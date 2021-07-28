Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 14 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A midweek clash between LAFC and Minnesota United on Wednesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) begins a jampacked Week 14 of MLS Fantasy.

The Loons come with added appeal as the only team with two games this round, giving fantasy managers the potential for an extra shot at a serviceable score. Keep an eye on the results from Thursday’s Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal matches, as several players could return to MLS action as soon as this weekend if they are eliminated.

Let’s hone in on the top options and values at each position to help your team gain some ground on the leaderboards.

Teams on a DGW: MIN

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake is poised to make his return from Gold Cup duty after Jamaica bowed out in Sunday's quarterfinal against the United States. Blake has allowed just one goal across his last four outings at Subaru Park, notching three clean sheets in the process. Philadelphia's longtime starter could keep it going against Chicago Fire FC, who have lost all five of their road games and scored just two goals in that span.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CHI
$8.4
2. Tyler Miller
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$7.3
3. Stefan Cleveland
SEA
vs. SJ
$6.4
4. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. DAL
$6.2
5. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. COL
$7.7
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. CLB
$4.7
2. Brandon Austin
ORL
vs. ATL
$4.1
3. Alex Bono
TOR
vs. NSH
$5.3

Defenders

Romain Metanire returned to action with five points in Week 13, and he’s averaged over eight points per game across his last three appearances. With Minnesota playing twice this round, there are plenty of chances to come away with a result. The right back supplies a healthy dose of attacking upside to go along with his defensive coverage, and he should be a handful on the flank for both LAFC and Vancouver.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Romain Metanire
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$7.6
2. Bakaye Dibassy
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$7.3
3. Chase Gasper
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$7.3
4. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CHI
$7.3
5. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. SJ
$8.7
6. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. DAL
$8.3
7. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. CLB
$6.7
8. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. CHI
$7.7
9. Matt Besler
ATX
vs. COL
$8.1
10. Kim Moon-Hwan
LAFC
vs. MIN
$5.7
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Malte Amundsen
NYC
vs. CLB
$4.0
2. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. ATL
$4.0
3. Kelvin Leerdam
MIA
vs. MTL
$4.0

Midfielders

Emanuel Reynoso supplied the game-winning assist in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Portland, posting an eye-popping 15 crosses, nine chances created and six shots to finish with 13 fantasy points. With Franco Fragapane (thigh) ruled out for Week 14, look for Bebelo to continue to shoulder more of the attacking load during Minnesota’s double game week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$9.0
2. Robin Lod
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$9.4
3. Carles Gil
NE
at RBNY
$13.0
4. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
vs. CHI
$9.7
5. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
vs. NSH
$7.6
6. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. D.C.
$10.4
7. Nani
ORL
vs. ATL
$10.2
8. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. CLB
$9.1
9. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. MTL
$8.1
10. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. NSH
$8.4
11. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at NYC
$10.3
12. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. MIN
$8.0
13. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at TOR
$10.5
14. Jesus Medina
NYC
vs. CLB
$8.6
15. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. SJ
$9.7
16. Gadi Kinda
SKC
vs. DAL
$7.8
17. Jack Price
COL
at ATX
$9.0
18. Alvaro Medran
CHI
at PHI
$9.3
19. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at MIA
$9.8
20. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at HOU
$8.1
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hassani Dotson
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$5.8
2. Federico Higuain
MIA
vs. MTL
$4.0
3. Arnor Traustason
NE
at RBNY
$5.2

Forwards

Carlos Vela has scored in three straight games and he’s scored or assisted in each of his last seven starts. The LAFC star has been automatic, and despite a tough matchup against Minnesota United, Vela is the first forward I’m looking to when I click the “Add Forward” button.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. MIN
$9.9
2. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. SJ
$9.3
3. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. CHI
$7.0
4. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. MTL
$8.9
5. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. DAL
$8.4
6. Adrien Hunou
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$6.7
7. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. DAL
$8.2
8. Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. MIN
$8.4
9. Gustavo Bou
NE
at RBNY
$10.8
10. Josef Martinez
ATL
at ORL
$7.1
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brenner
CIN
vs. D.C.
$6.6
2. Robbie Robinson
MIA
vs. MTL
$4.6
3. Ricardo Pepi
DAL
at SKC
$6.1
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$9.0
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. MIN
$9.9
3. Robin Lod
MIN
at LAFC, at VAN
$9.4
Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.