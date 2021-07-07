MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings

A frustrating Week 10 of MLS Fantasy is behind us, with several go-to players failing to deliver on the fantasy front. Week 11 presents an opportunity to bounce back quickly, as another juicy midweek slate kicks off on Wednesday. Several players have already reported for Gold Cup duty, opening up multiple value plays at each position. Let’s zero in on some of the best options and values to take advantage of this round.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 11 preview podcast.
Teams on a BYE: DC, MIA, POR, SJ, SKC
Goalkeepers
Joe Willis kept a strong Philadelphia Union side off the scoresheet last round, racking up his league-leading fifth clean sheet of the season in the process. Next up is an Atlanta United side that are winless in six and have been shutout in three straight matches. The Five Stripes will be missing several key players and are the team to pick on until they can get back on track.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. ATL
|
$7.6
|
2. Stefan Cleveland
|
SEA
|
vs. HOU
|
$5.3
|
3. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. PHI
|
$7.9
|
4. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. DAL
|
$6.7
|
5. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Knighton
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$4.5
|
2. Evan Bush
|
CLB
|
at CIN
|
$5.4
|
3. Luis Barraza
|
NYC
|
at MTL
|
$4.5
Defenders
Daniel Lovitz played an integral role in Nashville’s shutout win over Philadelphia, and up next he faces a reeling Atlanta United attack. If you’re stretched for salary, consider Jack Maher ($5.0) who has averaged eight fantasy points per game since cracking the starting lineup three games ago.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Daniel Lovitz
|
NSH
|
vs. ATL
|
$8.6
|
2. Brad Smith
|
SEA
|
vs. HOU
|
$6.7
|
3. DeJuan Jones
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$7.1
|
4. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.0
|
5. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.9
|
6. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
at MTL
|
$7.3
|
7. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.1
|
8. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
at LA
|
$6.9
|
9. Geoff Cameron
|
CIN
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.6
|
10. Dave Romney
|
NSH
|
vs. ATL
|
$7.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jack Maher
|
NSH
|
vs. ATL
|
$5.0
|
2. Johan Kappelhof
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$4.4
|
3. Kim Moon-Hwan
|
LAFC
|
at ATX
|
$4.9
Midfielders
Carles Gil was kept in check by Columbus in Week 10, but he’s in a good bounce-back spot at home against a Toronto FC side that was thumped 7-1 by D.C. United last time out. Gil continues to lead the league with 10 assists on the season and he has scored or assisted in each of his last four appearances at Gillette Stadium.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$13.1
|
2. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at CIN
|
$9.2
|
3. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at NE
|
$9.4
|
4. Nani
|
ORL
|
at CHI
|
$10.8
|
5. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at COL
|
$9.1
|
6. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at MTL
|
$8.9
|
7. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.7
|
8. Cristian Casseres
|
RBNY
|
vs. PHI
|
$9.5
|
9. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
at RBNY
|
$10.6
|
10. Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$7.8
|
11. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. NYC
|
$8.3
|
12. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
at COL
|
$9.3
|
13. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
at MTL
|
$9.0
|
14. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
at COL
|
$10.2
|
15. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.6
|
16. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
|
NYC
|
at MTL
|
$7.3
|
17. Sebastian Lletget
|
LA
|
vs. DAL
|
$7.8
|
18. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
at VAN
|
$6.8
|
19. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.8
|
20. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. ATL
|
$9.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ignacio Aliseda
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$5.1
|
2. Samuel Grandsir
|
LA
|
vs. DAL
|
$5.9
|
3. Victor Vazquez
|
LA
|
vs. DAL
|
$5.8
Forwards
Raul Ruidiaz will look to get back on track after managing just one shot in last week’s 1-1 draw with Colorado. He’s back at home where he’s scored a goal in back-to-back games, managing a game-high five shots in each match. The Dynamo are winless on the road in 2021 and have just one shutout on the season (5/12 vs. Sporting KC).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.1
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at ATX
|
$8.7
|
3. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$10.6
|
4. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at MTL
|
$8.1
|
5. Cecilio Dominguez
|
ATX
|
vs. LAFC
|
$7.6
|
6. Adrien Hunou
|
MIN
|
at COL
|
$7.9
|
7. Robert Beric
|
CHI
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.4
|
8. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.7
|
9. Rubio Rubin
|
RSL
|
at VAN
|
$6.5
|
10. Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
at ATX
|
$8.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ricardo Pepi
|
DAL
|
at LA
|
$5.1
|
2. Fabio
|
RBNY
|
vs. PHI
|
$6.3
|
3. C.J. Sapong
|
NSH
|
vs. ATL
|
$5.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. TOR
|
$13.1
|
2. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. HOU
|
$10.1
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at ATX
|
$8.7