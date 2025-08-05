Portland Timbers ready for "cup final" vs. Club América

This game is as big as it gets.

"If there was ever a game to test ourselves against the best, I think this is the game."

“This is a cup final for both teams,” Portland head coach Phil Neville said in a Monday press conference. “Without a shadow of a doubt, the stadium’s going to be rocking with their supporters. They probably smell blood in the water in terms of if they win the game, they’re through to the next round, and they’ve got players that have got quality.

When the Portland Timbers and Club América meet at Austin FC ’s Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in their Phase One finale, both teams will be eying a spot in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Quarterfinals at stake

Along with Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC, Portland are one of two MLS teams with an unblemished record through their first two Phase One matches. That puts them in prime position to secure one of the four coveted quarterfinal spots from the MLS table.

The Timbers got the job done with wins against Atlético de San Luis and Querétaro in the friendly confines of Providence Park, but Neville knows the stiffest test lies ahead.

"They’re a team of DPs. Every player is a DP-level salary, DP-level player, high-level quality, particularly in their front five, so it’s a high-level game," Neville said. "What I’ve seen in the games in the Leagues Cup is this is a team that doesn’t lay down and just take defeats. They fight right to the very end."

Club América have secured three points from their first two Leagues Cup matches, staving off elimination with a penalty kick victory over Minnesota United after Sebastián Cáceres' 90th-minute equalizer. That came after Érick Sánchez struck in the 97th minute against Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw before Las Águilas fell on penalties.

"It’s a sign of a team that’s got tremendous quality and spirit that they never give in," Neville said. "I think that’s the best quality you can have, beats any kind of talent when you see a team that never gives in.