC, vs. ORL
$7.7
10. Franck Boli
POR
vs. CHI, vs. NYC
$6.8
1. Dante Vanzeir
RBNY
vs. CLT, vs. ATL
$4.8
2. Gyasi Zardes
ATX
vs. DAL, vs. HOU
$6.0
3. Dominique Badji
CIN
vs. TOR, at DC
$5.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
vs. DAL, vs. HOU
$9.0
2. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. SEA, vs. VAN
$11.2
3. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at HOU, vs. STL
$11.8
Expert advice: We came close once again in Round 19, hitting 3 of 5 goalscorers with Cucho Hernández and Christian Benteke failing to score despite logging a combined 10 shots.
It’s back to the drawing board for Round 20, and I’m switching it up this week with some under-the-radar picks. Dante Vanzeir gives us exposure to the New York Red Bulls' attack against a Charlotte FC defense that has shipped seven goals over their last two games. With João Klauss and Eduard Löwen sidelined, Nicholas Gioacchini has picked up the scoring slack in St. Louis. Sebastián Driussi scored and went the full 90 in his last outing, and he’ll be champing at the bit to keep it rolling against FC Dallas. Without being 100% certain that Dénis Bouanga starts on Wednesday, I’m giving the nod to Carlos Vela, who continues to turn up with goals and is LAFC’s preferred spot-kick taker. Lastly, we’re giving Franck Boli a shot as he’s tied with Evander on four goals to lead Portland, and I like their matchup at home versus Chicago.
Check out my squad for Round 20:
Expert advice:
- Atlanta United are unbeaten in six straight matches (2W-0L-4D), while New York City FC are in the midst of a nine-match winless run (0W-5L-4D). Additionally, NYCFC are unbeaten in seven straight meetings with Atlanta United (4W-0L-3D)
- FC Dallas are undefeated in six all-time meetings with Austin (4W-0L-2D), including a 1-0 away win on May 13.
- The Earthquakes are unbeaten in five straight games (2W-0L-3D), but the Dynamo have won each of the last six meetings between the sides in Houston.
- The Whitecaps are winless in 15 straight away matches (D7 L8), including losing the last three in a row away from home.
- Sporting Kansas City are unbeaten in five straight meetings with the Galaxy (3W-0L-2D), although they have won just one of their last 18 away matches in all competitions (1W-9L-8D).
- The Timbers have never lost against the Fire (5W-0L-5D). Chicago have just one win in 20 all-time away matches against Cascadia sides in all competitions (1W-15L-4D).
Check out my predictions for Round 20: