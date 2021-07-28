MLS Fantasy Week 14 Positional Rankings

A midweek clash between LAFC and Minnesota United on Wednesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) begins a jampacked Week 14 of MLS Fantasy.
The Loons come with added appeal as the only team with two games this round, giving fantasy managers the potential for an extra shot at a serviceable score. Keep an eye on the results from Thursday’s Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal matches, as several players could return to MLS action as soon as this weekend if they are eliminated.
Let’s hone in on the top options and values at each position to help your team gain some ground on the leaderboards.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 14 preview podcast.
Teams on a DGW: MIN
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake is poised to make his return from Gold Cup duty after Jamaica bowed out in Sunday's quarterfinal against the United States. Blake has allowed just one goal across his last four outings at Subaru Park, notching three clean sheets in the process. Philadelphia's longtime starter could keep it going against Chicago Fire FC, who have lost all five of their road games and scored just two goals in that span.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.4
|
2. Tyler Miller
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$7.3
|
3. Stefan Cleveland
|
SEA
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.4
|
4. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. DAL
|
$6.2
|
5. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
vs. COL
|
$7.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luis Barraza
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.7
|
2. Brandon Austin
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL
|
$4.1
|
3. Alex Bono
|
TOR
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.3
Defenders
Romain Metanire returned to action with five points in Week 13, and he’s averaged over eight points per game across his last three appearances. With Minnesota playing twice this round, there are plenty of chances to come away with a result. The right back supplies a healthy dose of attacking upside to go along with his defensive coverage, and he should be a handful on the flank for both LAFC and Vancouver.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Romain Metanire
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$7.6
|
2. Bakaye Dibassy
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$7.3
|
3. Chase Gasper
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$7.3
|
4. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.3
|
5. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.7
|
6. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.3
|
7. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$6.7
|
8. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.7
|
9. Matt Besler
|
ATX
|
vs. COL
|
$8.1
|
10. Kim Moon-Hwan
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$5.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Malte Amundsen
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.0
|
2. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL
|
$4.0
|
3. Kelvin Leerdam
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL
|
$4.0
Midfielders
Emanuel Reynoso supplied the game-winning assist in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Portland, posting an eye-popping 15 crosses, nine chances created and six shots to finish with 13 fantasy points. With Franco Fragapane (thigh) ruled out for Week 14, look for Bebelo to continue to shoulder more of the attacking load during Minnesota’s double game week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$9.0
|
2. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$9.4
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at RBNY
|
$13.0
|
4. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.7
|
5. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.6
|
6. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. D.C.
|
$10.4
|
7. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL
|
$10.2
|
8. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.1
|
9. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL
|
$8.1
|
10. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. NSH
|
$8.4
|
11. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at NYC
|
$10.3
|
12. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.0
|
13. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at TOR
|
$10.5
|
14. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.6
|
15. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.7
|
16. Gadi Kinda
|
SKC
|
vs. DAL
|
$7.8
|
17. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at ATX
|
$9.0
|
18. Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
at PHI
|
$9.3
|
19. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at MIA
|
$9.8
|
20. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
at HOU
|
$8.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hassani Dotson
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$5.8
|
2. Federico Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL
|
$4.0
|
3. Arnor Traustason
|
NE
|
at RBNY
|
$5.2
Forwards
Carlos Vela has scored in three straight games and he’s scored or assisted in each of his last seven starts. The LAFC star has been automatic, and despite a tough matchup against Minnesota United, Vela is the first forward I’m looking to when I click the “Add Forward” button.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$9.9
|
2. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.3
|
3. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.0
|
4. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL
|
$8.9
|
5. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.4
|
6. Adrien Hunou
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$6.7
|
7. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.2
|
8. Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.4
|
9. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at RBNY
|
$10.8
|
10. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at ORL
|
$7.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brenner
|
CIN
|
vs. D.C.
|
$6.6
|
2. Robbie Robinson
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL
|
$4.6
|
3. Ricardo Pepi
|
DAL
|
at SKC
|
$6.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$9.0
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$9.9
|
3. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
at LAFC, at VAN
|
$9.4