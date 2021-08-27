Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 18 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 18 of MLS Fantasy marks the beginning of the final MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying round. The top 50 entrants from Weeks 18-23 will punch a ticket to the final period (Weeks 24-27), where the champion will take home a cool $1,000. The action starts with a three-game Friday slate, so let’s jump right into the top picks and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 18 preview podcast

Teams on a BYE: SJ

Goalkeepers

Eloy Room and the Columbus Crew have endured a rough go of it recently, but they’re primed to get back on track at home against an FC Cincinnati side that's scored just one goal over their last three road matches. It makes sense to put Room on the bench and let him autosub if he produces a good score.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. CIN
$6.7
2. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. MIA
$8.1
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. CHI
$7.1
4. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. COL
$7.4
5. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs NSH
$7.7

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marko Maric
HOU
vs. MIN
$5.4
2. Stefan Cleveland
SEA
vs. POR
$5.9
3. Jon Kempin
DC
vs. PHI
$4.5

Defenders

Jonathan Mensah has tallied six or more points in three consecutive game weeks, despite the Crew’s recent defensive struggles. They have a good opportunity to right the ship at home against an FC Cincinnati side that ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every attacking category.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. CIN
$8.8
2. Andreas Fontas
SKC
vs. COL
$9.6
3. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. POR
$8.4
4. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NSH
$7.9
5. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. POR
$7.9
6. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. CHI
$7.8
7. Andy Najar
DC
vs. PHI
$8.7
8. Andrew Gutman
RBNY
vs. CHI
$8.1
9. Kai Wagner
PHI
at DC
$8.3
10. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. NE
$8.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. CHI
$5.8
2. Javain Brown
VAN
vs. RSL
$5.4
3. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. MIA
$4.0

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayan racked up seven fantasy points in Week 17 despite recording no goals or assists, flashing his safe fantasy floor with five bonus points in the process. Up next is an FC Cincinnati side that he torched for 15 points in Week 11, and with Columbus hampered by injuries in the attack, look for Zelarayan to shoulder even more of the scoring load.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. CIN
$9.6
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. POR
$8.5
3. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. NSH
$11.0
4. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. TOR
$9.6
5. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. NSH
$8.4
6. Nani
ORL
vs. MIA
$10.6
7. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at MTL
$9.2
8. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. PHI
$10.0
9. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at ATL
$11.0
10. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. LA
$8.3
11. Jack Price
COL
at SKC
$9.8
12. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at VAN
$9.5
13. Cristian Dajome
VAN
vs. RSL
$9.5
14. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. POR
$9.7
15. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. NE
$9.0
16. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at VAN
$8.3
17. Gadi Kinda
SKC
vs. COL
$8.0
18. Pedro Santos
CLB
vs. CIN
$7.6
19. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. RSL
$8.1
20. Alex Ring
ATX
vs. DAL
$8.6

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luka Stojanovic
CHI
at RBNY
$5.5
2. Rodolfo Pizarro
MIA
at ORL
$6.2
3. Latif Blessing
LAFC
vs. LA
$5.9

Forwards

Raul Ruidiaz has scored (10) or assisted (2) on 12 of Seattle's last 20 goals against Portland. He certainly shows up for the Cascadia rivalry, so it would be no surprise to see Ruidiaz add to his league-leading goal haul.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. POR
$8.9
2. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. COL
$9.6
3. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. NSH
$8.8
4. Gustavo Bou
NE
at NYC
$11.4
5. Sebatian Driussi
ATX
vs. DAL
$8.5
6. Taty Castellanos
NYC
vs. NE
$9.6
7. Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. LA
$7.1
8. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at ORL
$9.6
9. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. COL
$8.7
10. Cecilio Dominguez
ATX
vs. DAL
$6.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brian White
VAN
vs. RSL
$4.6
2. Bradley Wright-Phillips
CLB
vs. CIN
$4.0
3. Benji Michel
ORL
vs. MIA
$5.8
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. POR
$8.9
2. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. CIN
$9.6
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. POR
$8.5
Fantasy Soccer Advice

