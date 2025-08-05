Portland Timbers ready for "cup final" vs. Club América

This game is as big as it gets.
When the Portland Timbers and Club América meet at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in their Phase One finale, both teams will be eying a spot in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
“This is a cup final for both teams,” Portland head coach Phil Neville said in a Monday press conference. “Without a shadow of a doubt, the stadium’s going to be rocking with their supporters. They probably smell blood in the water in terms of if they win the game, they’re through to the next round, and they’ve got players that have got quality.
"If there was ever a game to test ourselves against the best, I think this is the game."
Quarterfinals at stake
Along with Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC, Portland are one of two MLS teams with an unblemished record through their first two Phase One matches. That puts them in prime position to secure one of the four coveted quarterfinal spots from the MLS table.
The Timbers got the job done with wins against Atlético de San Luis and Querétaro in the friendly confines of Providence Park, but Neville knows the stiffest test lies ahead.
"They’re a team of DPs. Every player is a DP-level salary, DP-level player, high-level quality, particularly in their front five, so it’s a high-level game," Neville said. "What I’ve seen in the games in the Leagues Cup is this is a team that doesn’t lay down and just take defeats. They fight right to the very end."
Club América have secured three points from their first two Leagues Cup matches, staving off elimination with a penalty kick victory over Minnesota United after Sebastián Cáceres' 90th-minute equalizer. That came after Érick Sánchez struck in the 97th minute against Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw before Las Águilas fell on penalties.
"It’s a sign of a team that’s got tremendous quality and spirit that they never give in," Neville said. "I think that’s the best quality you can have, beats any kind of talent when you see a team that never gives in.
"That’s what we’re going to be coming up against."
Trophy potential
The Timbers head into this high-stakes showdown fully healthy (minus Jonathan Rodríguez, out with a season-ending knee injury). That means the return of Antony, who has 6g/7a in 18 regular-season matches and could spark the Portland attack against one of the continent's top teams.
"This is the part of the season that we play for, that we worked so hard during preseason," said veteran defender Kamal Miller.
"To get to this point and to be coming back to a healthy squad at this point in the season, it’s a really good feeling to know we’re gonna have everyone to push for whatever’s in front of us."
Miller, who lifted Leagues Cup 2023 with Inter Miami CF, sees the potential for the Timbers to pull off a similar run this year.
"These are the moments we’re gonna remember when the career is over," Miller said. "We were in a span of seven games in a couple of weeks and had to rally together and were able to get good results and advance in the tournament.
"These are the memories and moments that you play for as a pro."