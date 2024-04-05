MLS Fantasy Round 7 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

If you didn’t qualify for the Fantasy Champions League in the first qualifying period, the slate is wiped clean as Round 7 of MLS Fantasy also marks the start of the second qualifying period.
The top 50 entrants through Rounds 7-12 advance to compete for big prizes and fantasy glory in the Fantasy Champions League final round at the end of the season. Let’s get right into it and look at the top plays and values to help your side compete for an FCL spot.
Teams on a BYE: ORL
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 7 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Yes, I have goalkeepers from the only two remaining winless teams in MLS ranked #1 (top pick, and top value pick), but hear me out. There aren’t many GKs that jump off the page for a clean sheet this round, so it’s a perfect time to deploy the “Keeperoo” tactic. I feel strongly that at least one of New England or Seattle grab their first win this weekend, and it’s very possible that a clean sheet comes along with it.
Redpath's Recs: Keeperoo
Here’s how to execute the Keeperoo, which essentially gives us two shots at collecting a clean sheet: With New England playing in the first time slot of the round vs. Charlotte (7:30 pm ET), put Henrich Ravas (or Earl Edwards Jr. - whoever starts) on your bench with an Orlando City GK in the starting lineup as a placeholder.
If the Revs earn a shutout, do nothing and Ravas/Edwards Jr. will automatically sub in since Orlando City are on a BYE. If the Revs concede, swap Stefan Frei in before Seattle’s match with Montréal kicks off at 10:30 pm ET. Just be sure to leave enough in your bank to plug Frei in if needed, and be mindful of when that match locks if you’re new to the Keeperoo.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. MTL
$6.1
2. Patrick Schulte
CLB
vs. DC
$7.6
3. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. TOR
$6.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Henrich Ravas
NE
vs. CLT
$4.9
Defenders
With no obvious defenders to target for clean sheets this week, I’m loading up on attacking backs that could impact the scoresheet and potentially collect clean sheet points along the way.
Look, Julian Gressel has been extremely boom-or-bust this season, but his fantasy stock gets a big boost when Lionel Messi is out of the lineup. He’s been standing over the majority of set pieces and has registered an assist in consecutive games, including one off a set piece to open the scoring in Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup match.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. COL
$7.8
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. NSH
$7.6
3. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at NYC
$8.4
4. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. MTL
$6.3
5. Jake Davis
SKC
vs. POR
$6.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. CLT
$4.9
2. Allan Arigoni
CHI
vs. HOU
$4.0
Midfielders
Riqui Puig leads all midfielders with 50 fantasy points, and he’s primed to play a pivotal role in Saturday’s El Trafico at LAFC. The Barcelona product has notched a goal contribution in four of his last five games, and with what could turn into a back-and-forth affair, chances should be plentiful for both sides in the battle for Los Angeles.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
at LAFC
$11.2
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLT
$10.8
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. RBNY
$11.9
4. Evander
POR
at SKC
$10.0
5. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. SJ
$7.9
6. Thiago Almada
ATL
at NYC
$10.4
7. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. PHI
$8.3
8. Joseph Paintsil
LA
at LAFC
$10.7
9. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. TOR
$8.4
10. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. LA
$8.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nacho Gil
NE
vs. CLT
$5.6
2. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
vs. CLT
$5.2
3. Ali Ahmed
VAN
vs. TOR
$5.8
Forwards
Denis Bouanga will look to continue peppering the goal in Saturday’s El Trafico after rattling off 14 shots across his last two matches. He bagged a brace against the Galaxy in their last encounter, and it wouldn't surprise to see him do it again now that he’s rounding back into form.
Note: Cucho Hernandez has missed the last two games due to "team policy." If returns to the lineup, he's in a good spot to get back on the scoresheet in a juicy home matchup with D.C. United.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. LA
$10.4
2. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. DC
$11.5
3. Dejan Joveljic
LA
at LAFC
$11.0
4. Luis Suarez
MIA
vs. COL
$11.2
5. Cristian Arango
RSL
at MIN
$10.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tyrese Spicer
TOR
at VAN
$6.0
2. Jamal Thiare
ATL
at NYC
$4.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
at LAFC
$11.2
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLT
$10.8
3. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. LA
$10.4
Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could win two (2) tickets to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!
All players who participate in (3) or more rounds by May 26, 2024, will be entered into the MLS Pick’em Sweepstakes. One player from that pool will be randomly selected to win a 2024 MLS All-Star Game VIP Experience. Don’t forget to get your picks in early and often!
Pick 2: Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo
Who is going to win?
Draw – All but one of a combined 11 matches involving Chicago and Houston this season have been decided by one goal. Typically I would lean towards the home side here, but the Fire defense continues to leak goals and the Dynamo have been sneaky good this season. In what should be a tightly contested matchup, I’ll take my chances with a draw here.
Pick 4: Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
Will both teams score?
YES – Minnesota have been shut out just once across their last 17 matches in all competitions at home, while RSL have only been held scoreless one time over their last 14 matches dating back to 2023. All signs point to goals at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Pick 5: Seattle Sounders vs. CF Montréal
Who is going to win?
Seattle Sounders – The Sounders are one of just two winless teams in MLS heading into Matchday 8, but they certainly don’t have the look of a team that is dead last in the Western Conference. Despite the bad start, they are unbeaten at home with a pair of draws, and I think they get back in the W column against a road-weary Montréal side coming off of back-to-back losses.