MLS Fantasy Week 18 Positional Rankings

Week 18 of MLS Fantasy marks the beginning of the final MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying round. The top 50 entrants from Weeks 18-23 will punch a ticket to the final period (Weeks 24-27), where the champion will take home a cool $1,000. The action starts with a three-game Friday slate, so let’s jump right into the top picks and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 18 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: SJ
Goalkeepers
Eloy Room and the Columbus Crew have endured a rough go of it recently, but they’re primed to get back on track at home against an FC Cincinnati side that's scored just one goal over their last three road matches. It makes sense to put Room on the bench and let him autosub if he produces a good score.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. CIN
|
$6.7
|
2. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.1
|
3. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.1
|
4. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. COL
|
$7.4
|
5. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs NSH
|
$7.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marko Maric
|
HOU
|
vs. MIN
|
$5.4
|
2. Stefan Cleveland
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$5.9
|
3. Jon Kempin
|
DC
|
vs. PHI
|
$4.5
Defenders
Jonathan Mensah has tallied six or more points in three consecutive game weeks, despite the Crew’s recent defensive struggles. They have a good opportunity to right the ship at home against an FC Cincinnati side that ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every attacking category.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.8
|
2. Andreas Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.6
|
3. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$8.4
|
4. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.9
|
5. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$7.9
|
6. Kyle Duncan
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.8
|
7. Andy Najar
|
DC
|
vs. PHI
|
$8.7
|
8. Andrew Gutman
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.1
|
9. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at DC
|
$8.3
|
10. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$8.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI
|
$5.8
|
2. Javain Brown
|
VAN
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.4
|
3. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$4.0
Midfielders
Lucas Zelarayan racked up seven fantasy points in Week 17 despite recording no goals or assists, flashing his safe fantasy floor with five bonus points in the process. Up next is an FC Cincinnati side that he torched for 15 points in Week 11, and with Columbus hampered by injuries in the attack, look for Zelarayan to shoulder even more of the scoring load.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.6
|
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$8.5
|
3. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. NSH
|
$11.0
|
4. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.6
|
5. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. NSH
|
$8.4
|
6. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$10.6
|
7. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at MTL
|
$9.2
|
8. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. PHI
|
$10.0
|
9. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at ATL
|
$11.0
|
10. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$8.3
|
11. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at SKC
|
$9.8
|
12. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
at VAN
|
$9.5
|
13. Cristian Dajome
|
VAN
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.5
|
14. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$9.7
|
15. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$9.0
|
16. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
at VAN
|
$8.3
|
17. Gadi Kinda
|
SKC
|
vs. COL
|
$8.0
|
18. Pedro Santos
|
CLB
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.6
|
19. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.1
|
20. Alex Ring
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luka Stojanovic
|
CHI
|
at RBNY
|
$5.5
|
2. Rodolfo Pizarro
|
MIA
|
at ORL
|
$6.2
|
3. Latif Blessing
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$5.9
Forwards
Raul Ruidiaz has scored (10) or assisted (2) on 12 of Seattle's last 20 goals against Portland. He certainly shows up for the Cascadia rivalry, so it would be no surprise to see Ruidiaz add to his league-leading goal haul.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$8.9
|
2. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.6
|
3. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. NSH
|
$8.8
|
4. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at NYC
|
$11.4
|
5. Sebatian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.5
|
6. Taty Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$9.6
|
7. Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$7.1
|
8. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at ORL
|
$9.6
|
9. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. COL
|
$8.7
|
10. Cecilio Dominguez
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$6.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brian White
|
VAN
|
vs. RSL
|
$4.6
|
2. Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
CLB
|
vs. CIN
|
$4.0
|
3. Benji Michel
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$8.9
|
2. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.6
|
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$8.5