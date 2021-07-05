Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Seattle Sounders 1

Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal but Michael Barrios equalized in the second half, leaving the Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders to split the points in a 1-1 draw during their July 4 matchup at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Seattle found themselves in the driver's seat when Alex Roldan found a breakthrough strike in the 41st minute, but the Rave Green couldn't close out what would've been their eighth win of the season as Barrios found Colorado's lone goal of the match in the 58th minute. Seattle remain unbeaten and in the top spot in the Western Conference with the result moving them to 7W-0L-5D, while the Rapids moved to 5W-3L-2D and 17 points.
The Sounders came inches from opening the scoring just six minutes in off a well-worked sequence that ended with Jimmy Medranda sending in a cross for Raul Ruidiaz that the Peruvian striker chested on target, only to see the shot denied by the crossbar.
The hosts fired a warning shot of their own on 13 minutes when Cole Bassett sprung Andre Shinyashiki in on goal with a through ball, giving the forward a one-on-one against Stefan Cleveland. Shinyashiki couldn't quite convert the finish, though, seeing his shot from a tough angle trickle wide of the far post
It was the visitors that broke through with the opener through a stellar individual effort from Alex Roldan. The right back won the ball off Shinyashiki before springing into space in the Colorado area and rifling home a half-volley that he snuck underneath Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough.
The Rapids wound find their equalizer, though, as Barrios struck for his third goal of the season just before the hour-mark with a left-footed finish that took a deflection and gave Cleveland no chance before finding the net.
Colorado continued to apply the pressure throughout the rest of the match, with Barrios nearly adding another to his tally in the 76th minute with a shot from the right side that he nearly snuck in the goal, but went off the near post. Seattle managed to withstand a flurry of additional chances from the hosts after that and the 1-1 deadlock would stand as the final.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It became a survival test for Seattle down the stretch, but in the end the Sounders will return home for their upcoming midweek match against Houston with their unbeaten streak intact at 12 games, the continuation of a remarkable start for Brian Schmetzer's group amid a handful of key absences. The Rapids will likely feel like they could have had a game-winner if they could have made more of their energetic second half, but Colorado still have the look of a team intent on making their mark in the Western Conference, going toe-to-toe with the current Supporters' Shield frontrunners.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The three points were there for the taking for Seattle, but Barrios made sure Colorado would take one with this nifty finish. The speedy Colombian continues to thrive in his first season with the Rapids.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It's been quite the week for Alex Roldan, who found out he's getting called up to the El Salvador national team for the first time and scored his first MLS goal in the span of just a few days. The emerging right back gets the honors for checking off a milestone moment.
Next Up
- COL: Wednesday, July 7 vs. Minnesota United | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- SEA: Wednesday, July 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)