MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A frustrating Week 10 of MLS Fantasy is behind us, with several go-to players failing to deliver on the fantasy front. Week 11 presents an opportunity to bounce back quickly, as another juicy midweek slate kicks off on Wednesday. Several players have already reported for Gold Cup duty, opening up multiple value plays at each position. Let’s zero in on some of the best options and values to take advantage of this round.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 11 preview podcast.

Teams on a BYE: DC, MIA, POR, SJ, SKC

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis kept a strong Philadelphia Union side off the scoresheet last round, racking up his league-leading fifth clean sheet of the season in the process. Next up is an Atlanta United side that are winless in six and have been shutout in three straight matches. The Five Stripes will be missing several key players and are the team to pick on until they can get back on track.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. ATL
$7.6
2. Stefan Cleveland
SEA
vs. HOU
$5.3
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. PHI
$7.9
4. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. DAL
$6.7
5. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. MIN
$8.2

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Knighton
NE
vs. TOR
$4.5
2. Evan Bush
CLB
at CIN
$5.4
3. Luis Barraza
NYC
at MTL
$4.5

Defenders

Daniel Lovitz played an integral role in Nashville’s shutout win over Philadelphia, and up next he faces a reeling Atlanta United attack. If you’re stretched for salary, consider Jack Maher ($5.0) who has averaged eight fantasy points per game since cracking the starting lineup three games ago.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. ATL
$8.6
2. Brad Smith
SEA
vs. HOU
$6.7
3. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. TOR
$7.1
4. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. HOU
$8.0
5. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. MIN
$8.9
6. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
at MTL
$7.3
7. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. HOU
$8.1
8. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
at LA
$6.9
9. Geoff Cameron
CIN
vs. CLB
$7.6
10. Dave Romney
NSH
vs. ATL
$7.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jack Maher
NSH
vs. ATL
$5.0
2. Johan Kappelhof
CHI
vs. ORL
$4.4
3. Kim Moon-Hwan
LAFC
at ATX
$4.9

Midfielders

Carles Gil was kept in check by Columbus in Week 10, but he’s in a good bounce-back spot at home against a Toronto FC side that was thumped 7-1 by D.C. United last time out. Gil continues to lead the league with 10 assists on the season and he has scored or assisted in each of his last four appearances at Gillette Stadium.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. TOR
$13.1
2. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at CIN
$9.2
3. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at NE
$9.4
4. Nani
ORL
at CHI
$10.8
5. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at COL
$9.1
6. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at MTL
$8.9
7. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. HOU
$10.7
8. Cristian Casseres
RBNY
vs. PHI
$9.5
9. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
at RBNY
$10.6
10. Alvaro Medran
CHI
vs. ORL
$7.8
11. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. NYC
$8.3
12. Robin Lod
MIN
at COL
$9.3
13. Jesus Medina
NYC
at MTL
$9.0
14. Franco Fragapane
MIN
at COL
$10.2
15. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. CLB
$9.6
16. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
NYC
at MTL
$7.3
17. Sebastian Lletget
LA
vs. DAL
$7.8
18. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at VAN
$6.8
19. Michael Barrios
COL
vs. MIN
$7.8
20. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. ATL
$9.0

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ignacio Aliseda
CHI
vs. ORL
$5.1
2. Samuel Grandsir
LA
vs. DAL
$5.9
3. Victor Vazquez
LA
vs. DAL
$5.8

Forwards

Raul Ruidiaz will look to get back on track after managing just one shot in last week’s 1-1 draw with Colorado. He’s back at home where he’s scored a goal in back-to-back games, managing a game-high five shots in each match. The Dynamo are winless on the road in 2021 and have just one shutout on the season (5/12 vs. Sporting KC).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. HOU
$10.1
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at ATX
$8.7
3. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. TOR
$10.6
4. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at MTL
$8.1
5. Cecilio Dominguez
ATX
vs. LAFC
$7.6
6. Adrien Hunou
MIN
at COL
$7.9
7. Robert Beric
CHI
vs. ORL
$6.4
8. Diego Rubio
COL
vs. MIN
$7.7
9. Rubio Rubin
RSL
at VAN
$6.5
10. Diego Rossi
LAFC
at ATX
$8.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ricardo Pepi
DAL
at LA
$5.1
2. Fabio
RBNY
vs. PHI
$6.3
3. C.J. Sapong
NSH
vs. ATL
$5.2
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. TOR
$13.1
2. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. HOU
$10.1
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at ATX
$8.7
