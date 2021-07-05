Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Seattle Sounders 1

Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal but Michael Barrios equalized in the second half, leaving the Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders to split the points in a 1-1 draw during their July 4 matchup at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Seattle found themselves in the driver's seat when Alex Roldan found a breakthrough strike in the 41st minute, but the Rave Green couldn't close out what would've been their eighth win of the season as Barrios found Colorado's lone goal of the match in the 58th minute. Seattle remain unbeaten and in the top spot in the Western Conference with the result moving them to 7W-0L-5D, while the Rapids moved to 5W-3L-2D and 17 points.

The Sounders came inches from opening the scoring just six minutes in off a well-worked sequence that ended with Jimmy Medranda sending in a cross for Raul Ruidiaz that the Peruvian striker chested on target, only to see the shot denied by the crossbar.

The hosts fired a warning shot of their own on 13 minutes when Cole Bassett sprung Andre Shinyashiki in on goal with a through ball, giving the forward a one-on-one against Stefan Cleveland. Shinyashiki couldn't quite convert the finish, though, seeing his shot from a tough angle trickle wide of the far post

It was the visitors that broke through with the opener through a stellar individual effort from Alex Roldan. The right back won the ball off Shinyashiki before springing into space in the Colorado area and rifling home a half-volley that he snuck underneath Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough.

The Rapids wound find their equalizer, though, as Barrios struck for his third goal of the season just before the hour-mark with a left-footed finish that took a deflection and gave Cleveland no chance before finding the net.