MLS Fantasy Round 7 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

The top 50 entrants through Rounds 7-12 advance to compete for big prizes and fantasy glory in the Fantasy Champions League final round at the end of the season. Let’s get right into it and look at the top plays and values to help your side compete for an FCL spot.

If you didn’t qualify for the Fantasy Champions League in the first qualifying period, the slate is wiped clean as Round 7 of MLS Fantasy also marks the start of the second qualifying period.

Goalkeepers

Yes, I have goalkeepers from the only two remaining winless teams in MLS ranked #1 (top pick, and top value pick), but hear me out. There aren’t many GKs that jump off the page for a clean sheet this round, so it’s a perfect time to deploy the “Keeperoo” tactic. I feel strongly that at least one of New England or Seattle grab their first win this weekend, and it’s very possible that a clean sheet comes along with it.

Redpath's Recs: Keeperoo

Here’s how to execute the Keeperoo, which essentially gives us two shots at collecting a clean sheet: With New England playing in the first time slot of the round vs. Charlotte (7:30 pm ET), put Henrich Ravas (or Earl Edwards Jr. - whoever starts) on your bench with an Orlando City GK in the starting lineup as a placeholder.