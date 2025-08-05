St. Louis CITY exercise contract buyout on Joakim Nilsson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

St. Louis CITY SC have exercised the buyout of a guaranteed contract on defender Joakim Nilsson, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Swedish international will no longer occupy a senior roster spot, and his salary will not count against the club’s 2025 salary budget.

Nilsson joined St. Louis ahead of their 2023 expansion season and scored one goal in 35 matches while dealing with injuries.

Before coming to MLS, Nilsson played in the German Bundesliga for Arminia Bielefeld.

"Joakim has been a true professional throughout his time in St. Louis," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from contributing as much as he and the club would have liked.